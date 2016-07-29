(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Seychelles'
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-'
with a Stable Outlook. The issue rating on Seychelles' unsecured
foreign-currency bond has also been affirmed at 'BB-'. The
Short-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'B' and the
Country Ceiling at
'BB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect ongoing progress under the country's IMF
Extended Fund
Facility programmes since 2010 when Seychelles was cured of
default on its
external debt. Seychelles has consistently over-performed on its
primary budget
surplus targets. Timely implementation and strong willingness to
execute the
structural reforms in the programmes have resulted in more
robust and coherent
fiscal and monetary policy frameworks.
Seychelles' public debt remains on a downward path, but the
authorities have
pushed back their target for reducing this to 50% of GDP by two
years, to 2020
from 2018. The new target came as the authorities announced
reforms to reduce
the income tax burden and to boost pensions. The IMF has
suggested these
measures could cost 3% of GDP on a full-year basis. The Ministry
of Finance is
planning some offsetting measures, but is now targeting primary
surpluses of 3%
of GDP in 2017-2020, compared with above 4% in 2014-2015.
Total public debt excluding guarantees and IMF debt was
SCR11,833m (USD900m) at
end-2015, according to MoF figures, which equates to 64.5% of
GDP, down from
69.5% in 2014. These figures include debt (T-bills and T-bonds)
issued for
monetary purposes. Fitch excludes this debt issued for monetary
purposes from
its calculation, and on this basis estimates that public debt
had fallen to
54.6% of GDP by end-2015 (from 80.7% in 2010). Fitch expects
debt/GDP to
continue to trend down in the next few years.
Seychelles has a large structural current account deficit, which
reflects the
economy's dependence on imports for basic foods and products.
The deficit
moderated to 17.7% of GDP in 2015 from 23% in 2014, helped by
lower average oil
prices and a bigger services surplus. The latter was due partly
to record
numbers of tourist arrivals in 2015 as the market benefited from
increasing
flight connections. Roughly two-thirds of the current account
deficit is
financed by net flows of foreign direct investment (FDI),
reflecting the large
import-content of foreign investment in the tourism and hotel
sectors.
Gross external debt (which includes private sector debt) at more
than 110% of
GDP is high compared with the 'BB' peer median of around 60% of
GDP; net
external debt at 38% of GDP is double the peer median. This
reflects the high
share of public foreign-currency debt and debt-financed
investments by the
non-bank private sector. However, sovereign external debt at
around 35% of GDP
is more in line with peers, following the government's
restructuring of its
external debt in 2010.
The authorities have increased the size of buffers to mitigate
these external
vulnerabilities. Gross international reserves cover rose to four
months of
current external payments (CXP) in 2015 - up from 3.2 months in
2014, and 2.1
months in 2009. The exchange-rate regime has been liberalised
since November
2008. It has functioned relatively well recently, with banks and
market
participants adjusting to the Central Bank of Seychelles' (CBS)
commitment to a
forward-looking money-targeting monetary policy framework and
avoidance of
direct interventions in the foreign-currency market.
GDP per capita (USD15,252 in 2015) was three times the 'BB'
median and closer to
the 'A' median, reflecting Seychelles' high-value-added economy
and its export
market's concentration in wealthy western European countries.
The World Bank
reclassified Seychelles as a 'high income' country in July 2015,
although the UN
reports that income inequality is high - with an income Gini
coefficient of 65.8
in 2013. Seychelles also outperforms the 'BB' median in the UN
human development
indicators and World Bank governance indicators.
Five-year average real GDP growth is above the peer median at
4.7%, while the
five-year average inflation rate is below the peer median, at
3.2%. Fitch
forecasts real GDP growth to trend in a range of 3%-4% in the
next few years as
growth in the tourism sector becomes harder to achieve and as
the offshore
financial sector shrinks. Seychelles has taken concerted action
to improve its
compliance with international financial standards, including
regarding tax
reporting.
Seychelles benefits from political stability, but tensions have
risen during the
current election cycle. The opposition petitioned the
Constitutional Court to
annul the result after the incumbent president, James Michel,
won a narrow
victory in the second round of the presidential election in
December 2015. The
court upheld the vote, but the closely fought election sets the
scene for the
next parliamentary vote which is scheduled for September 8-10.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Seychelles a score equivalent to
a rating of
'BB' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LT FC) IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- External finances: -1 notch to reflect the Seychelles' large
and persistent
current account deficits which have contributed to high levels
of gross external
debt; net external debt is higher than peers.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. However, the main factors
that could lead to
positive rating action are:
- Continued improvement of external buffers through accumulation
of
foreign-exchange reserves, narrowing of the current account
deficit after FDI,
and reduction in gross external indebtedness.
- Reduction in public-sector debt in line with the government's
new medium-term
fiscal plan.
- Sustained GDP growth and value-retention in the economy,
underpinned by
structural reforms to improve the business environment.
- Sustained track record of moderate inflation and greater
confidence in the
flexible exchange-rate regime to absorb shocks without
threatening price and
financial stability.
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action are:
- Balance-of-payment pressures leading to falls in
foreign-exchange reserves and
increases in external debt ratios.
- Reversal of fiscal reform, relaxation of expenditure control,
or unexpected
recapitalisation required to support the state-owned
enterprises, leading to a
significant deviation from the authorities' debt-reduction
target
- A prolonged period of macroeconomic instability demonstrating
weakness in the
policy framework.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Despite recent diversification, Seychelles' main tourism
market remains
Europe, and especially Eurozone countries - chiefly France and
Germany. Fitch
expects Eurozone growth to weaken slightly to 1.4% in 2017-2018
from 1.7% in
2016.
- Sustained domestic political stability.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Toby Iles
Director
+852 2263 9832
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009691
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
