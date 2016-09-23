(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an
Unrated Issuer
Report (UIR) on Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited. UIRs provide
analytical
perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an
organization's
creditworthiness but without providing a credit rating or
rating-like opinion.
In addition to highlighting what Fitch considers to be Aspen's
main credit
issues and trends, the report takes a closer look at:
--Business profile;
--Financial performance and earnings.
Aspen and other small to midsize reinsurers are facing
increasing market
pressures to become larger as a means to survive. This stress
can create
underwriting and operating risks for companies as they determine
how to best
adapt to the new world or risk becoming irrelevant. Fitch
believes that Aspen
may seek to boost operating scale in the future through an
acquisition, or
become a target for a larger buyer.
Changes in Aspen's business mix, including a shift away from
reinsurance and
more into insurance should reduce volatility. Expansion into
more specialty
businesses, Lloyd's of London, and the recent entrance into crop
(re)insurance
could potentially improve the company's competitive market
position and
profitability, but also create additional risks in underwriting
quality and
pricing adequacy on new business.
Aspen's profitability is characterized by combined ratios in the
85%-95% range
and high single-digit to low double-digit returns on equity in
most years.
However, earnings are exposed to potential volatility and can
decline materially
in response to large catastrophe-related events. This was the
case in 2005 and
2011, when significant insured catastrophe events pushed the
company to an
underwriting loss and an overall net loss in each year.
A peer analysis and a summary of market-based indicators round
out the UIR.
UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no
compensation from
the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While a UIR is typically
based primarily
on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an
issuer's
management while preparing the report. The level of management
participation, if
any, can vary significantly from case to case.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street,
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
For more information on Unrated Issuer Reports please go to:
here.
