(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria for Rating Sukuk
here
DUBAI, August 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria
for rating
Sukuk, which replace the existing criteria published on 18
August 2015. The
update does not contain any material changes and no changes to
the ratings of
existing transactions are anticipated as a result of the
application of the
updated criteria.
This criteria report describes Fitch's approach to assigning and
maintaining
ratings for new and existing originator-backed sukuk issues,
respectively. These
criteria apply to originator-backed (or asset-based) sukuk
structures, where
investors rely on obligor direct support features and
contractual commitments
built into the documentation. These criteria apply globally to
corporates,
financial institutions, sovereigns, supranationals, public
finance, insurers and
global infrastructure. They do not apply to asset-backed sukuk,
which rely on
underlying collateral.
Fitch's analytical assumption under these criteria is that the
structure of the
sukuk and the underlying transaction(s) provides for full
recourse to the
originator - as with a conventional bond issue - and the sukuk
rating is driven
solely by the originator's rating. There remains a lack of legal
precedents in
terms of effective enforcement in many jurisdictions where sukuk
issuance is
prevalent. It therefore remains uncertain whether certificate
holders will be
able to enforce their contractual rights in local courts.
Sukuk analysis and ratings will reflect Fitch's view that the
default of these
senior unsecured obligations under the legal structure and sukuk
documentation
would reflect default of the entity in accordance with Fitch's
rating
definitions. Ratings assigned to sukuk do not imply any
confirmation that the
sukuk are sharia-compliant.
It is also possible for sukuk to be structured as subordinated,
short-term or
secured claims. If so, they will be rated as such in accordance
with Fitch's
established criteria, with the ratings again benchmarked to the
IDR or the
issuer's Viability Rating (VR) where the case dictates.
Sukuk do not have a standard structure and each structure may
involve different
underlying contractual arrangements. As a result, each structure
has to be
reviewed individually to assess whether it complies with these
criteria.
Fitch will monitor the evolution of sukuk structures, and where
such
developments lead the agency to modify its approach, the agency
will communicate
the reasons for, and the consequences of, such modifications to
market
participants.
The report entitled 'Rating Sukuk' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
Contact:
Bashar Al Natoor
Global Head of Islamic Finance
+971 4 424 1242
Al Thuraya Tower 1
Office 1805
Dubai Media City
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.