PARIS, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned French
Metropolis of Rennes'
(RM) EUR100m billets de tresorerie (BT) programme an expected
Short-term rating
of 'F1+(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documentation
conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The BT programme's expected rating is aligned with RM's
Short-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'F1+' as the notes under the programme
are expected to
constitute senior, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
liabilities of
the region.
The rating is assigned to the programme and not to the notes
under the
programme. Fitch expects the notes to be issued under the
programme to rank
equally with RM's other unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations.
Fitch views RM's liquidity management as sound, which will allow
the metropolis
to provide sufficient liquidity coverage of its forthcoming
French commercial
paper issuance. The BT programme is backed by sufficient
committed short-term
credit lines totalling EUR30m. Should the planned issued amount
from the BT
programme increase above this level, Fitch understands from RM
that additional
committed short-term credit lines would be contracted to ensure
100% coverage of
issues. Fitch will monitor the level of back-up line over the
medium term in
accordance with the amount of each issue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to the RM's Short-Term IDR will be reflected in the BT
programme's
rating.
