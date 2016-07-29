(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/BARCELONA/LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded Fresenius
Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's (FMC) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA's
(FSE; together
Fresenius) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to 'BBB-' from
'BB+'. The Outlooks
are Stable. Fitch has also upgraded the Short-Term IDR to 'F3'
from 'B'. A full
list of rating actions is below.
The upgrade reflects Fresenius' improving business risk profile,
driven by its
increasing scale and diversification in its selective healthcare
operations,
which is translating into strong profitability and cash
generation. In addition,
Fitch views the underlying operations as mature and defensive
with low
cyclicality and volatility of earnings. A strong business
profile would point to
a solid rating in the 'BBB' category relative to peers.
The 'BBB-' IDR balances Fresenius' strong business risk profile,
with a
financial structure that based on Fitch's leverage metrics,
would be consistent
with a lower rating. However, the upgrade considers the group's
improving
financial risk profile, following a period of lower acquisition
activity and
focus on integration and organic growth.
We expect Fresenius to continue its successful acquisition
strategy, albeit less
strategic and more bolt-on in nature, in line with the company's
unchanged
financial targets. Even though we expect future acquisitions
could stretch
financial leverage for the rating, this is mitigated by the
defensive and
resilient qualities of the underlying businesses, creating
significant
deleveraging ability for the group, which also supports the
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Diversification, Market Positions Drives Upgrade
The upgrade reflects our view that all four business segments
have achieved
relative size and maturity, which contribute to the group's
improved
profitability and cash generation. FSE's business risk profile
continues to
improve through organic growth and acquisitions in non-dialysis
areas. Fresenius
is now less reliant on one single treatment area and has
improved geographic
diversification, albeit with a strong focus on developed
markets. We view the
improved business risk profile as a key driver of the upgrade to
investment
grade.
Deleveraging Ability Supports Financial Profile
The 'BBB-' IDR is underpinned by a resilient operating
performance with Fitch
projecting an EBIT margin trending towards 15% (EBITDAR margins
trending above
20%), and free cash flow (FCF) margins above 3.5%. This reflects
the group's
satisfactory deleveraging ability and strong debt service
coverage ratios (funds
from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage trending towards
4.0x). Following
significant debt-funded acquisitive growth, the company has
engaged in
integration and organic growth, and we expect financial leverage
will reduce
below 4.0x on an FFO adjusted net basis by FYE16. This remains
high for
investment grade but is compensated by the strength of the
group's business
profile.
Acquisitions to Continue, Financial Policies Unchanged
In line with the company's financial policies (targeting net
debt/EBITDA of
2.5x-3.0x), we note that Fresenius continues to increase its
flexibility to
further explore growth through acquisitions. We believe these
will increasingly
be bolt-on and synergistic in nature rather than strategic. We
consider future
acquisitions could stretch financial leverage temporarily for
the rating.
However, this should be mitigated by the defensive and resilient
qualities of
the underlying businesses creating significant deleveraging
ability for the
group, which also supports the Stable Outlook.
Mature Operations, Defensive Revenues
Fitch believes the underlying revenue streams of the four
business segments to
be defensible and correlated with the general positive
healthcare industry
trends. These are characterised by an ageing population,
increase in chronic
diseases and improving access to healthcare. However, this is
counterbalanced by
the growing pressure on healthcare budgets in times of
austerity. We identify
this as a key risk for Fresenius as its operations are
predominantly exposed to
developed markets (US and Europe) where issues around healthcare
costs and
productivity are most pressing.
FMC is also responding to reimbursement pressures by
establishing a more service
orientated Care Coordination concept. This offers greater value
to the
healthcare system, leading to more defensible revenue streams.
Debt Recoveries and Instrument Ratings
As the rating is now investment grade, Fitch no longer
differentiates the
instrument ratings and aligns senior secured and senior
unsecured ratings at
'BBB-'. Fitch expects priority ranking financial debt not to
exceed 1.5x of
EBITDA and hence not be sufficiently material to warrant a
differentiation of
the senior secured and senior unsecured instrument ratings. We
believe that the
enlarged scale and value in the business translates into similar
recovery
prospects for both instruments (as embedded in the rating) and
hence align
instrument ratings for senior and junior debt with the IDR. In
addition, we
expect future refinancing to favour unsecured instruments,
further reducing
structural and contractual subordination within Fresenius's
capital structure.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Adequate Liquidity
The group has unutilised committed credit facilities available
of EUR3.4bn (of
which around EUR2bn is available at the FMC level), in addition
to EUR538m of
cash, which Fitch considers as readily available for debt
repayment at the FSE
level. The group's consolidated annual FCF has been between
EUR0.6bn-EUR1.2bn
over the past four years and we expect positive FCF generation -
likely in
excess of EUR1bn per year - to continue for the next four years.
Capital Structure Considerations
Fitch views the linkage between FMC and FSE as strong given the
consolidation of
FMC, management control, shared finance function (albeit no cash
pooling) and
some cross default provisions from FMC to FSE. We therefore
apply the IDR to
the consolidated group, reflecting both entities' similar
financial profiles and
guidelines.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating-case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
are:
- Underlying growth in patient volumes as well as the built out
of Care
Coordination at FMC offsets on-going reimbursement rate pressure
- Various efficiency measures mitigate margin erosion due to
rising cost of care
- Bolt-on acquisitions of up to USD400m per year at FMC; no
strategic
acquisitions assumed, which Fitch considers as event risk
- Low to mid-single digit revenue growth at Kabi and Helios;
high single digit
at Vamed
- Flat group EBITDA margin of around 18%-19%
- Capex of 5%-6% of sales per year
- Cash at FMC not readily available for debt service at FSE
(other than via
dividends)
- Consolidated approach under Fitch Parent-Subsidiary Rating
Linkage criteria
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action including a revision of the Outlook to Negative:
- Regulatory action leading towards increasing revenue
volatility and negative
effects on profitability and cash flow generation with EBITDAR
margin under 19%
(FY15: 21%) and FCF margin reducing to below 2.0% (FY15: 4.4%)
- Deteriorating FFO adjusted net leverage expected to move
sustainably above
4.5x (FY15: 4.1x) and FFO fixed charge cover to remain at or
below 3.0x (FY15:
3.4x) either due to acquisitions and/or changes to financial
policies or
sustained deteriorating in operating environment.
Fitch views an upgrade unlikely in the near term based on the
company's
financial policies. However, future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include FFO
adjusted net leverage
to fall below 3.5x and FFO fixed charge cover to improve above
4.0x on a
sustained basis, while maintaining continued solid, profitable
and cash
generative operations.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
FSE
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Senior secured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Short-Term IDR/Commercial Paper rating: upgraded to 'F3' from
'B'
Fresenius Finance B.V.:
Guaranteed senior notes: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Fresenius US Finance II Inc.:
Guaranteed senior notes: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
FMC:
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Senior secured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Paul-Antoine Conti
Director
+44 20 3530 1292
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL ADJUSTMENTS
-Lease capitalisation: we apply a blended capitalisation
multiple of 6.4x
instead of 8x to reflect the exclusion of annual operating lease
charges
relating to an estimate of short-life assets. The full lease
amount is however
included in our FFO fixed charge cover computation.
-Readily available cash: Fitch considers cash held at FMC
(EUR506m) as
restricted for debt service at FSE as this would need to be
upstreamed through
dividends. As cash management for healthcare operators does not
have pronounced
seasonal cycles, Fitch does not make further adjustments to the
group's readily
available cash.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
