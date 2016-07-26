(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC BGEO
Group's (BGEO) issue
of senior unsecured USD350m notes a final Long-term rating of
'BB-'. BGEO is
Bank of Georgia's (BoG; BB-/Stable/bb-) direct holding company
(holdco),
domiciled in Georgia. The bonds mature in 2023 and have a coupon
of 6% per
annum.
BGEO has a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' with a
Stable Outlook,
Short-Term IDR of 'B', Viability Rating of 'bb-', Support Rating
of '5' and
Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' (see 'Fitch Rates BGEO Group
'BB-'; Outlook
Stable' dated 16 June 2016 at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's rating corresponds to BGEO's 'BB-' Long-Term IDR,
which is at the
same level as that of its main operating subsidiary, BoG,
reflecting Fitch's
view that the default risk of the holdco is highly correlated
with that of BoG.
This view is based on our expectation of BGEO's reliance on loan
repayments at
and dividends from BoG as the main source of cash flows to
service the holdco's
debt. BGEO's ratings also take into account Fitch's view that
future double
leverage will be moderate.
The total issue amount is USD350m. The bonds are not guaranteed
by BoG, but up
to USD250m will be on-lent to the bank on similar terms to those
of the bond,
and up to USD100m will be used for general corporate purposes,
including
investments in existing subsidiaries and for funding potential
opportunistic
acquisitions. Fitch does not expect double leverage to increase
above 120% after
BGEO places the senior unsecured notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to BGEO's Long-Term IDR would impact the issue's rating.
BGEO's ratings
are sensitive to changes in BoG's ratings. In addition, downside
risks could
arise if BGEO debt issuance results in a marked increase in
double leverage or
if this results in significantly increased liquidity risks at
the BGEO level.
Greater risks relating to BGEO's non-banking subsidiaries -
because of a marked
increase in their size, deterioration in their credit profiles
or greater
reliance on their cash flows for servicing of holdco debt -
could also be
negative for BGEO's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2409
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Alekseenko
Analyst
+7 495 956 3003
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: 30 June 2016
