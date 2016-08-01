(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the high quality of CKG's risk management
and control
framework, operations workflows, alongside the well-staffed
business
organisation. The rating also takes into account CKG's long
track record in
serving institutional clients and solid market position in the
Moroccan asset
management industry, as well as the financial strength of its
parent, CDG Group.
CKG's main challenge is to further diversify the client base
outside
institutional group-related investors. Progress has been made in
this direction
with the recent addition of institutional clients. Capitalising
on its network
partnerships (Credit Immobilier et Hotelier (CIH), and more
recently Al Barid
Bank (ABB)), and pursuing its development of innovating and
differentiating
products will be instrumental in the currently competitive
environment.
CKG's 'Highest Standards(mar)' rating is based on the following
category scores:
Company: Highest
Controls: Highest
Investments: Highest
Operations: Highest
Technology: Highest
Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards(mar)'
category demonstrate an
investment platform and operational framework that Fitch
considers superior
relative to the standard applied by domestic institutional
investors.
Company
As the second-largest asset management company in Morocco, CKG
benefits from a
strong track record and market presence in the institutional
space. Without an
internal banking network, CKG relies on its network partners,
CIH (launched in
2007), and more recently ABB (launched in late 2013). CKG is
well-staffed, and
has mutualised some of its resources with CDG Capital . A
combined middle- and
back- office was created as part of this development, adding two
new staff to
the team. It also led to the expansion of the risk management
function with the
net addition of three new roles covering separately investment
risk, operational
risk and credit risk, respectively headed by an experienced Risk
Manager.
Controls
The newly pooled control structure comprises three internal
controllers, as well
as an enlarged risk management department of four, compared with
just one last
year. Risk procedures and policies, such as those governing
conflicts of
interest, counterparty selection, and voting policies are
maintained and
regularly updated. Guidelines and limits are monitored in MANAR
(a third-party
central system for monitoring investment positions), with any
breaches reported
through formal escalation procedures. This has led to a decrease
of incidents
over the past year.
Investments
The investment process primarily focuses on domestic fixed
income and equity
markets, with marginal coverage of international assets. The
decision-making
process is clearly structured and based on a consensual approach
in committees.
Credit analysis coverage has been extended over the past year.
Every issuer is
analysed quantitatively and qualitatively, leading to an overall
internal score,
which is presented in credit committees, and updated at each new
issue. One
additional Portfolio Manager (PM) joined the team since June
2016, taking staff
numbers to 9 PMs and one analyst/trader as of end-June 2016.
Operations
The team is well-staffed relative to the volumes and instruments
traded.. CKG's
operational and valuation procedures are well-documented and
adequately
controlled. The central position-keeping and operations tool,
MANAR, effectively
meets operational requirements and is regularly upgraded with
new modules and
functionalities. Cash reconciliations are done daily, and broker
reconciliations
are well-automated. Improved automation of the reporting
production is
currently in progress.
Technology
IT projects and developments are delegated to a third-party
provider, Atos,
since end-2014. A member of CKG staff is deployed on-site to
respond swiftly to
specific needs, and is also involved in infrastructure projects
and IT platform
updates. MANAR is the company's core system for portfolio
position-keeping,
trade life cycle management, controls of investment constraints
and back-office
activities. The system adequately meets CKG's needs and
coverage.
Incorporated in 1997, CKG is a subsidiary of CDG Capital, itself
owned by CDG
Group, a public institution and the largest institutional
investor in Morocco,
with a large portfolio of activities. At end-June 2016 CKG was
the
second-largest Moroccan asset manager with MAD53.9bn (around
EUR5bn) assets
under management. CKG serves group subsidiaries, large
institutional investors
such as pension funds, banks, foundations and insurance
companies, as well as
corporates. Its assets are concentrated on fixed income (90%),
in line with the
overall local market, with the remainder being equity and
balanced portfolios.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating could be downgraded as a result of material adverse
changes to any of
the rating drivers, notably through weakened financial
conditions, heightened
staff turnover or deterioration of processes and policies.
