DUBAI/LONDON, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long- and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 11 UAE banks as part
of its second
2016 peer review of the UAE banking sector. Fitch has also
affirmed all 11
banks' other ratings. A complete list of rating actions is
available at the end
of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BANKS' IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The affirmation of the banks' Long-Term IDRs, Support Ratings
and Support Rating
Floors, except for Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (EI) and
Commercial Bank
International (CBI), reflects the extremely high probability of
support
available from the UAE authorities, and the government of Abu
Dhabi
(AA/Stable/F1+) and other emirates, if required.
Fitch's view of support factors in the sovereign's strong
capacity to support
the banking system, sustained by sovereign wealth funds and
on-going revenues
mostly from hydrocarbon production, despite lower oil prices,
and the moderate
size of the UAE banking sector in relation to the country's GDP.
Fitch also
expects high willingness from the authorities to support the
banking sector,
which has been demonstrated by the UAE authorities' long track
record of
supporting domestic banks, as well as close ties and part
government ownership
links of a number of banks.
Six of the sovereign support driven banks - Abu Dhabi Islamic
Bank (ADIB), Al
Hilal Bank (AHB), Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), Dubai Islamic
Bank (DIB),
Mashreqbank (Mashreq) and Noor Bank (Noor) - have Support
Ratings of '1',
reflecting the extremely high probability of state support.
Three banks - Bank
of Sharjah (BOS), National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) and
Sharjah Islamic
Bank (SIB) - have a Support Rating of '2', reflecting lower, but
still high,
probability of state support. The Support Ratings of '1' for AHB
and Noor also
factors in the significant government and ruling family
ownership by their
respective parents.
Fitch assesses each bank's systemic importance relative to other
banks in the
banking system, and takes into account, among other things,
market share and
franchise.
The 'A+' Support Rating Floor of the two Abu Dhabi banks - ADIB
and AHB - are at
the Abu Dhabi banks' Support Rating Floor for domestic
systemically important
banks (D-SIB) of 'A+', reflecting their high systemic
importance. Abu Dhabi
banks' D-SIB Support Rating Floor is one notch higher than other
UAE banks, due
to Abu Dhabi's superior financial flexibility.
The 'A' Support Rating Floors of DIB and Mashreq are at the UAE
D-SIB Support
Rating Floor of 'A', reflecting their D-SIB status in the UAE
and in particular
Dubai. CBD's and Noor's Support Rating Floor is one notch below
the UAE D-SIB
Support Rating Floor due to Fitch's view that these are less
systemically
important based on smaller size and market share, and more niche
franchises,
compared with DIB and Mashreq. The Support Rating Floors for the
remaining three
banks are 'BBB+', two notches below the UAE D-SIB Support Rating
Floor,
reflecting Fitch's view of their lower relative systemic
importance, due to
smaller market shares and franchises.
The ADIB, AHB, DIB, Noor, SIB and Tamweel (guaranteed by Dubai
Islamic Bank)
sukuk vehicles trust certificate issuance programmes; the senior
unsecured notes
issued under BOS Funding Limited, CBD (Cayman) Limited and
RAKFUNDING CAYMAN
LTD; and the senior unsecured notes issued directly by the other
banks, are
rated in line with their respective banks' IDRs and are
therefore subject to the
same rating drivers.
We have reviewed the sukuk documentation, structure, terms and
conditions and
there has been no material change in the certificate programmes
for the above
sukuk vehicles since the last review. For more details refer to
the latest sukuk
vehicle rating action commentaries on our website.
EI's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that EI is a
key and integral
subsidiary of its 99.89% shareholder, Emirates NBD (ENBD;
A+/Stable/F1). ENBD's
IDRs are based on potential support available from the UAE and
Dubai
authorities, if need be. In Fitch's view, this support would
flow through to EI
given EI's role and track record in the group (offering retail,
SME and small
corporate Islamic finance services for the group), the high
reputational risk to
ENBD of an EI default, as well as the Central Bank of United
Arab Emirates'
(CBUAE) inclination to favour support as EI operates in the same
home market as
ENBD.
