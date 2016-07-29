(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore
Telecommunications Limited's (Singtel) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as well as its senior unsecured
rating, at 'A+'.
The agency has also affirmed at 'A' the Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR and
senior unsecured rating of Singtel's wholly owned subsidiary,
Singtel Optus Pty
Limited (Optus). The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Rating Headroom: Fitch expects Singtel's FFO-adjusted net
leverage for the
financial year ending March 2017 (FY17) to be around 2.0x (FY16:
2.1x); near the
level above which we may consider negative rating action.
Negative FCF is likely
to persist due to the company's high capex needs and dividend
commitments. We
estimate group annual cash capex of SGD2.3bn-2.4bn (FY16:
SGD2.1bn), driven by
investment in a new data centre in Singapore, 4G expansion in
Australia and new
unified billing and customer care systems.
Merger and Acquisition Prospects: Fitch believes Singtel will
continue to pursue
merger and acquisition prospects to drive inorganic growth.
However, its
acquisition strategy is likely to be more focused after the
SGD1bn investment in
Trustwave and realignment of its Digital Life (DL) business in
FY16. An
earlier-than-expected divestment of NetLink Trust - ahead of
Infocomm
Development Authority's (IDA) mandated April 2018 deadline, will
also provide
additional financial headroom.
Tepid FFO: We forecast Singtel's FFO at SGD5.0bn-5.1bn in FY17
(FY16: SGD5.3bn),
as slow growth of operations in Singapore and Australia offsets
continuing
EBITDA losses in DL. The potential entry of a new mobile network
operator in
Singapore could also increase domestic competition, although
Singtel's
diversified cash flows will help cushion the effects.
Approximately 33% of
Singtel's FFO emanates from Singapore, 42% from Optus and 25%
from associates in
the form of cash dividends.
Parental Support: Singtel's 'A+' ratings factor in one-notch of
support above
its standalone ratings to reflect Singapore's (AAA/Stable)
majority state
ownership (51% at end-May 2016) through Temasek Holdings
(Private) Limited
(Temasek). Singtel is Temasek's largest investment, accounting
for about 13% of
total investment value of SGD242bn at end-March 2016.
Strong Regional Play: Singtel's standalone credit profile of 'A'
reflects its
diversified income stream through its solid market position in
Singapore, number
two market position in Australia through Optus and leading
market positions in
Indonesia, India, the Philippines and Thailand through
associates.
Strong Optus-Singtel Link: The strong linkage between Optus and
Singtel leads to
an equalisation of Optus's rating with Singtel's standalone
credit profile of
'A'. Singtel owns 100% of Optus and maintains full control
through the board.
Fitch expects Optus's revenue to decline by mid-single-digits in
FY17, but
EBITDA to stay flat following the fall in Australia's mobile
termination rates
in January 2016.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Singtel's liquidity is strengthened by its
strong access to
capital markets and banks, which is underpinned by its regional
market reach and
robust financial position. Fitch expects Singtel to partially
refinance its
short-term maturities of SGD686m over the next year. In
addition, the company
had an unrestricted cash balance of SGD462m at end-March 2016
and undrawn
committed bank facilities to tap into. Singtel's undertaking to
lower its
equity-stake in NetLink Trust to below 25% by April 2018 also
provides the group
with additional liquidity.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- flat revenue in FY17, then rising at a low-single-digit
percentage in FY18 and
FY19
- an operating EBITDAR margin of around 31% (FY16: 30.7%) in
FY17-FY19, with
better data monetisation offsetting declining roaming revenues
- stable dividends from associates of SGD1.2bn-1.3bn in
FY17-FY19
- annual cash capex of around SGD2.3bn-2.4bn in FY17-FY19;
excluding additional
spectrum fees
- divestment of Singtel's stake in NetLink Trust to below 25%
in FY18
- no major debt-funded merger and acquisitions plans
- a dividend payout ratio of 73%-75% in FY17-FY19 (FY16:
73%), in line with
Singtel's stated policy of 60%-75% of underlying profit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating Sensitivities - Singtel
Positive: There is limited upside potential for Singtel's rating
in the short-
to medium-term, although developments that may, individually or
collectively,
lead to positive rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 1.0x, with positive
post-dividend
distribution FCF on a sustained basis
- tangible evidence of support from Temasek, including an equity
injection or
legal guarantee on Singtel's debt.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 2.0x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed-charge coverage below 7.0x (FY16: 8.7x) on a
sustained basis
- weakening of ties between Temasek and Singtel, indicating a
change in implied
support.
Rating Sensitivities - Optus
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- an upgrade of Singtel's standalone ratings or a strengthening
of the linkage
between Singtel and Optus, for example, through parental legal
guarantees.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- a downgrade of Singtel's standalone ratings or a weakening of
the linkage
between Singtel and Optus.
