(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain's
Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook.
The issue ratings on Spain's senior unsecured Foreign and Local
Currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at
'AA+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at
'F2'. The issue
ratings on Spain's Short-Term Foreign Currency commercial paper
have also been
affirmed at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IDRs and Outlook balance Spain's high value-added economy,
strong economic
recovery, ongoing financial sector repair and improved current
account position
with still high unemployment and debt ratios, fiscal slippage
and political
uncertainty.
Spain has continued to underperform against its fiscal targets.
The 2015 general
government deficit was confirmed in April at a higher than
expected 5.1% of GDP,
down from 5.9% in 2014 but well above the 4.2% target. Revenues
as a share of
GDP fell to 38.2% in 2015, from 38.6% in 2014, largely due to
income and
corporate tax cuts. The main slippage was on the expenditure
side, and regional
government and social security budgets, and measures have been
announced to
address weak enforcement of fiscal powers over regions. In
structural terms, the
fiscal deficit is estimated to have increased by close to 1% of
GDP in 2015,
reversing a previous reduction. Government debt fell marginally
to 99.2% of GDP
in 2015, from 99.3% the year before, due to negative stock-flow
adjustments
totalling 1.5% of GDP.
The fiscal deficit targets in Spain's 2016 stability programme
were loosened by
0.8pp to 3.6% of GDP for 2016 and by 1.5pp to 2.9% for 2017.
Fitch forecasts
higher deficits of 4.3% of GDP in 2016, and 3.5% in 2017, with
no structural
deficit improvement. In response to missed targets, the European
Council has
initiated sanction proceedings against Spain. However, the
European Commission
has supported waiving a fine and an easing of deficit reduction
to 3.1% of GDP
in 2017, with a further extension of the timetable for exiting
the Excessive
Deficit Procedure to 2018. Fitch forecasts general government
debt will increase
to just above 100% of GDP in 2016 and fall only gradually over
the medium term,
reaching 95% in 2024. This leaves debt at an elevated level, and
compares with a
'BBB' median of 40% of GDP.
The June re-run of the national election again failed to deliver
a decisive
outcome, but there is little popular appetite for a third vote,
which should
prevent a further extension of the political hiatus. Relative to
December's
outcome, the result has somewhat lowered the risk that the new
government will
be reliant on more radical political elements, resulting in a
reversal of
earlier structural reforms or further fiscal loosening.
The more established parties performed better than expected,
with the Popular
Party (PP) gaining 14 seats and the Socialist Party maintaining
its position as
the largest party of the left. While the potential coalition
options continue to
be problematic, the PP is better placed than before to form a
government and to
some extent to push back on policy concessions to other parties
in its priority
areas, such as protecting labour market reforms. Fitch does not
expect
substantial new structural reform such as that delivered in the
first half of
the last parliament, and there remains a risk that the next
administration is
unable to sustain sufficient support to effectively govern,
which could lead to
an early election.
Tensions between the central and Catalan regional government
have abated
somewhat. Fitch views this as partly due to less cohesion in the
Catalan
government, for example on the degree of prioritisation of
social versus
constitutional reform, and to the interim nature of the central
government. The
formal position of the Catalonia regional government remains to
press ahead with
plans to establish new independent institutions. Full
independence for Catalonia
is not possible under the Spanish constitution and our base-case
assumption is
that there will be a settlement between Madrid and Barcelona on
regional reform
and more autonomy for Catalonia within Spain, but we continue to
view this as a
challenging process.
Spain's strong domestic demand-led recovery continues, with 1H16
GDP growth
broadly matching last year's 3.2%. Private consumption has so
far proved
resilient to domestic and external uncertainties and Fitch
forecasts this will
drive GDP growth of 2.9% in 2016. Domestic demand is supported
by the low oil
price, improving credit conditions, and a fall in unemployment
to 19.8% in May
from 22.5% a year earlier.
Fitch views the impact of Brexit on Spain as similar to the
eurozone average,
reducing 2017 GDP growth by around 0.2pps. We maintain our view
that Spain's
cyclical recovery will slow, with GDP growth of 2.0% in 2017 and
1.9% in 2018,
converging to a medium-term potential of 1.5% as economic slack
is steadily
absorbed. Earlier structural reforms and ongoing balance sheet
repair contribute
to this higher than eurozone average growth path.
There has been an improvement in Spanish banks' fundamentals
this year,
particularly their asset quality and in most cases, capital. The
key challenge
for the sector is bringing down further the level of problem
assets, which
together with low interest rates and business volumes, is
weighing on
profitability. In terms of the external sector, the current
account surplus
increased to 1.4% of GDP in 2015, from 0.9% in 2014 due to the
low oil price and
a fall in income payments. Spanish export volumes have picked up
since the
middle of 2015, and Fitch forecasts only a slight narrowing of
the current
account surplus to 1.3% of GDP in 2017. Despite a current
account adjustment of
11% of GDP since 2008, net external debt remains very high, at
above 90% of GDP
and compares with the 'BBB' median of 6% of GDP.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Spain a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA-' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided to adjust the rating indicated by the SRM by more than
the usual maximum
range of +/-3 notches because in our view the country is
recovering from a
crisis.
Consequently, the overall adjustment of four notches reflects
the following
adjustments:-
- Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect general government debt
at close to 100%
of GDP; the SRM does not capture "non-linear" vulnerabilities at
such a high
level of public debt.
- External Finances: -2 notches, to reflect: a) Spain's very
high net external
debt, which is not captured in the SRM; and b) the 2-notch SRM
enhancement for
"reserve currency status" has been adjusted to 1-notch given
Spain's financial
crisis experience.
- Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect downside political
risks of a
disorderly resolution of the Catalan government's call for
independence.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may, individually or collectively, result
in positive
rating action:
- Further progress in reducing the budget deficit at the general
government
level, leading to a downward trend in public debt to GDP.
- Lower risk of unstable government or of disorderly resolution
of tensions
between the central and Catalan regional governments.
- Improvement in Spain's external balance sheet.
- Increased confidence of stronger long-run growth potential
without creating
macroeconomic imbalances, particularly if supported by
structural reforms.
The following factors may, individually or collectively, result
in negative
rating action:
- Further loosening of Spain's fiscal policy stance, resulting
in an increase in
general government debt to GDP.
- A protracted period of political uncertainty, unstable
government, weaker
commitment to reform, or heightened tensions between Catalonia
regional and
central government.
- Emergence of a current account deficit, further weakening the
net external
position.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch's long-term debt sustainability analysis assumes trend
real growth of
1.5%, and a primary surplus that averages 0.1% of GDP from
2016-2025.
- Political uncertainty will not derail the economic recovery,
and Catalonia
remains part of Spain.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas Winslow
Director
+44 20 3530 1721
Fitch Rating Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
