(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the acquisition
of NetSuite,
Inc. (NetSuite) does not affect the ratings for Oracle Corp.
(Oracle), including
the 'A+' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'F1'
Short-Term IDR. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of current ratings follows
at the end of
this release.
Fitch believes the acquisition of NetSuite strengthens Oracle's
cloud-based
enterprise resource planning (ERP) offerings and, as a result,
the company's
hybrid-cloud environment solutions for enterprise customers. For
NetSuite, the
acquisition by Oracle bolsters investment in engineering and
distribution, given
Oracle's significantly greater scale and distribution platform.
The $9.3 billion
price tag is significant, given NetSuite's relatively small size
and only modest
impact on Fitch's expectations for Oracle's operating results
and financial
profile.
Revenue for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended March 31, 2016
was $793 million,
although Fitch expects NetSuite's top line will continue growing
near 20%
through the intermediate term, driven by strong product
offerings and increasing
customer penetration. Fitch estimates TTM operating EBITDA of
$72 million,
although we expect deferred revenue within the context of
NetSuite's high
recurring-revenue model should also continue growing by double
digits and added
$111 million to cash flow for the TTM. NetSuite's operating
EBITDA margin is in
the high single digits, although Fitch anticipates some
standalone margin
expansion from top line-driven absorption.
While the transaction fits Oracle's strategy to build its
as-a-Service (aaS)
capabilities, the NetSuite deal's size exceeds Fitch's previous
expectations for
annual acquisitions and roughly equal's Fitch's free cash flow
(FCF) forecast.
Oracle has yet to announce proposed funding for the acquisition
but Fitch
believes Oracle will have sufficient available cash and domestic
FCF, although
this may reduce amounts available for share repurchases for at
least the near
term.
The NetSuite deal also may require debt-financing incremental
acquisitions, some
of which may not provide sufficient profitability to reduce
elevated leverage
metrics within 12-18 months. Fitch continues to expect
supplemental adjusted net
leverage (SANL) at or below 1.5x through the forecast period and
that negative
rating actions could occur if Fitch expects Oracle to sustain
SANL above 2x.
Oracle announced it entered into a definitive agreement to
acquire Netsuite, a
cloud-based ERP provider, for $9.3 billion in cash, or $109 per
share. Oracle
expects the transaction will close in 2016, subject to customary
conditions,
including regulatory approvals and NetSuite's stockholders
tendering a majority
of NetSuite's outstanding shares in the tender offer. In
addition, closing is
subject to a majority of NetSuite's outstanding shares not owned
by NetSuite
officers or directors, or affiliates of Larry Ellison being
tendered in the
offer.
Fitch currently rates Oracle:
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--Revolving Credit Facility at 'A+';
--Senior Unsecured Debt at 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--CP at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60603
Matthew Hankin
Director
+1 646-582-4985
Matthew.hankin@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
