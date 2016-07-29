(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kenya's Long-Term Foreign Currency
IDR at 'B+' and
downgraded the Long-Term Local Currency IDR to 'B+' from 'BB-'.
The Outlooks are
Negative. The issue ratings on Kenya's senior unsecured
Foreign-Currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'BB-'
and the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Kenya's Long-term local currency IDR reflects
the following key
rating drivers:
Kenya's FY16/17 budget, announced on 8 June, continues the trend
of increasing
capital expenditure to fund infrastructure development and
delaying fiscal
consolidation. Fitch forecasts a FY16/17 general government
fiscal deficit of
8.6% of GDP, which is lower than the 9.3% forecast in the
National Budget, but
well above the 'B' median of 4.2%. The agency expects current
expenditure to
remain high, at 16% of GDP. The FY16/17 budget prioritises
spending in the
agriculture and manufacturing sectors with the aim of increasing
employment and
as interest payments have increased to approximately 3% of GDP.
Kenya's persistent fiscal deficits have resulted in an increase
in general
government public debt to 50% of GDP according to Fitch's
estimates, broadly in
line with peers. The government has come to rely heavily on
domestic debt
markets, with relatively high interest rates, and plans to
borrow an additional
USD2.2bn in the current budget year. As a result, Fitch expects
Kenya's general
government interest payments to remain high in FY16/17, at 14%
of revenues,
which is significantly higher than the 8% of revenues for the
'B' median.
The FY16/17 budget contains a total financing requirement of
USD6.9bn, of which
USD4.6bn will be financed from external sources, mostly through
commercial
financing and project loans. At 42% of total public debt,
foreign currency
public debt is lower than 'B' rated peers, but the government
plans to increase
external borrowing in the current fiscal year. Kenya's growing
stock of
foreign-currency denominated debt will make the country more
vulnerable to
exchange rate shocks.
The ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Kenya's general election is more than a year away, but there are
already signs
of heightened political tensions. Kenya experienced an economic
and humanitarian
crisis following its December 2007 general elections, in which
up to 1,500
people were killed in ethnic violence and economic growth fell
to 0.2% in the
following year. Kenya's main opposition group, the Coalition for
Reform of
Democracy, has begun staging regular protests against the ruling
Jubilee
Alliance and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries
Commission. These tensions
have already resulted in several deaths.
Economic growth remains robust, owing to high levels of
infrastructure spending
and private consumption buoyed by strong credit growth. Fitch
forecasts 2016
growth at 5.8% year on year, after 5.5% in 2015. Kenya is
increasingly
attracting foreign companies as a base for business in Eastern
Africa and
improvements in infrastructure will gradually start boosting
productivity. There
is a risk that this will be insufficient to offset the impact on
growth from a
decline in infrastructure spending once fiscal consolidation
sets in.
Fitch expects the current account to narrow to 6.4% of GDP in
2016 from 10.1% of
GDP in 2014, in part due to lower oil import payments. However,
Kenya's exports
remain low and the agency expects the current account deficit to
remain above 6%
in 2017. The current account has been financed by concessional
financing and
project financing, increasing FDI and remittance flows, with the
latter two
having been supported by improvements to the country's business
environment. The
narrowing current account deficit and the FX rate stability that
Kenya has
experienced in the past 12 months will support the Central Bank
of Kenya's
reserves accumulation. Fitch forecasts the official reserves
position to rise to
USD7.9bn in 2016, from USD7.5bn as of end-December 2015.
Kenya's external financing flexibility is supported by an IMF
programme. In
March, the IMF approved a new 24-month Standby Arrangement (SBA)
and 24-month
Standby Facility (SBF). Together these give access to USD1.5bn,
which Kenya only
intends to use in case of heightened external financing strains.
The IMF
concluded that the preceding SBA and SBF had been broadly
successful. As part of
the new programme, the authorities have committed to increase
domestic revenue
by broadening the tax base and raising tax revenue. Fitch
expects a slight
increase in revenues in FY16/17, to 20.2% of GDP from 19.7% in
15/16.
Kenya has experienced no large-scale attacks from Al-Shabaab
since the April
2015 attack at Garissa University. However, the Islamist
militant group
continues to attack the Kenyan military operating in Somalia and
targets in
Kenya itself. In May, the Kenyan government announced plans to
close the Dabaab
refugee settlement, the world's largest refugee camp, which
could have
additional security repercussions.
Kenya's ratings are constrained by low GDP per capita, which is
less than half
of the 'B' median. The country is in the 22nd percentile of the
UN Human
Development Index. Kenya's social and governance indicators are
also weaker than
the 'B' median. However, Kenya has improved its rank by 21
places to 108 in the
2016 World Bank's Doing Business Index, performing slightly
better than the 'B'
median.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Kenya a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B+' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Failure to consolidate public finances and stabilise public
debt/GDP.
- A marked deterioration in the political environment and
security undermining
Kenya's long-term growth performance.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- Effective implementation of a fiscal consolidation plan and
stabilisation of
public debt/GDP.
- A longer track record of prudent economic management and
further regulatory
reforms to foster an improved business environment and faster
economic growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the global economy evolves broadly in line with
the projections in
its latest "Global Economic Outlook"
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jermaine Leonard
Director
+852 2263 9830
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Vouex Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 4024
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
