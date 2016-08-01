(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final
rating of 'A+' to
the USD500m 2.25% guaranteed notes due 2021 issued by CDBI
Treasure I Limited
(CDBIT I) under its medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes
are supported by
a guarantee from China Development Bank International Holdings
Limited (CDBI;
A+/Stable) and benefits from a keepwell and liquidity support
deed and deed of
equity purchase undertaking provided by China-based China
Development Bank
Capital Co., Ltd (CDBC; A+/Stable).
The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned to
the note issue
on 20 July 2016, and follows the receipt of final documentation
conforming to
that already received by Fitch.
CDBIT I is an offshore special purpose vehicle incorporated in
the British
Virgin Islands with limited liability and is a direct wholly
owned subsidiary of
CDBI, which is CDBC's core overseas investment and financing
platform.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating on the senior notes issued under the programme by
CDBIT I primarily
reflects our assessment of an extremely high probability of
support from CDBC to
both CDBI and CDBIT I. A default by the issuer or CDBI would
create enormous
reputational risk for CDBC and its ultimate parent, China
Development Bank
Corporation (CDB; A+/Stable).
The notes issued under the programme constitute CDBI's direct,
general and
unsecured obligations and will rank pari passu with CDBI's other
existing and
future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations.
The keepwell and liquidity support deed and deed of equity
purchase undertaking
require CDBC to purchase or procure the equity interest held
directly by CDBIT
I, CDBI or any other offshore subsidiary if a triggering event
occurs. A
triggering event may include a financial ratio failure,
liquidity notice
failure, default or a shortfall of cash flow or liquidity to
meet its payment
obligations.
The deed of equity purchase undertaking serves as a contingent
mechanism
allowing CDBC to provide foreign-currency liquidity to CDBI in a
timely manner.
CDBC will need approval to complete the equity interest purchase
from CDB and
the regulators, including from the Ministry of Commerce,
National Development
and Reform Commission, State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration
Commission and State Administration of Foreign Exchange of the
People's Republic
of China. We believe the approval process will be expedited for
CDBC to support
CDBI in a timely manner due to CDB's important role and
significance to the
government as China's largest policy bank.
Fitch believes there could be practical difficulties enforcing
the keepwell and
asset purchase deed, which is not as strong as a guarantee.
Nevertheless, the
keepwell and liquidity support deed and deed of equity purchase
undertaking
suggest a strong propensity for CDBC to support CDBI and bonds
issued by CDBIT
I, if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on CDBIT I's guaranteed notes is directly correlated
with significant
changes in CDBC's and CDB's willingness or ability to support
CDBI if required.
The rating on the notes would also be affected by significant
changes in the
perceived willingness or ability of China's sovereign to support
CDB and CDBC in
a full and timely manner.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 81757601
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F
No. 205, Dunhwa North Road
Taipei City, Taiwan 105
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7614
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 20 July 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
