(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Autonomous
Region of Sardinia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A-' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F2'.
The affirmation reflects Sardinia's sound and stable budgetary
performance,
underpinned by strong financial autonomy that is reflective of
the region's
special status, as well as the region's low debt and
satisfactory liquidity.
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the region will
maintain its
special status and that its direct debt will continue to
moderately decline
while budgetary performance will remain stable over the medium
term. It also
takes into account expected economic recovery, supporting the
regional tax base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Autonomy Underpins Ratings
Sardinia is rated above Italy (BBB+/Stable), as its financial
and fiscal
autonomy entitles it to receive fixed shares of major national
taxes, ranging
from 70% of personal income tax to 90% of VAT. Its
constitutionally protected
special autonomous status underpins the region's tax resilience,
shielding the
revenue structure from the risk of unilateral interference from
the state,
including annual budgetary appropriations.
Nevertheless, as with all other Italian regions, Sardinia
contributes to Italy's
budget consolidation efforts, which somewhat reduces the
predictability of
inter-governmental relations.
Solid Fiscal Performance
According to 2015 official data, despite a EUR681m annual
contribution to
national budget consolidation, Sardinia posted an operating
margin of nearly
11%. Even if Fitch conservatively assumes the operating margin
to decline to 7%
(or EUR500m) over the medium term, this will still be sufficient
to cover nearly
2x debt service requirements. Residual budgetary flexibility
accounting for
about 3% of operating revenue, and a robust tax base will also
help maintain the
region's healthy budget.
Following an extraordinary clean-up of outstanding receivables
and payables, the
free fund balance was negative at EUR1.4bn at end- 2015. This is
not expected to
add pressure to regional accounts due to the long time frame (30
years) allowed
by law to restore a positive fund balance and given expected
robust regional
performance.
Sustainable Risks, Healthy Liquidity
In its central scenario, Fitch expects Sardinia's debt to
decrease towards
EUR1bn by 2018 (or 15% of total revenue), from EUR1.13bn at
end-2015, despite
forecasted EUR600m new borrowing in 2016-2018 being only
partially offset by
EUR450m early debt repayment.
We expect Sardinia to maintain sound debt metrics, with debt
servicing
requirements (including early repayments) at around 4% of
current revenue and
payback (debt coverage by current balance) stable at around 2.5
years.
Liquidity, which was at a sound EUR340m at end-2015, is expected
to stabilise
over the medium term, providing a buffer against unexpected
shortfalls.
Recovering Economy
Sardinia's socio-economic profile was weaker than the national
average in 2015,
with the unemployment rate at around 17.5% (12.9% nationally)
and the employment
rate at 50% (56.3%). After almost stagnant GDP growth in 2015
(0.3%), Fitch
expects a slight improvement in 2016, mainly driven by tourism
and, to a lower
extent, by industry and commerce, while projects from new public
infrastructures
as well as tax relief and bureaucratic simplifications, will be
key to
revitalising local economic activity over the long-term.
Active Management Sustaining Economy
The administration remains committed to revitalising the local
economy, without
increasing the stock of debt in the medium term.
The healthcare sector continues to be a challenge for the
region, with a EUR345m
deficit in 2015, which was consolidated in the regional budget.
However,
management expects a balanced healthcare budget by 2018, based
on the
rationalisation of hospitals and pharmaceutical aiming at
streamlining operating
costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Italy, a prolonged economic downturn or economic
shock with
unemployment rate rising above 20%, jeopardising tax revenue
generation could
result in a downgrade of Sardinia. A structural deterioration of
the operating
margin to below 5% over the medium term, with debt rising above
Fitch's
projections could also lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade would be contingent on the operating margin being
consistently above
6%, coupled with an improvement in socio-economic indicators
towards EU
averages, supporting greater budget flexibility.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Fitch Italia SpA
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009713
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.