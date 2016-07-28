(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects NPLs at
Thai banks to
rise further - albeit slightly - for the rest of 2016 amid a
weak operating
environment after second-quarter results showed their
profitability and asset
quality had deteriorated. The results underscore our negative
outlook on the
sector. Still, we believe Thai banks' capital buffers and
reserve coverage
should remain adequate to withstand a cyclical downtrend.
Fitch has maintained Thai banks' sector outlook at negative for
the last two
years, as we expected protracted growth challenges to contribute
to increased
credit risks and worsening profitability. Bank results in 1H16
were in line with
Fitch's expectations, with the latest figures confirming NPLs
had risen to 3.6%
- from 3.2% at end-2015 - and profitability had fallen.
Higher provisioning was a key factor affecting profitability
with provisions as
a percent of pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) having risen
to 40.1% at
end-1H16, from 31% at the start of the year.
Relatively high private-sector leverage, declining export
competitiveness and
political uncertainty have been major factors weighing on
growth, and could
continue to challenge the economy in the medium term. Loan
growth for listed
banks fell to just 2.3% in 1H16, down from 3.4% a year earlier.
Public investment, which has been sharply higher this year,
should help improve
business confidence and spur growth higher to 2.9% in 2016 and
3.2% in 2017, but
that will still be low relative to other countries in the
region. The weak
operating environment for banks should continue through the end
of 2016, in our
opinion, with credit risks remaining as a result.
Fitch has kept the rating outlook of most individual Thai banks
at Stable,
despite the negative sector outlook. Credit profiles have
remained broadly
resilient despite deteriorating asset quality due to strong
capital and reserve
buffers. The sector's standalone CET1 capital ratios averaged
14.2% in May 2016,
up slightly from 14% at end-2015, and were well in excess of
regulatory
requirements (which, including the conservation buffer, is
5.125% this year and
will rise to 7% by 2019). Banks' loan loss coverage also
remained solid - in
excess of 100% for large listed banks and above 80% for smaller
lenders - as of
end-1H16.
Fitch continues to expect Thai banks will comfortably meet the
additional Basel
III requirements, including the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR),
which began its
phase-in this year at 60%. The LCR requirement will rise
annually by 10% to
reach 100% by 2020; average sector LCR as of 1Q16 was 171%.
