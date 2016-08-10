(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 10 (Fitch) The U.S. Title insurance industry is
well-capitalized
with a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) score of 178%, according to a
new report from
Fitch Ratings. This is down slightly from a score of 181% in
2016 for Fitch's
title insurance universe.
'Title Insurers are strongly capitalized, and Fitch expects
industry operating
revenues to be flat to slightly down as the threat of sharp
increases in
interest rates has become more remote. Along with sustained low
rates, modestly
improving employment figures and U.S. economic growth will
offset what once
looked like a softening housing market,' said Gerald Glombicki,
Director, Fitch
Ratings.
Fitch calculates the industry RAC score on a weighted average
basis. As such,
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. and First American Financial
Corp., greatly
influence results with a combined market share of 60%. Fitch's
2015 title
insurance industry RAC ratio declined modestly over the prior
year. This decline
marks the first decline in the RAC ratio in seven years.
However, as the decline
was modest and the RAC score is more of a blunt tool than a
precision tool,
Fitch views the result as relatively flat.
First American's RAC ratio showed the greatest increase in 2015
after reporting
a decrease in 2014. Fidelity's 2015 RAC score decreased just 1%,
while Stewart
Information Services Corp.'s RAC score declined 15% year over
year. Old
Republic's RAC score decreased the most at 19%.
The primary risk facing most title insurers is the inability to
quickly cut
expenses in the face of declining revenue due to unforeseen
changes in
macroeconomic or property market conditions. Fitch views
flexible cost
structures as critical for long-term success and strong
capitalization.
'Expense management will be critical for profitability in 2016,
given flat to
lower premium volume and Fitch anticipates that operational
restructuring
undertaken by the industry will help insurers withstand a future
cyclical
downturn,' added Glombicki.
The report, U.S. Title Insurers' 2015 Risk-Adjusted Capital
Adequacy, is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
