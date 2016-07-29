(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The issue ratings on Denmark's unsecured foreign and
local currency
bonds and commercial paper have also been affirmed at
'AAA'/'F1+'. The Country
Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign
and Local Currency
IDRs at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Denmark's 'AAA' IDRs and Stable Outlooks reflect the following
key rating
drivers:
Denmark has a wealthy, high-value added and diversified economy
that is
supported by strong institutions with a good track record of
sound
macroeconomic, fiscal and financial stability management.
Governance and
business environment indicators slightly outperform the 'AAA'
median while
income per capita and development metrics are consistent with
the median.
Public finance management is strong and bound by the Danish
budget law - a
prudent fiscal framework with strict expenditure ceilings at the
central and
local government levels. The government remains committed to the
elimination of
the structural deficit (2015: -0.6% of GDP) by 2020, and is
pursuing a strategy
of mild fiscal consolidation to unwind the high public
consumption levels since
the financial crisis.
We forecast the general government deficit will worsen to 2.1%
of GDP in 2016
(2015: 1.7%) due to the falling away of extraordinary revenues
from pension tax
reforms (1.4% of GDP) and better than expected tax revenues on
pension
portfolios in 2014-15. Better than expected revenues from
corporate taxes and
pension portfolio taxes have resulted in a downward revision to
the 2016 deficit
from 2.8% of GDP in Fitch's February review. The deficit is
expected to improve
only marginally to 2.0% in 2017 (also 2.0% in the February
review), and to 1.7%
in 2018 due to a worsened growth outlook from the expected
impact of the UK
leaving the EU. These forecasts include 0.3% of GDP of increased
spending on
asylum seekers by 2020, which are included within the budget
law's expenditure
ceilings.
General government debt/GDP is low relative to the 'AAA' median
of 44.2%, and is
forecast to be unchanged at 40.2% in 2016 before falling to
39.0% by 2018. This
includes an estimated 5% of GDP worth of on-lending to public
sector entities.
Debt/GDP fell from 44.8% at end-2014 after the government
suspended bond
issuance in February-September 2015 to counter appreciative
pressures on the
krone in support of the DKK/EUR peg. In 2016, the government
plans to issue debt
only to refinance maturing instruments, opting to finance the
deficit by drawing
on its large cash reserves (8% of GDP at end-2015).
Fitch has revised down our forecasts for Denmark's real GDP
growth to 1.0% for
2016, and 1.3% for 2017 (1.9% for 2016 and 2017 during the
February review), and
we forecast 2018 growth to accelerate to 1.8%, driven by
domestic demand. The
downward revision reflects weaker growth in the eurozone in 4Q15
and 1Q16, and
also the expected impact of Brexit on Danish growth. The
depreciation of the GBP
against the DKK (9.7% since the UK's EU referendum vote) is
expected to lower
external demand for Danish goods, while uncertainty surrounding
Brexit outcomes
will weigh further on business confidence and private
investments. In 2015, the
UK accounted for 6.0% of Denmark's goods exports and 6.7% of
services exports.
Inflation is forecast to remain weak at 0.5% in 2016 due to
energy prices and
some pass-through from the strong DKK.
External finances are a key rating strength. Denmark has had a
structural
current account surplus for more than two decades, which
averaged 6.7% of GDP in
2011-2015. Net external debt is forecast to fall to -12% of GDP
in 2016 from 31%
in 2006. Fitch forecasts the current account surplus to fall to
6.0% of GDP in
2016 and 2017 due to weaker external demand and a moderate
recovery in private
consumption and investments.
Denmark's banks have strong credit fundamentals with the average
Fitch-rated
bank rated 'a' on a standalone basis. Fitch's macroprudential
risk indicator is
'1' for Denmark reflecting low risks to Denmark's financial
stability at
present. The large banks are well capitalised with a high
banking system capital
ratio of 19.7% of risk-weighted assets. Asset quality is
improving although some
pressure remains in the agricultural sector, which will likely
see some more
losses. Negative interest rates remain a challenge for bank
profitability, but
banks are generally managing this well by focussing on fee
income and
cost-cutting.
Danish households are highly indebted (131% of GDP), making
private consumption
more vulnerable to asset price and interest rate movements. A
high and
increasing net household financial assets position worth 169% of
GDP and
gradually falling trend of households' gross debt/GDP ratio in
recent years help
to mitigate risks.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Denmark a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Macroeconomic factors: +1 notch, to reflect the track record
of strong fiscal
and monetary policy-making and coordination over the years to
support the
krone's peg to the euro.
- External finances: +1 notch, to reflect Denmark's strong
external financing
flexibility, net external creditor position and large positive
net international
investment position.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside
risks to the rating
are currently moderate. However, future developments that could
individually or
collectively result in negative rating action include:
- A persistent deterioration in growth performance, for example
due to adverse
developments in the eurozone and other major trading partners,
impacting on
public finances and the financial sector.
- A significant rise in the reliance on international investors
in the Danish
mortgage bond market could increase liquidity risk and the
vulnerability of the
financial system to shocks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
Fitch assumes that the Danish krone peg to the euro under the
ERM2 remains in
place.
