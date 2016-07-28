(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY, July 28 (Fitch) SK Telecom Co., Ltd's (SKT,
A-/Stable), failure to
acquire South Korea's largest cable television operator will
leave it a distant
second behind KT Corporation (A-/Stable) in the fixed-line
telecommunications
market. However SKT's credit quality will remain intact as
stronger financial
metrics will offset the weaker position in fixed-line and media,
Fitch Ratings
says.
The Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning decided to
terminate its
evaluation of SKT's proposed acquisition of CJ HelloVision Co.,
Ltd (CJH),
accepting the Fair Trade Commission's (FTC) decision against the
merger. On 18
July 2016, the FTC formally confirmed its opposition to SKT's
proposed
acquisition of CJH on the basis that it would harm competition
in
telecommunication and pay-TV markets as the combined company
would be the
largest TV broadcaster in 21 of the country's 23 broadcasting
regions.
SKT will now have to change its long-term strategy for
fixed-line and media to
help to offset the slower growth in the wireless telecom
business. Fitch expects
competition in the fixed-line market to increase, especially in
the broadband
and internet protocol television (IPTV) markets, over the medium
term,
particularly if SKT tries to gain market share organically. SK
Broadband Co.,
Ltd (SKB, A-/Stable), a wholly-owned fixed-line subsidiary of
SKT, has around a
25.3% share in the broadband market after KT's 41.5% and around
28.9% share in
the IPTV market after KT's 51.4% as of 1Q16.
We believe the acquisition of CJH would have boosted SKT's
competitiveness by
immediately expanding the company's pay-TV subscriber base and
therefore
improving content sourcing power and economies of scale.
However, SKT's cash
position would have deteriorated, leaving lower rating headroom.
Without the
merger, we expect SKT's FFO net leverage ratio to stay around
1.3x-1.4x in the
short term, similar to the 1.4x in 2015. Had the transaction
been successful,
SKT would have spent around KRW700bn, including merger with CJH,
participation
in the capital increase of CJH's parent CJ Holdings Co., Ltd,
and establishment
of a fund to invest in media content with CJ Holdings Co. Ltd.
Contact:
Shelley Jang
Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97 Uisadang-daero, Yeungdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
