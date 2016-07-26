(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Thailand-based non-bank
financial institution Finansa Public Company Limited's (FNS)
National Long-Term
Rating at 'BBB-(tha)' with Stable Outlook. It also affirmed the
company's
National Short-Term Rating at 'F3(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect FNS's small niche domestic franchise and its
improved
revenue diversification following the completion of its business
restructuring
initiatives. Investment in the warehouse and factory rental
business, which was
part of the restructuring plan, has weakened FNS's capital
profile. However, the
risks could be mitigated by more stable revenue flow and
profitability from the
business.
FNS's performance will remain sensitive to market conditions
over the longer
term as deal-oriented investment banking remains its core
strength. FNS plans to
lengthen its maturity profile by replacing short-term debts with
longer-term
debts, which should help improve its liquidity profile. Over the
medium term,
liquidity risks could be mitigated by FNS's acceptable holdings
of liquid
assets, which have been able to cover short-term debts, as well
as its current
committed credit facility of THB150m and potential acquisition
of additional
credit facilities.
The ratings also take into account Fitch's expectation of a
steady improvement
in leverage and capital profile over the medium term based on
FNS's debt
repayment plan over the next three years and a more stable
profitability
outlook.
Over the medium term, FNS's profitability from core-operations
is likely to
remain weak due to the low-margin and low-growth nature of the
rental business,
while revenue from the higher-margin investment banking business
is volatile.
However, FNS's net profit could be moderately stronger due to
profit sharing
from its associate companies, which have better profitability
prospects and
track records.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Potential rating upside is limited due to FNS's small scale,
franchise business
profile and persistent execution risks over the medium term from
its business
restructuring initiatives. A material departure from FNS's debt
repayment plan,
higher than expected projected leverage and weaker than expected
capitalisation
could lead to a negative rating action. Also, a material loss
from core
operations and any sign of loss in creditors' confidence could
lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+66 2108 0152
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+66 2108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+ 61 2 8256 0310
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.