The rating of the current outstanding certificates maturing in
January 2017 and
January 2018 respectively, under EI Sukuk Company Ltd (EI Sukuk,
previously EIB
Sukuk Company Ltd.), are driven by ENBD's Long-Term IDR of
'A+'/Stable. This is
due to the sukuk structure where ENBD, as the guarantor,
provides a direct and
unconditional guarantee of EI's sukuk obligations under the
transaction
documents as specifically set out in the master trust deed. ENBD
undertakes that
its obligations under the guarantee will at all times rank at
least pari passu
with ENBD's other senior unsecured obligations.
The programme was updated in May 2016. Among other changes,
outstanding
certificates maturing May 2021 and any further issuance under
the updated
programme will not benefit from an ENBD guarantee. The updated
certificate
issuance programme's rating is driven solely by EI's IDR and
senior unsecured
ratings of 'A+'. This reflects Fitch's view that default of
these senior
unsecured obligations would reflect default of EI in accordance
with Fitch's
rating definitions.
CBI's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that CBI is a
key affiliate
of Qatar National Bank (QNB; AA-/Stable/F1+) due to its role as
QNB's vehicle
for UAE lending, an important market for QNB. They also
incorporate Fitch's
belief that a CBI default would constitute high reputational
risk for QNB as CBI
and QNB share the same logo, and the role it plays for QNB. The
ratings also
reflect our belief that any required support would be easily
manageable for QNB
given the small size of CBI in relation to QNB. However, our
view of potential
support is constrained by QNB's minority 40% stake in CBI, which
is the maximum
allowed under UAE law for foreign ownership. Fitch believes QNB
would be willing
to increase its ownership if allowed under UAE regulations.
QNB's IDRs are based on potential support available from the
Qatar authorities,
if necessary. In Fitch's view, this support would flow through
QNB to CBI given
the role it plays for QNB.
The Short-Term IDR of 'F1', the higher of the two possible for
Long-Term IDR of
'A-', reflects the support available to CBI from its
higher-rated parent.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Mashreq's subordinated debt is notched off the bank's IDR, as is
common in the
GCC, reflecting Fitch's view that the probability of sovereign
support remains
sufficiently strong to extend to the bank's subordinated notes.
The one notch
difference reflects relative loss severity.
BANKS' VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
Abu Dhabi, and by extension the UAE, is one of the largest
economies in the GCC,
with solid growth prospects supported by significant government
spending on
infrastructure projects, and an expanding non-oil private
sector, particularly
in Dubai. The banks all benefit from a solid operating
environment, and most of
them maintain sound liquidity, capital ratios, and
pre-impairment operating
profits, enabling them to absorb high credit costs, if
necessary.
Asset quality metrics continue to improve, particularly in Dubai
banks which
suffered the most from the poor performance of the real estate
sector and
government-related entity (GRE) problem loans during the global
financial
crisis, although much of the improvement is due to strong loan
growth. High loan
and deposit concentration is a constraint on the VRs across the
sector, but
where exposure is directly to the Abu Dhabi government Fitch
views it as less
unfavourable.
ADIB
ADIB's VR reflects the bank's underlying weak, but slightly
improving, core
capitalisation and asset quality, considerable balance sheet
concentrations and
high related-party lending. The rating also factors in the
bank's strong and
resilient franchise, a capacity to absorb large losses through
robust
pre-impairment operating profit, and the bank's sound
balance-sheet liquidity.
AHB
AHB's VR reflects the bank's weak asset quality and earnings,
high loan
concentration and small franchise. The VR also reflects AHB's
adequate capital
ratios and liquidity.
BOS
BOS's VR reflects the bank's small franchise, high lending
concentrations, weak
asset quality, and some risks over related-party loans and
investments, which
are common in the region. The VR also factors in BOS's
satisfactory reserve
coverage, adequate capitalisation and healthy liquidity.
CBI
CBI's VR primarily reflects the bank's limited franchise, less
diversified
business model, weak but improving asset quality metrics and
weak capital ratios
in light of the bank's high loan growth strategy. The VR also
takes into account
the clean-up of CBI's balance sheet through the write-off of
legacy impaired
loans, tightened underwriting standards, albeit with a still
limited track
record, and the intrinsic ordinary support, including liquidity
support, the
bank enjoys from QNB.
