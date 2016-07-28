(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Region of Malopolska - Rating Action Report here WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Polish Region of Malopolska's Long-Term Local Currency (LTLC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A'. The IDR has a Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings is at the end of this commentary. Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication of International Public Finance reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from this in order to comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a rating review in situations where we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch status. In this case the deviation was caused by our downgrade of the sovereign's LTLC IDR on 22 July 2016. The next review date for the Region of Malopolska will be in the first quarter of 2017. The Malopolska Region's other ratings were last affirmed on 22 July 2016 and are not affected by the recent sovereign downgrade. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and their relative weights: HIGH Following the downgrade of Poland's LTLC IDR on 22 July 2016 (Please see 'Fitch Applies Criteria Changes to Polands's Ratings' at www.fitchratings.com) we have taken similar rating action on the Malopolska, as local and regional governments' IDRs usually cannot be higher than the sovereign's. Under our criteria only in exceptional circumstances can a local or regional government be rated above the sovereign. The National Long-Term Rating could be subject to changes following potential recalibration of the National Rating scale. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of the sovereign rating, accompanied by a solid regional operating performance, declining pressure on debt-funded capex and low indirect risk, could trigger positive rating action. A negative rating action could arise from a downgrade of the sovereign ratings or if Malopolska's operating performance consistently weakens and direct and indirect debt increases above 80% of current revenue on a sustained basis. The current ratings are as follows: -Long-Term Local Currency IDR: downgrade to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable -Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A-'; Outlook Stable. -National Long-Term Rating: 'AA+(pol)'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Renata Dobrzynska Director +48 22 338 62 82 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Maurycy Michalski Director +48 22 330 67 01 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1009637 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.