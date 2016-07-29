(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cabo
Verde's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'
with Stable
Outlooks. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the
Short-Term
Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cabo Verde's 'B' rating balances low growth and high public and
external debt
with strong governance indicators and a high degree of
concessionality of public
and external debt. More specifically, it reflects the following
key rating
drivers:
Public debt, at 125.5% of GDP at end-2015, is a key rating
weakness. Its
ballooning trajectory over recent years (it was 57% of GDP in
2008) resulting
from low growth and an ambitious public investment programme,
has brought it
significantly above 'B rated peers, to the highest level of
Fitch-rated
sovereigns in Sub-Saharan Africa. Its structure is favourable,
with 77% extended
by official external creditors on highly concessional terms,
including low cost
and long maturities. However, its cost has increased in recent
years to nearly
10% of government revenues in 2015, above 'B' rated peers. It is
also exposed to
USD appreciation risk and contingent liabilities from
state-owned companies,
some of which are incurring significant losses and may require
continued state
support over the coming years.
Fitch does not expect public debt to start declining until 2018.
The
newly-elected government intends to tighten the budget deficit
to 3% of GDP by
2020, largely through better tax collection and a gradual
reduction in public
investment. However, in the short-term, the 2016 budget is
expansionary,
targeting a 5.2% of GDP deficit (2015: 3.7%), as postponed
infrastructure
projects are being implemented. Fitch forecasts a slightly
higher budget deficit
for this year, at 5.4% of GDP, which would drive public debt up
to 127% of GDP
by year-end.
Public debt dynamics are largely dependent on growth
performance, which has
lagged peers in recent years, at 1.6% over the past five years
(against a 'B'
median of 4%). Fitch sees some uptick in growth prospects,
largely as a
reflection of the large pipeline of FDI under execution in the
tourism sector.
Linkages with the rest of the economy are moderate, but it could
lift real GDP
growth above 2% in 2016 and beyond, balancing the decline in
public investment
over the forecast horizon. Although economic performance is
inherently volatile
in small, open countries, and could rebound fast, Fitch sees
limited prospects
of reaching the 7% growth currently targeted by the government.
Cabo Verde's structural current account deficit tightened
significantly, in line
with the fall in international oil and food prices, to an
estimated 4.3% of GDP
in 2015. It will likely rise again from 2017, bringing net
external debt upwards
despite the expected rise in FDI. At an estimated 58.6% of GDP
at end-2015, net
external debt is already much higher than the 'B' median of 19%
but risks on
external finances are somewhat mitigated by its low cost and
long maturity (it
primarily consists in government external debt and stable
diaspora deposits).
Also, the peg to the euro has proven stable and is supported by
high reserves,
which reached nearly six months of import cover at end-2015,
reducing risks of
sudden exchange rate adjustment.
As a small, open economy lacking natural resources, Cabo Verde
is inherently
subject to economic shocks. However, the peg with the euro
reduces volatility of
inflation and exchange rate. Debt tolerance is also enhanced by
higher
development indicators than in many sub-Sahara African peers, as
well as by
sound governance indicators, which are more in line with 'BBB'
medians. This
reflects political stability and democratic institutions, as
illustrated by the
recent legislative elections, which brought the MPD party to
power after 15
years of PAICV majority. Fitch expects the municipal and
presidential elections
that will take place in the second half of the year will also
proceed smoothly.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Cabo Verde a score equivalent to
a rating of
'B+' on the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect the country's
particularly high public
debt stock and exposure to potential contingent liabilities from
state-owned
companies.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the upside
and downside
risks to the rating are broadly balanced.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
-Rise in public debt to GDP ratio above our current assumptions,
resulting from
a failure to consolidate public accounts or from the
materialisation of
contingent liabilities.
-Declining growth prospects.
-A sharp increase in the sovereign's debt service burden.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- A marked decline in the public debt to GDP ratio.
- A structural improvement in growth potential.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the peg with the euro will remain.
Fitch assumes that concessional financing to Cabo Verde will
continue declining
in line with the country's graduation to middle income status,
therefore
reducing public investment, and supporting a gradual reduction
in budget
deficits.
Fitch assumes that eurozone growth will be 1.7% and 1.4% in 2016
and 2017,
respectively.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1527
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009742
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
