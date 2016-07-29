(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Credit Suisse AG's (Credit Suisse,
A/Stable/a-) 2Q16
results showed good progress in executing the accelerated
restructuring of the
Global Markets (GM) division unveiled in March 2016, which
should in the
long-term reduce earnings downside, Fitch Ratings says.
The group's performance was helped by strong net new money
inflows and higher
gross margins yoy on assets under management (AuM) in wealth
management
businesses, which helped limit the fall in aggregate private
banking revenues to
4% yoy in 2Q16 as lower client activity led to lower
transaction-based revenues.
Credit Suisse generated pre-tax profit of CHF290m in 2Q16,
adjusted for CHF91m
restructuring expenses. The result marked a return to
profitability following
two quarters of adjusted pre-tax losses, largely driven by
losses in GM and
Investment Banking & Capital Markets (IB&CM). Nonetheless,
adjusted pre-tax
profit was 80% lower yoy, mainly due to a 24% yoy fall in
revenues adjusted for
exceptional gains and fair value of own debt.
The group's fully-loaded CET1 ratio strengthened 40bp qoq to
11.8%, largely
driven by deleveraging in GM and the Strategic Resolution Unit
(SRU) and, to a
lesser extent, by modest internal capital generation. Credit
Suisse reiterated
its intention to operate within a range of 11% to 12% CET1 in
2016, absent major
litigation charges. Leverage exposure was marginally lower at
CHF967bn at
end-2Q16, which led to stable qoq look-through CET1 (3.3%) and
Tier 1 (4.4%)
leverage ratios.
While the improvement in Credit Suisse's CET1 ratio relieves
short-term
pressures to generate capital, a potential US RMBS settlement,
further
restructuring charges or a continued uncertain macroeconomic
backdrop could put
pressure on capitalisation before the end of the year, when
actuarial
assumptions around defined benefit pension plans are also
reviewed. At end-1H16,
the bank had incurred CHF346m restructuring charges out of an
expected CHF1bn
for 2016.
During the quarter, the bank transferred USD12bn risk-weighted
assets (RWAs) and
USD62bn leverage exposure out of GM, primarily into the SRU. The
bulk of the
transfers related to the previously communicated exit from
distressed credit and
European securitised trading. We expect the remaining businesses
within the
streamlined GM division to generate more resilient earnings, but
the group will
rely on significant revenue growth to replace the foregone
upside potential.
Under more favourable market conditions for these asset classes,
we estimate
that the GM businesses that have now been closed would have
generated revenues
of around CHF500m in 2015 and more than CHF1bn in 2014.
Credit Suisse moved forward towards its targeted reduction of
the cost base to
CHF19.8bn by end-2016, with an annualised run rate of CHF19.4bn
in 1H16.
Operating expenses adjusted for restructuring charges fell 7%
yoy to CHF4.8bn in
2Q16, reflecting the initial benefits of lower contractor
headcount and, to a
lesser extent, lower deferred compensation. Addressing the
inflexibility of the
cost base will be key to improving operating leverage in
challenging markets.
The Swiss Universal Bank (SUB) will constitute the bulk of the
Swiss legal
entity, Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG (A(EXP)/Stable/a(exp)), which
will start
operating in 4Q16 and part of which the group aims to sell
through an initial
public offering by end-2017. In 2Q16, SUB was the single largest
contributor to
pre-tax profit adjusted for restructuring charges and
non-recurring items. As
part of the group's restructuring, GM's global FX trading
business is now booked
in Switzerland, split between SUB and International Wealth
Management (IWM).
Adjusted for the deconsolidation of Swisscard, restructuring
charges and
non-recurring items, pre-tax income in SUB rose 6% yoy to
CHF457m in 2Q16, led
by a 9% yoy reduction in operating expenses. Lower
transaction-based income was
partly offset by higher net interest income on the back of
higher loan balances
and higher fees and commissions due to improved mandates
penetration.
GM generated adjusted pre-tax income of USD208m in 2Q16,
markedly lower yoy
(USD473m in 2Q15), reflecting the negative revenue impact of the
material
reductions in capital consumption. RWAs fell 12% qoq to USD52bn,
well below
Credit Suisse's USD60bn RWA target for the division, which gives
some
flexibility to redeploy capital when market conditions improve.
The division's
results were positively affected by the transfer of selected
businesses into the
SRU, without which GM would have seen a USD23m pre-tax loss for
the quarter.
IB&CM also returned to profitability in 2Q16, supported by
higher issuance
activity and market share gains.
A 7% qoq increase in loan balances helped IWM substantially
increase its private
banking net interest income (21% yoy), which almost offset lower
transactional
and fee-based revenue. Net new money growth was particularly
strong at 8% in
2Q16. Challenging conditions for equity sales and trading took a
toll on the
Asia Pacific division, which reported a 41% yoy fall in adjusted
pre-tax profit
to CHF216m. Similarly to IWM, strong loan growth helped bolster
net interest
income to support private banking revenues and improve gross
margins on AuM, but
continued relationship manager hires in the region depressed net
margins, down
7bp yoy to 23bp.
Non-core assets booked in the SRU continued to reduce, as RWAs
fell 12% qoq to
CHF56bn at end-2Q16, partly due to the sale of a credit default
swap portfolio.
Operating expenses booked in the division also fell as a result
of the disposal
of the US private banking business, while exit costs of around
1% of RWAs
remained well below the group's guidance (2%-5% of RWAs). The
group's liquidity
coverage ratio increased 21ppts qoq to 172%, partly reflecting
preparations for
the intermediate holding company in the US, which started
operating on 1 July
2016.
Contact:
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.