CBD
CBD's VR reflects the bank's solid capitalisation and consistent
profitability
in recent years despite challenging market conditions. The key
constraints are
the bank's high impaired loan ratio and slightly lower reserve
coverage than
peers, although asset quality metrics are improving,
particularly when factoring
in the bank's other problematic loans (loans past due over 90
days but not
impaired and restructured loans). CBD's small niche franchise,
high
concentration risk, and the risks of operating largely in Dubai
are also a
constraint, albeit to a lesser extent.
DIB
DIB's VR reflects the bank's underlying weak, but improving,
asset quality,
sizable financing book concentration, high exposure to real
estate and
consequent vulnerability to event risk, as well as significantly
above-market
average loan growth. The VR also factors in the bank's strong
domestic
franchise, healthy profitability, as well as sound liquidity and
funding, with a
large and stable deposit base.
EI
EI's VR reflects the bank's weak asset quality from legacy
lending, particularly
in real estate and, to a lesser extent, the bank's capital
ratios being below
the average of UAE peers, particularly given the bank's
underlying asset quality
and problem financing. The VR also reflects EI's adequate
liquidity, growing
customer base, improving profitability and diversified revenue
streams.
MASHREQ
Mashreq's VR reflects the bank's somewhat weak, but improving,
asset quality and
consequent vulnerability to event risk and potentially large
losses, through
sizeable loan concentrations and a renegotiated loan book,
particularly to Dubai
GRE exposures. It also reflects corporate governance risks
regarding the bank's
board composition.
The rating continues to be underpinned by the bank's strong and
resilient
franchise as well as the bank's capacity to absorb large losses
through healthy
pre-impairment profitability and solid capitalisation. The bank
also benefits
from a comfortable liquidity position, primarily due to its
large and stable,
albeit concentrated, deposit base.
Noor
The VR reflects Noor's small but growing franchise, limited
track record, weak
but improving asset quality, high concentration in the financing
book, and in
this respect low capital levels. The VR also takes into account
Noor's adequate
liquidity, growing and more diversified customer base, improving
profitability
and diversified income stream.
RAKBANK
RAKBANK's VR is constrained by the bank's fairly small franchise
(1.6% of UAE
banking assets) and a higher risk but higher reward model
relative to other UAE
banks. The rating also reflects RAKBANK's leading retail
business, healthy
capitalisation and adequate funding and liquidity, supported by
a large stable
customer deposit base. The bank enjoys strong profitability
compared with peers,
partly reflecting its high-margin business.
SIB
SIB's VR is constrained by the bank's modest franchise, high
lending
concentrations, and some risks over large related-party
exposures. However, it
also factors in the bank's strong capital ratios and sound
funding profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BANKS' IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are
sensitive to a
reduction in the perceived ability or willingness of the
authorities to provide
support to the banking sector, or a change in Fitch's view of
support in the
UAE. Given the robust economy, the authorities' strong track
record of support
for local banks and no plans for resolution legislation at this
stage, downward
pressure is viewed as low.
Where the banks' IDRs are driven by sovereign support, they
would be sensitive
to a change in their Support Ratings or Support Rating Floors
through a change
to the sovereign rating.
The ADIB, AHB, DIB, EI, Noor, SIB and Tamweel sukuk vehicles;
the senior
unsecured notes issued by, BOS Funding Limited, CBD (Cayman)
Limited and
RAKFUNDING CAYMAN LTD; and the senior unsecured notes issued
directly by the
other banks, are subject to the same sensitivities as the
respective banks'
IDRs.
EI's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in ENBD's
IDRs. Unless
its importance to ENBD diminishes, the IDRs of EI will continue
to be equalised
with ENBD's. At present Fitch views the likelihood of any change
as small. As
such, the Stable Outlook on EI's Long-Term IDR mirrors that of
ENBD. In turn,
ENBD's IDRs are sensitive to a change in the UAE's and Dubai
authorities'
ability or propensity to provide support.
CBI's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in QNB's
IDRs or a
change in Fitch's view of CBI's relative importance to its
parent. In turn,
QNB's IDRs are sensitive to a change in the Qatari authorities'
ability or
propensity to provide support if needed. At present Fitch views
the likelihood
of any change as small. The Stable Outlook on CBI's Long-term
IDR mirrors that
on QNB.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Mashreq's subordinated debt is sensitive to a change in the
bank's IDR.
