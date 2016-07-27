(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Harris
Corporation's (HRS)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long term issue
ratings at 'BBB-' and
Short-Term IDR and commercial paper ratings at 'F3'. In
addition, the Rating
Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. Fitch's
ratings covered
approximately $4.8 billion of outstanding debt as of April 1,
2016. A full list
of rating actions appears at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are supported by the company's competitive position
in the defense
industry; technology capability; sizable international and
commercial sales;
good product diversification; adequate liquidity; and large
backlog. The company
has solid cash generation and strong operating margins and is
expected to
further improve its operations with the realized cost savings
from the XLS
acquisition. The ratings are also supported by adequate
financial flexibility
and by the stabilization of the company's main end market in
fiscal 2016 (ending
in June).
Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook to Positive based on
expectations that HRS
will continue reducing its leverage over the next two years
through both
voluntary and scheduled debt reductions and improving operating
results. The
continued impact of the Exelis (XLS) acquisition in May 2015 has
left HRS'
leverage metrics weak for the ratings despite significant
de-leveraging during
fiscal 2016. As of the last 12 months ended April 1, 2016, the
company's
leverage (debt/EBITDA) and adjusted leverage (adjusted
debt/EBITDAR) were 2.9x
and 3.1x, respectively, down from 4.1x and 4.2x at the end of
fiscal year ended
July 3, 2015. As of mid-April 2016, HRS had repaid approximately
$683 million of
the term loans incurred in the XLS acquisition. HRS is on track
to retire a
total of $1.8 billion of the acquisition-related debt by the end
of fiscal 2018
to bring its net debt leverage to 1.5x (Fitch estimated 1.7x
gross leverage).
Fitch believes the company is committed to achieving its
leverage target and we
anticipate the majority of excess cash will be used for debt
retirement over the
next two years. Fitch expects HRS' leverage and adjusted
leverage will decline
to 2.4x and 2.7x, respectively, by the end of fiscal 2017. FFO
adjusted leverage
is also expected to improve to 3.8x during the same time frame,
down from 5.9x
at the end of fiscal 2015.
The majority of the company's non-leverage metrics
(profitability, diversity,
backlog, etc.) are indicative of a strong investment-grade
company. HRS is a
sole source provider for many of its products and generates
solid operating cash
driven by strong margins and effective cost management. HRS'
fiscal 2016 revenue
growth has been softer than previously anticipated, largely due
to the impact of
the energy market downturn on CapRock, slowdown in military
spending by the
company's Middle East customers, completion and/or losses of
several projects,
and year-over-year declines in XLS' legacy communications
segment.
Fitch expects HRS' revenue at the end of fiscal 2016 will be
more than $500
million short of Fitch's prior fiscal 2016 revenue projections.
Significant and
unexpected declines in CapRock revenues resulted in a non-cash
goodwill
write-down of $367 million (pre-tax) during the second quarter
of fiscal 2016
(2Q16). As a result of the revenue headwinds, the aforementioned
write-down, and
sizable one-time XLS integration costs, the company's operating
margins were
modestly lower in fiscal 2016 compared to Fitch's expectations.
Fitch anticipates HRS' EBITDA margins will be higher than 22% in
fiscal 2017 and
beyond, driven by the completion of the integration efforts and
significant
run-rate savings in the range of $140 million to $150 million.
In addition,
Fitch expects the company will generate above $500 million of
free cash flows
(FCF) annually after giving effect to sizable annual cash
outlays associated
with the dividends of more than $250 million, capital
expenditures of
approximately $200 million, and pension contributions of
approximately $175
million.
Fitch is concerned with HRS' exposure to shocks and downturns in
U.S. military
spending or shifts in spending mix. The fiscal 2015 U.S. defense
budget hit a
trough (base budget and wartime spending), and it began rising
in fiscal 2016.
Fitch still considers the defense outlook to be somewhat
uncertain, partly due
to the Pentagon's intense focus on lowering costs, which could
impact the
sector's profitability, as well as the continued risk of
sequestration after
fiscal 2017. Fitch considers HRS' portfolio to be of good
quality, with highly
diversified strategically important and growing programs.
