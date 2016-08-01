(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 01 (Fitch) Earnings results for U.S. banks were
higher across
the board in second quarter 2016 (2Q16); however, this
improvement is unlikely
to carry over into the second half of the year, according to the
U.S Banking
Quarterly Comment from Fitch Ratings, which reviews the largest
17 U.S. banks.
"U.S. Banks will not see material improvement in earnings over
the near term due
to the lower-for-longer interest rate environment, modest
economic growth
expectations, global and political uncertainties, and higher
future credit
costs," said Julie Solar, senior director, Fitch Ratings.
Stronger trading results and higher mortgage production income
contributed to
increased noninterest income growth in 1Q16, which boosted
overall earnings for
most banks. Large mortgage originators all reported growth in
originations and
applications, due to a seasonally stronger buying season and low
interest rates.
Oil and gas portfolios stabilized somewhat this quarter for
banks with energy
exposure largely due to improving capital markets, higher oil
prices, and lower
balances following the spring borrowing-base redeterminations.
Many banks also
reported a sequential decline in total energy exposure.
"While there was stabilization in energy books during the
quarter, this may be
short-lived depending on future oil prices. We also expect some
deterioration in
non-energy loan losses from unsustainably low levels," added
Solar.
In aggregate, loan growth in the quarter remains modest, growing
less than 2%.
Commercial Real Estate loans are gaining steam, however, for
certain banks
including Citizens Financial Group, JP Morgan and PNC Bank.
Commercial lending
remains muted and some banks said commercial clients appear
reluctant to borrow
given the economic and political uncertainties. Most banks
remain wary of
multifamily lending.
Overall, capital ratios increased for U.S. banks due to earnings
growth and
modest balance sheet growth. Morgan Stanley reported the highest
CET1 ratio of
15.8%. In this year's Fed Stress Tests, the 33 participating
banks fared
surprisingly well, with generally higher starting and ending
capital ratios.
For more information, please see the special report titled "U.S.
Banking
Quarterly Comment: 1Q16; Earnings Improve, Remain Low by
Historical Standards,"
which is available on our website at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-5472
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0771
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
