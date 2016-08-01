(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yuzhou
Properties
Company Limited's (Yuzhou) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed
Yuzhou's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its
outstanding US dollar
bonds at 'BB-'.
The China homebuilder's ratings are supported by its strong
contracted sales
growth, region diversification, and favourable margin compared
with its peers.
Its recent expansion into the Yangtze River Delta will increase
its leverage,
but Fitch believes a rise to around 40% of net debt-to-adjusted
inventory in the
next 12 months will be reasonable as it has acquired good
quality sites and
achieved a much larger operating scale.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Expansion On Track: Fitch believes Yuzhou's recent expansion in
Shanghai,
Nanjing and Hangzhou will help it set up core markets in two
regions - the West
Strait Economic Zone and the Yangtze River Delta - improve the
company's
inventory quality, and diversify its portfolio. Yuzhou is a
leading property
developer in Fujian province and Hefei, but has acquired eight
land parcels in
Shanghai and Nanjing since 2015. Contracted sales in the latter
two cities
reached CNY3bn in 1H16, or 24% of total contracted sales,
compared with CNY1bn,
or 7% of total contracted sales, in 2015. Yuzhou has also
acquired sites in
Hangzhou through the purchase of a company for CNY4.1bn in July
2016.
Leverage Increase to be Reasonable: Fitch expects Yuzhou's
leverage, measured by
net debt-to-adjusted inventory, to increase to 35%-40% by the
end of 2016 (2015:
30%). The increase will be driven by the high land premiums as
the company
expands. The attributable land cost-to-contract sales ratio was
over 65% in
1H16, which was higher than its peers' average of 40%-50%.
However, a rise in
leverage to about 40% by end-2016 would still be reasonable
because of the good
quality of its recent land purchases and Yuzhou's enlarged
scale. Yuzhou's
contracted sales jumped 124% yoy to CNY12.9bn 1H16.
Margin Under Pressure; Still Robust: Yuzhou's consistently high
EBITDA margin of
over 30% is likely to come under pressure due to the significant
rise in land
costs. However, Fitch expects the company to maintain a robust
margin because
most of the land purchased is in major cities in the Yangtze
River Delta and
have high sales potential; the company has a record of achieving
higher-than-average selling prices, and it has low selling,
general and
administrative expenses. Yuzhou's margin has been high mainly
because of its low
unit land costs, of about 22% of average selling price in 2014.
However, this
ratio quickly increased to 30% in 2015 as land costs climbed,
and it is likely
to rise further because the unit cost of land Yuzhou acquired in
1H16 is about
triple the average cost of total land bank at end-2015.
Healthy Liquidity: Yuzhou has total cash of CNY11.9bn at
end-2015, which is more
than enough to cover its short-term debt of CNY4.0bn, and
support its planned
expansion. The company has diversified funding channels to
ensure the
sustainability of its liquidity. Besides bank loans, it has
established channels
for both onshore and offshore bond issuance, as well as equity
placement.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales to increase by more than 25% in 2016 as
Yuzhou continues its
expansion into the Yangtze River Delta
- Higher average selling prices and unit land costs as Yuzhou
increases exposure
in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities like Shanghai, Nanjing and Hangzhou
- Land acquisitions in line with sales growth in 2016, and
account for around
50% of total contract sales
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 45% (2015:30%)
- Contracted sales / net inventory sustained below 0.6x (2015:
0.6x)
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20% (2015: 37%)
- Significant drop in contracted sales from current scale (1H16:
CNY12.9bn)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Sustaining a leading status in core markets of both the West
Strait Economic
Zone and the Yangtze River Delta
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 40%
- Contracted sales / net inventory sustained above 0.8x
- EBITDA margin sustained above 25%
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
USD300m 8.75% senior notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BB-'
USD300m 8.625% senior notes due 2019 affirmed at 'BB-'
USD250m 9% senior notes due 2019 affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenny WJ Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Long
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3019
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
