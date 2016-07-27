(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 27 (Fitch) Cyprus' first market issuance last week
is a key
milestone following its exit from the EU and IMF bailout
programme in March,
says Fitch Ratings. We had already highlighted that
demonstrating fiscal
financing flexibility through a sustained track record of market
access at
affordable rates is one of several factors that could lead to an
upgrade of the
sovereign rating of 'B+' with a Positive Outlook.
The seven-year 3.75% EUR1bn bond was priced at the lowest coupon
rate achieved
by Cyprus for a euro benchmark bond and was realised without
support from the
European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme.
Other developments that could lead to an upgrade of the
sovereign rating include
further stabilisation in the banking sector, a track record of
economic recovery
and reduction in private sector indebtedness, narrowing of the
current account
deficit, and continued fiscal adjustment.
At close to 109% of GDP in 2015, gross general government debt
(GGGD) is more
than 2x the 'B' rating category median, reducing Cyprus' fiscal
scope to absorb
domestic or external shocks. Banking sector assets are 4x GDP
and the sector's
exceptionally weak asset quality undermines economic stability
and growth. The
weak external position implies that further economic rebalancing
may be needed
over the medium term.
Economic recovery is under way, supported by improving household
consumption in
line with a fall in unemployment, and strong tourist inflows.
But the UK's
recent vote to leave the EU presents a downside risk to Cyprus'
growth outlook,
mainly because it could affect trade, largely tourism related.
Total exports to
the UK represent close to 10% of GDP. A prolonged depreciation
of sterling would
weaken UK purchasing power and potentially dampen growth in the
tourism sector.
Fiscal policy management has been strong and the government has
overachieved on
its targets. We project budget surpluses of 0.2% of GDP in 2016
and 1% for 2017,
reflecting a neutral fiscal stance supported by economic
recovery. We project
GGGD to fall below 100% of GDP by 2017. Debt-management
operations and cash
buffers reduce refinancing risks.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/880622">Click here
for the most
recent Full Rating Report on Cyprus.
Contact:
Maria Malas-Mroueh
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1081
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email:
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
