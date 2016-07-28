(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Gdansk - Rating Action Report here WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on the Polish City of Gdansk's Long-Term Local Currency (LTLC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Positive and affirmed the rating at 'A-'. A full list of ratings is at the end of this commentary. Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication of International Public Finance reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from this in order to comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a rating review in situations where we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch status. In this case the deviation was caused by our downgrade of the sovereign's LTLC IDR on 22 July 2016. The next scheduled review date for the City of Gdansk is 16 September 2016. The city's other ratings were last affirmed on 18 March 2016 and are unaffected by the recent sovereign rating downgrade. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and their relative weights: HIGH Following the downgrade of Poland's LTLC IDR on 22 July 2016 (See 'Fitch Applies Criteria Changes to Poland's Ratings at www.fitchratings.com), the LTLC IDR of the City of Gdansk is now equal with that of the sovereign. Under our criteria only in exceptional circumstances can a local or regional government be rated above the sovereign. Therefore the Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive, in line with the Outlook on the sovereign's LTLC IDR. The National Long-Term Rating could be subject to changes following potential recalibration of the National Rating scale. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if the city sustainably maintains its operating margin around 15%, accompanied by direct risk being below 50% of current revenue. However, an upgrade of the IDRs would additionally rely on the upgrade of the sovereign, as local and regional governments cannot be rated above the sovereign. Negative rating action could result from a sustained deterioration of the operating margin to below 10% or a significant rise in Gdansk's direct debt, leading to the city's debt payback ratio (debt/current balance) exceeding 10 years. Any negative action on Poland's ratings will be reflected on Gdansk's ratings. The current ratings are as follows: -Long-Term Local Currency IDR: Outlook revised to Stable from Positive; affirmed at 'A-' -Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A-'; Outlook Stable -National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(pol)'; Outlook Positive Contact: Primary Analyst Maurycy Michalski Director +48 22 330 67 01 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1009636 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.