(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
China-based
Fenghui Leasing Co., Ltd's (Fenghui) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'B' and Short-Term IDR at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also published the expected rating of 'B(EXP)' with
Recovery Rating of
'RR4' on the senior unsecured notes to be issued by Silver
Sparkle Limited
(Silver Sparkle), a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to
issue the offshore
notes on behalf of Fenghui.
Fenghui, based in Beijing in China, started its lending business
in late 2009.
It provides equipment leasing and entrusted loans, which made up
66% and 34% of
total loans at end-2015, respectively. The company conducts
business all over
China, with a large share of the exposure in Shandong province
and Beijing. The
company's ownership changed in late 2015 when Shenzhen-listed
Jinzhou Cihang
Group bought a 90% stake. Jinzhou Cihang Group is in the
business of jewelry
design, distribution and sales.
The notes to be issued by Silver Sparkle will be unconditionally
and irrevocably
guaranteed by Fenghui, which plans to use the proceeds for
general corporate
purposes, including overseas investment. The notes are rated at
the same level
at Fenghui's Long-Term IDR with the Recovery Rating of 'RR4',
reflecting average
recovery prospects. The final rating on the proposed notes is
contingent on the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FENGHUI'S IDRS AND SILVER SPARKLE'S SENIOR NOTES
Fenghui's IDRs reflect its weaker funding and liquidity profile,
and a higher
risk appetite compared with higher-rated issuers. Fenghui relies
on funding from
asset-backed securities and asset management products, which are
sensitive to
the asset quality of the underlying loans. Its liquidity is
susceptible to
volatility in China's liquidity conditions. In Fitch's view,
Fenghui has a
heightened risk profile based on the very strong asset growth in
excess of the
company's return on capital, its credit portfolio that is
concentrated in
electricity, gas and water suppliers and the real-estate sector,
and a risk
control system that is still developing compared with
higher-rated issuers.
Fitch considers the company's franchise and management quality
as secondary to
its ratings. The recent change in the company's shareholders,
the management
team's limited track record with Fenghui, and the adoption of
China's Generally
Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) instead of International
Financial
Reporting Standards (IFRS) indicate that the corporate
governance is still
developing.
The ratings are supported by the company's modest use of
encumbered assets,
improving funding diversity and high profitability. Nonetheless,
the high
profitability may not fully reflect the inherent risk in the
loan book's rapid
growth and hence may not be sustained in a severe economic
downturn or market
stress when both funding and credit costs may rise sharply.
Provisions for credit losses are made on a basis of actual
defaults and may be
inadequate to capture unexpected losses. All loans are fully
collateralised, but
collection from customers in default may be a lengthy process.
The company's NPL
ratio (90 days overdue) was 2.8% with reserve to total loans
ratio at 1.7% at
end-2015.
The guaranteed notes issued by Silver Sparkle constitute
general, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligation of Fenghui and will rank pari passu
with all other
existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of
Fenghui.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
FENGHUI'S IDRS AND SILVER SPARKLE'S SENIOR NOTES
Positive rating action may result if Fenghui sustains
improvement in its funding
and liquidity, and reduction in asset growth commensurate with
internal capital
generation.
Severe deterioration in liquidity and asset quality, or
expansion of its risk
appetite could lead to a rating downgrade.
As the senior notes issued by Silver Sparkle are guaranteed by
Fenghui, the
rating assigned to these notes would be sensitive to the same
factors that drive
the guarantor's IDR. In addition, the rating on the notes would
be sensitive to
the size of notes issuance relative to guarantor's unencumbered
assets.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shirley Hsu
Associate Director
+886 2 81757606
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa North Road, Taipei, Taiwan,
Secondary Analyst
Leo Wah
Director
+852 2263 9951
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009466
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
