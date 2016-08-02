(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The change of Outlook reflects Fitch's confidence in Diageo's
operational
turnaround as demonstrated in its stronger organic sales and
profit growth in
FY16 (ending June 2016) relative to prior years in the important
and most
profitable North American spirits market (52% of FY16 group
operating profits
before exceptional items). In this region, the group's wide
product portfolio
and strong marketing are enabling it to regain market share. In
addition, cost
rationalisation efforts should continue to provide operational
flexibility that
can be effectively utilised to maintain a pipeline of product
and marketing
innovations. This supports our conservative forecast of annual
organic sales
growth of between 2% to 3% by June 2019. Diageo has also reduced
its net debt
position thanks to asset divestments which, along with positive
free cash-flow
(FCF) generation (forecast between 4% and 5% of sales per annum)
should enable
FFO adjusted net leverage to turn below the 3.0x level
consistent with the 'A-'
IDR (FY16 estimated: 3.6x).
The 'A-' IDR continues to reflect Diageo's strong business
profile, one of the
strongest in the industry, thanks to its large overall scale,
wide portfolio of
brands in several product categories across pricing points and
strong marketing
along with widely diversified sales in terms of geography. This
is reflected in
industry-leading profitability which further supports its credit
profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
US Performance Recovery
North America is Diageo's largest contributing region to revenue
and EBIT (FY16:
34% and 52%, respectively before exceptional items). Following
on from two years
of below-peer performance with stagnating revenues despite the
growth of this
market, Diageo's FY16 results demonstrate a good ability to turn
around
performance through new product launches in many of its product
categories and
effective marketing initiatives. FY16 organic revenue and profit
growth in North
America were respectively +3% and +4% and we believe this
momentum will continue
into FY17.
Over FY14 and FY15 some of Diageo's large strategic brands had
continued to
decline in volumes terms with no or limited offset from
price/mix changes and
insufficient volume support from the strong growth delivered by
the other solid,
but still small, brands. In contrast in FY16, the majority of
the company's key
brands (including Crown Royal North American whiskey, Smirnoff
vodka, Johnnie
Walker Scotch whisky, Captain Morgan rum,) reported organic
growth of sales
despite a highly competitive market
Emerging Markets Weigh on Profits
We continue to expect that emerging markets will remain major
contributors to
Diageo's top-line growth in the long term, driven by favourable
demographics
whereby the legal drinking age population and disposable income
are both growing
and should lead to increasing demand for western-style spirits.
However, since
FY14, individual market challenges in several of Diageo's key
countries of
operation (Brazil, China, South Korea), including weaker
consumer spending power
in several countries, excise increases and negative FX
translation effects have
led to much weaker reported sales and profit growth than
historically. As a
mitigating factor, we expect the fall in sterling following the
Brexit vote to
benefit Diageo with less pressure on increasing prices in FY17.
Healthy Cash-Flow Generation
In FY16 Diageo generated GBP0.5bn free cash flow (FCF), 4.7% of
sales, despite
the continuation of currency headwinds for most of the year and
the absorption
of GBP170m from working-capital movements. Diageo is slowing the
pace of growth
of dividends (for FY16, dividends growth fell to +5% from 9% in
FY15), has
moderated spending on investments in maturing stocks and
continuing to make
efforts to run working capital efficiently. These actions should
continue to
protect FCF in the medium term.
Prudent Financial Policies
Diageo has strengthened its balance sheet by divesting assets
for GBP1bn,
following on from a number of other divestments during FY15.
Furthermore, we
believe that the company is unlikely to engage in major M&A
activity in the near
future but will be focusing management's efforts mostly on
organic initiatives.
Improving Credit Metrics
Based on preliminary FY16 reported figures, we calculate that
Diageo's FY16
FFO-based adjusted net leverage remained broadly unchanged at
3.6x (FY15: 3.7x).
This credit metric remains stretched for the 'A-' IDR despite
asset divestments
and the recovery of operating profit and FCF. This was due to
the heavily
adverse effect of currency movements on net debt (GBP725m) and
also, to a lesser
extent, on operating profit (by GBP83m). We estimate that the
combination of
continuing good FCF generation and the beneficial impact of
currency movements
linked to the weakening of GBP since June 2016 should enable FFO
adjusted net
leverage to reach 3.0x in FY17 and return to below this
threshold from FY18.
Strong Business Profile
Diageo's strengths are reflected in a high EBITDA margin of
around 30%, its wide
portfolio of brands and its consistent record of product and
marketing
innovation. The company is targeting the release of additional
resources from a
cost rationalisation plan which over FY16-FY18 should deliver
GBP500m savings.
The majority of these will be reinvested in marketing spending,
adding further
support to the company's growth potential.
Diageo's wide geographical footprint with a healthy revenue
split between
developed (around 60% in FY16) and emerging markets enhances
long-term sales and
profit growth prospects although it exposes the company to some
volatility in
operating performance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Flat to slightly positive organic sales growth in developed
markets, and
around mid-single digit organic sales growth in most emerging
countries;
- EBITDA margin of around 33% over FY17-20;
- Moderate increase in maturing inventories over FY17-20 and
stable capex at
around 4.5%-5% of sales;
- Annual dividend growth of 5% over FY17-18 and 10% from FY19;
- GBP200m bolt-on spending per annum over FY17-18 and
GBP300-GBP500m per year
thereafter.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
? Operational strengthening in North America and other key
markets driving
organic revenue and profit growth of at least the low single
digits.
? Evidence of FFO adjusted net leverage moving below 3x over
a 12 month horizon.
? FFO fixed charge coverage ratio above 6x on a sustained
basis.
? FCF above GBP300m moving towards mid-single digits
percentage of sales.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
? FFO adjusted net leverage (including put options) on a
permanent basis above
3.0x (FY16 preliminary: 3.6x) - as a result of shareholder
distributions,
acquisitions, or business weakness.
? FFO fixed charge cover ratio below 6.0x (FY16 Prelim.:
6.9x).
? Decline in revenue and profit or expected decline for three
successive
six-month periods.
? FCF below GBP300m (FY16 Prelim: GBP498m).
LIQUIDITY
Adequate liquidity: As of 30 June 2016 Diageo had GBP0.7bn of
unrestricted cash
and cash equivalents on balance sheet, and USD3.4bn undrawn
committed bank
facilities, providing comfortable back-up in relation to peak
utilisation under
its USD8bn US commercial-paper programme, its EUR2bn European
commercial-paper
programme and to its short-term debt maturities. Fitch has
adjusted Diageo's
cash balance by GBP400m, representing the average of its annual
peak-to-trough
working-capital fluctuation, with a peak in December and a low
point around
June.
