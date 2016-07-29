(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hiscox Ltd's
(Hiscox) core
entities at Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) 'A+'. Fitch
has also
affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of all
Hiscox holding
companies at 'A-'. The Outlooks on all ratings are Stable.
Hiscox's subordinated
notes have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Hiscox's solid capitalisation,
strong
underwriting performance, and conservative approach to
reserving. However, the
ratings are constrained by the group's moderate market position
and medium size.
At end-2015, Hiscox's risk-adjusted capitalisation was
'Extremely Strong', as
measured by Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model. The company issued
GBP275m of
hybrid securities in November 2015, which improved Hiscox's
capital position. It
is further supported by strong retained earnings and low levels
of debt in the
capital structure, with a Fitch-calculated financial leverage of
15% at end-2015
(2014: 0%).
At end-2015 Hiscox reported a combined ratio of 85% (2014: 84%),
which benefited
by 13 percentage points from reserve releases in both 2015 and
2014. In 1H16 the
combined ratio was boosted by foreign exchange gains resulting
from a weaker
sterling. This masks a slight deterioration in the underlying
combined ratio
resulting from continued pressure on rates and slightly elevated
catastrophe
experience compared with 1H15. Excluding foreign exchange
effects, Hiscox
reported a combined ratio for 1H16 of 88% (1H15: 80%).
Hiscox has a strong track record of underwriting profitability,
reflected in a
Fitch-calculated five-year average combined ratio of 89%. The
historical
stability of Hiscox's earnings has been aided by a diversified
business mix,
combining volatile but more profitable products with more stable
lines of
business. Several years of benign catastrophe activity has
helped boost Hiscox's
profits, although the group has less exposure to the volatile
catastrophe
business than most of its peers.
Hiscox's reserve releases have been consistently strong in past
years, which
Fitch views as indicative of a prudent approach to reserving. In
2015, reserve
releases were 14% of prior-year equity, which is higher than
most peers. Fitch
expects Hiscox to maintain its reserving prudence.
In 1H16, Hiscox continued to perform well, with its retail line
being the
biggest contributor to profit. Hiscox maintained strong growth
in gross written
premiums, particularly in the Hiscox USA division and Hiscox Re.
Hiscox USA
reported gross written premium growth of 33% on a local currency
basis in 1H16,
supported by continued marketing expenditure while Hiscox Re
reported a 12% net
written premium growth, driven by growth in casualty and
specialty lines.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Deterioration in profitability, reflected in a combined ratio
consistently above
97% or net return on equity consistently below 10%, could lead
to a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely given the group's modest market position
and size/scale,
which Fitch does not expect to change materially in the medium
term.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Hiscox Insurance Company Limited: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Hiscox Insurance Company (Guernsey) Limited: IFS affirmed at
'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Hiscox Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited: IFS affirmed at
'A+'; Outlook Stable
Hiscox Plc: Long-Term IDR affirmed at A-'; Outlook Stable
Hiscox Ltd: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Hiscox Ltd: subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