Additionally, the
exposure to the U.S. defense spending is mitigated by a sizable
international
and commercial presence. Fitch also notes that despite the
larger scale that
resulted from the XLS acquisition, HRS remains smaller than many
of its key
competitors.
Fitch is also concerned by HRS' large pension deficit (including
a relatively
high percentage of Level III assets) and corresponding future
pension funding
requirements, and the impact on cash flows upon expiration of
Highway and
Transportation Funding Act of 2014. At the end of fiscal 2015,
HRS' pension
plans were underfunded by approximately $2 billion
(approximately 69% funded), a
slight improvement from $2.1 million deficit (also 69% funded)
at the end of
fiscal 2014. The pension benefit obligation (PBO) was $6.5
billion at the end of
fiscal 2015, while the other post-retirement benefit obligation
was $445 million
(approximately 58% funded). In fiscal 2016, HRS plans to make a
contribution in
the range of $170 million to $180 million to its qualified
pension plans and we
expect future contributions will remain in the similar range for
the next
several years. The large pension deficit and required
contributions are
mitigated by expected reimbursements from the U.S. government,
which treats a
part of pension costs as allowable and reimbursable under some
contracts.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for HRS include:
--Flat sales through 2017 and low single-digit revenue growth
thereafter;
--EBITDA margins at approximately 21% in fiscal 2016. Margins
are expected to
increase above 22% in the following years;
--Debt repayment will be accelerated and driven by the company's
cash
generation;
--Dividends will increase annually;
--Share repurchases will resume in fiscal 2017. Fitch expects
share repurchase
amounts will depend on internal cash generation and may not
resume in fiscal
2017 if the company's is not on target to achieving its net
leverage goal of
1.5x by the end of fiscal 2018;
--Cash flow generation will be solid and the company will
generate above $500
million FCF annually after giving effect to pension
contributions and dividends;
--The company will make contributions between $170 million and
$180 million
towards its pension liabilities annually;
--HRS will not make material debt-funded acquisitions over the
rating horizon;
--Capital expenditures will fluctuate in the range of 2.25% to
2.50% of
revenues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future actions that may individually or collectively cause Fitch
to take a
positive rating action include continued de-leveraging which
would lead to
sustained leverage in the range of 2x to 2.25x and adjusted
leverage below
2.75x, and sustained FFO adjusted leverage below 3x. Fitch may
also consider
positive rating action if a stabilization of the oil and gas
market or faster
EBITDA margin improvements translate into better than expected
operating
results.
Future actions that may individually or collectively cause Fitch
to take a
negative rating action include if the company's leverage and
adjusted leverage
remain above 2.75x and 3.25x, respectively, for a prolonged and
sustained period
of time. Fitch may also consider a negative action if the
company's FCF margin
declines and remains below 4%. Additionally, it may also be
considered if the
company engages in sizable share repurchases or acquisitions
prior to reducing
leverage.
LIQUIDITY
As of April 1, 2016, HRS' $1.3 billion liquidity was composed of
approximately
$302 million of cash and cash equivalents and a fully available
$1 billion
revolving credit facility with no outstanding letters of credit.
Fitch expects
the company's liquidity will remain steady over the next several
years as we
anticipate its cash balances will not increase due to rapid debt
repayment.
HRS has sizable maturities over the next two years as the XLS
legacy $250
million senior unsecured notes and the $500 million senior
unsecured notes
become due in fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018, respectively. In
addition, Fitch
estimates that as of mid-April 2016, the company had
approximately $300 million
outstanding on each of its three-year tranche and five-year
tranche term loans,
which mature in fiscals 2018 and 2020, respectively. Fitch
expects the company
will repay in full the three-year term loans and will pay down a
significant
portion of the five-year term loan by the end of fiscal 2018 to
achieve its 1.5x
net leverage target, and anticipates the company will manage the
maturities with
internally generated cash.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Harris Corporation:
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured three- and five-year term loans at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.
Rating Outlook was revised to Positive from Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Petu
Director
+1-212-908-0280
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Nicholas Varone
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0349
Committee Chairperson
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 26, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch has made no
material
adjustments that are not disclosed within the company's public
filings.