BANKS' VRs
Asset quality deterioration and rapid loan expansion, and
subsequent reduction
in capital ratios, would be the most likely drivers of negative
actions of the
VRs of banks in this peer group. Reduced concentration in loans
and deposits
could be beneficial for the VRs.
ADIB
ADIB's VR remains sensitive to deterioration in asset quality,
capital or
profitability. A sustained improvement in asset quality and
capital ratios could
lead to an upgrade in ADIB's VR.
AHB
Upside is currently limited unless the bank sees an improvement
in its asset
quality metrics and a reduction in financing concentration.
Downside could arise
if asset quality metrics continue to deteriorate, further
impacting the bank's
profitability and capitalisation.
BOS
Upside is somewhat limited, given the bank's weak asset quality
indicators. The
VR could be downgraded if asset quality deteriorates and impacts
the bank's
profitability and capital position.
CBI
Further evidence of CBI implementing its strategy, building its
franchise and
growing its balance sheet with no material deterioration in the
bank's risk
indicators could contribute to an upgrade. Upside for the VR
could also arise
from improvements in the underlying asset quality and capital
ratios.
Deterioration in asset quality or capital, however, could be
negative for the
VR.
CBD
A downgrade could result from significant deterioration in asset
quality leading
to weaker capital ratios. An upgrade may result from further
strengthening of
the franchise and further recovery of problem loans.
DIB
DIB's VR remains sensitive to deterioration in asset quality
affecting the
bank's capital or profitability. The effect of continued high
loan growth poses
a risk to the bank's capital ratios. A track record of asset
quality performance
and a further reduction in single-name and sector concentration
could lead to an
upgrade.
EI
Upside for the VR could arise from improvements in the
underlying asset quality
and capital ratios. Further evidence of EI implementing its
strategy and growing
its financing book with no material deterioration in the bank's
risk indicators
would also contribute to an upgrade.
The VR may be downgraded if the bank sees material deterioration
in asset
quality, further impacting its capital ratios, loss absorption
capacity and
profitability.
MASHREQ
Mashreq's VR remains sensitive to deterioration in asset quality
affecting the
bank's capital ratios. An upgrade could result from further
improvement in asset
quality and a track record of repayment of restructured loans.
Noor
Upside could arise from improvements in asset quality,
particularly repayment of
the large Dubai GRE exposures (restructured exposures which are
currently
classified as performing), and in capital. Further evidence of
Noor growing its
franchise and building a track record with no material
deterioration in the
bank's risk indicators would also contribute to an upgrade.
The VR may be downgraded on material deterioration in asset
quality further
impacting the bank's profitability and capitalisation.
RAKBANK
The VR could be negatively affected by further deterioration in
the bank's asset
quality metrics and larger credit losses that are not absorbed
by the bank's
strong capital position. In the longer term the rating could be
upgraded if the
bank grows its franchise and further diversifies away from
higher-risk segments.
SIB
Upside is limited by the bank's fairly small franchise within
the UAE banking
sector and concentrated financing portfolio. Downside could
arise from
deterioration in asset quality affecting the bank's
profitability and eroding
capital beyond a comfortable level.
The rating actions are as follows:
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
ADIB Sukuk Company Limited:
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Senior unsecured certificates affirmed at 'A+'
Al Hilal Bank:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
AHB Sukuk Company Limited:
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Senior unsecured certificates affirmed at 'A+'
Bank of Sharjah:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
BOS Funding Ltd:
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial Bank International
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Commercial Bank of Dubai P.S.C:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'
CBD (Cayman) Limited:
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'
Dubai Islamic Bank:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
DIB Sukuk Company Limited:
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A'
Tamweel Funding III Ltd:
Guaranteed senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A'
Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
EI Sukuk Company Ltd.:
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A'+
Guaranteed senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A+'
Mashreqbank:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Noor Bank:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Noor Sukuk Company Limited:
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A-'
RAKBANK:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
RAKFUNDING CAYMAN LIMITED:
Guaranteed EMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Sharjah Islamic Bank:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
SIB Sukuk Company III Limited:
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'BBB+'
