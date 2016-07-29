(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Premier
Foods plc's
(Premier) Outlook to Stable from Negative, while affirming the
company's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'.
Premier Foods Finance plc's senior secured floating-rate GBP175m
and fixed-rate
GBP325m notes have been affirmed at 'B' with Recovery Rating
'RR4'.
The Outlook revision to Stable reflects the company's successful
turnaround
plan, as revenue resumed mild growth and free cash flow (FCF)
turned positive.
Moreover, profitability has remained solid for the rating and
relative to other
peers in packaged food, a trend which we expect to continue over
the financial
year ending 2 April 2017.
We forecast that funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net
leverage will worsen
above the 6.0x threshold compatible with Premier's 'B' IDR, once
pension
contributions resume in FY17. Although this will be above the
comfortable level
of 4.9x achieved in FY16, the business model is nonetheless
proving to be
sustainable with moderate execution risks. We expect resilient
profitability and
the prospect of low single-digit FCF margin to support
de-leveraging towards
5.7x by FY19. We forecast Premier will, as a result, retain
adequate financial
flexibility, translating into limited refinancing risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stabilising Trading Performance
Following several quarters of contraction, Premier's FY16
revenues showed that
innovation and marketing efforts undertaken have started to pay
off. This has
resulted in organic revenue growth over the four reported
quarters up to 2 July
2016 and stable FY16 operating profit, confirming a strong
EBITDA margin of over
18%.
This improvement was driven by lower input costs and a shift to
more effective
consumer marketing spending away from discounts and promotions,
which increased
brand awareness and supported new product launches. We believe
this process
represents the beginning of a virtuous cycle, as management
plans to revamp more
product categories and engage in new product launches.
Brexit Poses Challenges
Even though a portion of Premier's input costs are denominated
in USD or other
currencies, we do not expect the company's profit margin to be
immediately
affected by the recent GBP depreciation, as the majority of the
company's
foreign currency needs are hedged for FY17. Once these hedges
expire, Premier
may find it difficult to pass on higher costs to consumers who
in turn may be
pressed by a general increase in prices. However, these risks
are mitigated by
the company's ability to introduce cost-saving measures and
increased pricing
power, due to ongoing product innovation.
Deleveraging Delayed to FY19
According to our projections, Premier's near-term financial
flexibility will be
constrained by high interest costs of approximately GBP40m per
annum and the
rise of pension contributions to nearly GBP60m annually from
FY17 as the company
fulfils its agreements with pension trustees.
Therefore, while management remains focused on paying down debt,
Fitch expects
FFO adjusted net leverage to peak at around 6.7x in FY18. Such
leverage will be
high for Premier's 'B' IDR but Fitch expects this to fall back
to below 6.0x
after FY18 as Premier generates positive FCF in the low-to-mid
single digits of
sales from strengthening trading performance. We also expect
interest cover (FFO
fixed charge cover) to rise above 2.0x which together with
Premier's proven
access to various financing and liquidity sources, should help
mitigate
refinancing risks.
Reliance on Challenging UK Market
Premier's revenue is mainly generated from the "big-four
retailers" in the UK:
Tesco (BB+/Stable), Asda, J Sainsbury's and Morrisons. However,
an ongoing shift
in consumer shopping behaviour from these traditional big
retailers to hard
discounters, online and convenience stores is challenging
Premier's performance,
prompting it to adapt its product offer and keep a lean cost
base.
In addition, the UK market has continued to experience price
deflation and
strong competitive pressures, leading to a high level of
promotions. These
trends are constraining Premier's planned recovery, in spite of
the company's
product launches to target the discount and convenience
channels.
Leading UK Ambient Food Producer
Premier enjoys a strong position as one of the UK's largest
ambient food
producers, with an almost 5% share in the fragmented and
competitive GBP28.7bn
UK ambient grocery market. Despite the benefits in
manufacturing, logistics and
procurement Premier derives in the UK from its wide range of
branded and
non-branded food products, the company mainly competes in mature
segments such
as ambient desserts and ambient cakes. This limits its growth
prospects, making
Premier reliant on continuing its marketing and innovation
efforts to protect
its market share.
New Shareholder Enhances Growth Opportunities
The company has been strengthening its marketing team to expand
sales outside
the UK, in Australia, the USA and the Middle East. We believe
that so far this
effort has affected group operating profit as, based on our
estimates, Premier's
international scale is insufficient to generate material
profitability. We
expect the international operations of the new shareholder
Nissin Foods, with
which Premier is developing a new strategy, to enhance Premier's
opportunities
and ability to pursue this expansion strategy at little extra
costs.
Additionally, Premier now has scope to sell Nissin's products in
the UK,
providing further revenue upside.
Average Senior Secured Notes' Recoveries
The 'B'/'RR4' senior secured rating reflects average recoveries
(31%-50%),
albeit at the low end (36%), for senior secured noteholders in
the event of
default. Fitch assumes that the enterprise value (EV) of the
company and the
resulting recovery of its creditors (including the pension
trustees) would be
maximised in a restructuring scenario under our going-concern
approach rather
than in a liquidation due to the asset-light nature of the
business as well as
the strength of its brands. Furthermore, a default would likely
be triggered by
unsustainable financial leverage, possibly as a result of weak
consumer spending
affecting sales and profits if combined with ongoing punitive
pension deficit
contributions.
Fitch has applied a 30% discount to EBITDA and a distressed
EV/EBITDA multiple
of 5.0x, reflecting challenging market conditions in the UK and
the reliance on
a single country, which are partially offset by a portfolio of
well-known
product brands. The notes rank equally with the pension schemes
for up to
GBP450m and are included as a senior obligation in the debt
waterfall within our
recovery calculation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Failure to stabilise performance with continued revenue
decline and EBITDA
margin falling below 18%
- Neutral-to-negative FCF on a sustained basis due to
profitability erosion,
higher or unexpected capex and increases in pension contribution
or funding
costs
- FFO adjusted net leverage remaining permanently around 6.0x
(pension deficit
contributions are deducted from FFO)
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 1.8x (FY16: 2.6x) on a
sustained basis.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Trading performance continuing to recover (organic revenue
growth) and the
ability to maintain EBITDA margin above 18% after having
sufficiently invested
in advertising and promotions to protect its market position and
drive growth
- FFO adjusted net leverage below 5.0x (pension deficit
contributions are
deducted from FFO)
- FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis
- FCF margin in positive territory (FY16: 8.5%) on a sustained
basis after
adequate capital investments.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Under the assumption of positive FCF generation of at least
GBP15m per annum,
Premier should be able to gradually repay the drawn portion
(GBP55m reported as
of FYE16) of its GBP272m revolving credit facility due in 2019.
Subsequently the
next major debt repayment is the company's GBP175m notes due in
March 2020.
Assuming its trading performance continues to recover, the
company should have
GBP50m accumulated cash and be able to refinance any outstanding
bonds in
2020/2021.
Contact:
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 020 8790 87214
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6
20123 Milan
Principal Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS
- Operating leases: Fitch adjusted debt by adding 8x of yearly
operating lease
expense (FY16: GBP4m).
- Debt: Fitch adjusted debt at end-2016 and in its projections
by adding GBP30m
to reflect the average of additional debt drawn intra-year
compared with the
year end to accommodate working capital requirements.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
05 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009684
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.