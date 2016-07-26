(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank's
(Danske,
A/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds secured by Cover Pool I at
'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook. The rating action follows a review of the
programme. Danske has
EUR12.6bn-equivalent of covered bonds outstanding secured by
Cover Pool I
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Danske's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 2 notches, an unchanged Discontinuity
Cap (D-Cap) of 3
notches (moderate high risk) and the 14.6% overcollateralisation
(OC) that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis, which provides more
protection than the
revised 10% 'AAA' breakeven OC. The Stable Outlook for the
covered bonds rating
reflects that on the bank's IDR.
As at 31 March 2016, the cover pool consisted of 51% Norwegian
residential
mortgages and 49% Swedish residential mortgages, in line with
the composition in
June 2015. Fitch has applied the Norwegian residential mortgage
loss criteria
updated in March 2016 and also reviewed its assumptions for
analysing Swedish
residential mortgages to these loans. The foreclosure frequency
assumptions have
not changed compared with last year and can be found in the
Appendix of the
Credit Update dated 5 June 2015 (available at this link:
here).
The market value decline assumptions have been marginally
adjusted in 2016 based
on a review of the Swedish housing market and updated house
price index.
The market value decline assumptions (in %) are rating dependent
and split into
the region of Stockholm and the rest of the country. For the
'AAA' rating
scenario the revised assumptions are 65.5% for Stockholm and
61.7% for the rest
of the country. The complete revised assumptions will be made
available in the
Credit Update for the 2016 review.
The 'AAA' weighted average (WA) default rate and 'AAA' WA
recovery rate are
12.7% and 49%, respectively.
The 'AAA' breakeven OC has decreased to 10% from 12% due to the
reduction in the
asset disposal loss component to 3.3% from 5.1% and a reduction
in the credit
loss component to 6.8% from 7.7%. The asset disposal loss
component is mostly
driven by the negative carry resulting from Fitch's
re-investment cost
assumptions under a high prepayment scenario (45% p.a.). The
cover pool's credit
loss of 6.8% in a 'AAA' scenario has reduced from last year
because of improved
recoveries stemming from lower loan-to-values (LTV).
The cash flow valuation component leads to a lower 'AAA'
breakeven OC by 6.2%
due to positive excess spread on the assets versus the covered
bonds in a
Fitch's worst case high prepayment scenario. The breakeven OC
considers whether
timely payments are met in a 'AA' scenario and tests for
recoveries given
default of at least 91% in a 'AAA' scenario.
The D-Cap remains at 3 and is driven by Fitch's assessment as
moderate to high
risk in the liquidity gap and systemic risk, cover pool-specific
alternative
management, and privileged derivatives components. The covered
bonds have an
extendible maturity feature, which can be exercised at the
discretion of the
issuer and can provide time to raise liquidity from the assets
after the
recourse has switched to the cover pool.
The IDR uplift is unchanged at 2 due to Fitch classifying
Denmark as a covered
bond-intensive jurisdiction, and our view that given the large
size of Danske
and its status as a domestic systemically important financial
institution, there
is a high likelihood of resolution methods being used rather
than the bank being
liquidated.
The bonds have been issued in EUR, NOK, CHF, GBP and USD at
fixed and variable
rates and are swapped to SEK or NOK to match the currency of the
mortgages in
the pool. Asset and covered bond swaps are in place with Danske
Bank to hedge
the currency and interest rate mismatches in the programme.
The following criteria variation was applied during the analysis
of this
programme. Fitch did not apply FX stresses in its cash-flow
modelling. The
agency considers that a wind-down of the programme after
recourse has switched
to the cover pool would not expose bondholders to FX risk, as
the notional and
weighted average life of cover assets in each currency exceed
that of the
corresponding bonds on a post swap basis. This reflects Danske's
management of
the assets and liabilities in SEK and NOK separately, to limit
the currency risk
that arises when assets and liabilities in the respective
currencies diverge.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the Issuer Default Rating is downgraded by three or
more notches to
'BBB' or below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the
IDR uplift and
the Discontinuity Cap is reduced to two or lower; or (iii) the
overcollateralisation that Fitch considers in its analysis
decreases below
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 10%.
The Fitch breakeven overcollateralisation for the covered bond
rating will be
affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets
relative to
outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in
the absence of
new issuance. Therefore the breakeven overcollateralisation to
maintain the
covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over
time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Gallina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1251
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Anne-France Chane
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1491
Committee Chairperson
Susanne Matern, CFA
Managing Director
+49 69 768076 237
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
