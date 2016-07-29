(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
French apparel and
footwear retail group Novartex SAS's (Vivarte) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) to 'CC' from 'CCC'. At the same time, the agency has
downgraded Vivarte
SAS's super senior debt to 'CCC-'/RR3 (55% recovery) from
'B-'/RR2 (75%) and
Novarte SAS's EUR780m reinstated debt to 'C'/RR6 (0%) from
'CC'/RR6 (0%).
The downgrades follow management's public comments that it is
discussing a new
debt restructuring, reflecting the limited options available
outside of the
potential conversion of part of the group's debt into equity to
address an
over-leveraged balance sheet. During these restructuring talks,
Vivarte remains
within the terms of its liquidity covenant and will continue to
service its
debt.
The latest EBITDA underperformance leads to higher leverage,
eroding the group's
liquidity, which was to be primarily dedicated to its
operational restructuring.
This creates a cycle where growing uncertainty over management's
capacity at
turning around the business further hampers the implementation
of its strategic
initiatives. While the group should have sufficient liquidity to
service its
debt in the near-term, refinancing risks will be excessive as
both the absolute
EBITDA level and liquidity are likely to be insufficient by
FY19. In our view,
this implies an unavoidable debt restructuring.
In the event of a successful execution of a distressed debt
exchange (DDE),
Fitch will then likely assign an appropriate IDR for the
issuer's post-exchange
capital structure, risk profile and prospects. Key elements in
our assessment
will be a clear and stabilised strategic plan, in addition to
certainty over
near-term material progress in EBITDA generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Upcoming Debt Restructuring
The downgrade directly reflects management's announcement on 25
July 2016 that
it was starting discussions regarding a new debt restructuring,
following the
one completed in December 2014. Fitch believes this is prompted
by the group's
clearly unsustainable capital structure with regard to the
progress made so far
in profitability. Under management's current strategic plan,
Fitch projects
funds from operations adjusted gross leverage will remain above
10.0x over
FY16-FY19 (FY15: 18.9x). This would heavily compromise a
successful debt
refinancing in FY19.
The ongoing EBITDA underperformance, related to external and
internal factors,
further undermines liquidity, which in turn, inflates the
execution risk
associated with management's turnaround initiatives.
Challenging Market Environment
In its rating case, Fitch factors in an increasing competitive
gap -detrimental
to Vivarte- between the players that have quickly adapted their
business model
to new consumer habits (low-cost and fast-fashion offer,
omni-channel model) and
the more traditional ones. These have to face decline in
footfall and strong
price pressures that compress their margins. The ongoing
underperformance of
Vivarte's main footwear banner, La Halle Footwear, reflects its
lack of
adaptation to new market conditions. Furthermore, we expect
abnormal weather
conditions to continue creating additional market disturbances,
as this may lead
retailers to continuously undertake deep discounting to keep
their inventories
at a reasonable level.
Subdued EBITDA Generation
Fitch has revised its FY16 EBITDA expectations to around EUR74m
(stable from
FY15) down from EUR120m under our previous rating case. The
successful execution
of Vivarte's cost savings plan and the stronger than expected
recovery in its
main clothing business, La Halle Apparel, was more than offset
by the continuous
decline of its footwear activities.
Sales were affected by external events such as the November 2015
terrorist
attacks and abnormal weather conditions in both autumn 2015 and
the
spring/beginning of summer 2016. However, the EBITDA drop of La
Halle Footwear
primarily stems from an ill-executed repositioning towards a
more attractive
offering and lower prices, making it unable to face strong
competition from
Chaussea, Gemo or Kiabi.
Group Complexity
Fitch views the group's complexity as an additional factor of
execution risk in
the current turnaround strategy. This dilutes management'
resources in the
context of a highly competitive environment, while making them
consistently
oscillate between a global group and a subsidiary-by-subsidiary
turnaround plan.
In our view, this is illustrated by the contrast between La
Halle Apparel's
recovery, supported by an improvement in offer, merchandising
and inventory
management, and La Halle Footwear's decline.
Fitch positively views management's recent decision to sell its
Kookai,
Chevignon and Pataugas brands. Although it is likely to result
in only marginal
proceeds, it should help focus on larger subsidiaries with
higher recovery
potential.
Weakening Liquidity
Fitch expects the group to have sufficient liquidity to meet
interest payments
in the near term. However, a persistent lack of EBITDA recovery
could lead to
growing difficulties at renewing the group's letters of credit
(used to fund its
working capital needs) leading to an accelerating cash burn and
diminishing
resources to fund management's turnaround plan. This could turn
into a
self-fulfilling liquidity crisis.
Fitch expect that a successful debt restructuring in the coming
months, if
agreed, would help management to better focus on the operating
turnaround while
improving confidence in the group's providers of letters of
credit. This would
ensure easier yearly renewal and thus a consistent liquidity
buffer.
Going Concern Recoveries
Fitch continues to assess recoveries of the group's debt under a
going concern
approach to the business, using a EUR100m EBITDA (down from
around EUR125m in
our previous analysis) and a 5.0x multiple in deriving a
post-distress
valuation. This approach reflects our view that the core
underlying group
business remains viable but that profit recovery could be
unpredictable or take
longer than previously expected considering the group's current
performance. The
multiple continues to reflect the potential attractiveness of
Vivarte's large
physical network.
Under these assumptions, Vivarte's super senior secured debt
lenders could
expect a recovery rate in the low end of the RR3 range (51%-
70%), leading to an
instrument rating of 'CCC-'/RR3. Accordingly, we assess the
Reinstated Debt's
Recovery Rating at 'C'/RR6 reflecting weak recovery prospects in
case of
default.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Vivarte are
based on
management's current strategic plan and include:
- Sharp decline of sales in FY16 and FY17, due to weak
performance in
spring/summer 2016 and disposal of some brands.
- EBITDA at EUR74m in FY16, recovering in FY17 and FY18 mostly
thanks to the
disposal of some non-profitable businesses.
- Average EUR100m annual capex over FY16-FY19, including EUR50m
strategic capex
split between FY17 and FY18.
- EUR250m non-recurring items (restructuring, discontinuing
operations and
inventories clearance) split between FY16, FY17 and FY18.
- EUR65m cash disposal proceeds split between FY16 and FY17.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- We believe there is a high probability of some form of debt
restructuring (or
DDE as defined by Fitch) by end-2016. Assuming such formal debt
restructuring
proposal will result in economic loss or material change in
terms to certain set
of creditors, on announcement of the terms of the debt exchange,
we will likely
downgrade the IDR to 'C' and subsequently to 'RD' on completion.
-If restructuring talks take longer than expected, we will also
consider a
meaningful deterioration in liquidity buffer or suspension of
debt service
credit negative events.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
Fitch currently does not envisage a positive action under the
existing capital
structure.
After completion of the DDE, Fitch will assign an appropriate
IDR for the
issuer's post-exchange capital structure, risk profile and
prospects subject to
our assessment of sustainable leverage and refinancing risk,
along with a
turnaround plan (to be announced in September 2016) which is
clear and
stabilised.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
-Readily Available Cash: At 31 August 2015 Fitch estimated
EUR100m of the
group's reported cash and cash equivalents as restricted,
required to fund the
group's intra-year working capital needs.
-Operating Leases: Fitch adjusted the debt by adding a multiple
of 8x of yearly
operating lease expense related to long-term assets (EUR312m for
FY15).
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
