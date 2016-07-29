(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 29 (Fitch) Nigeria's banks are likely to face more
challenges as
interest rates continue to rise, says Fitch Ratings. The central
bank's
benchmark interest rates, which hovered around 6% from 2001 to
2011, have risen
steeply. The latest increase came on 26 July, bringing rates up
to 14% in a move
to curb inflation and strengthen the naira.
Rising rates are likely to put additional pressure on banks'
asset quality.
Almost all lending is extended at floating rates and banks
should be able to
reprice their loans quite quickly but borrowers will face more
difficulties in
servicing their debts. Impaired loans are already high in the
Nigerian banking
sector, where average non-performing loan ratios reached 6.2% at
end-March 2016,
partly reflecting the impact of currency depreciation on
businesses as well as
higher oil-related problem loans at some banks.
We also expect loan growth (excluding foreign-exchange
translation effects) to
slow during 2H16 and into 2017. Banks have already tightened
underwriting
standards as economic conditions in the country worsen. GDP
contracted by 0.4%
year on year in 1Q16 and we forecast GDP growth to fall to 1.5%
in 2016 (2015:
growth of 2.7%).
With rising rates, excess liquidity in the banking sector is, in
our opinion,
likely to flow into additional holdings of higher-yielding
government debt.
Government securities represent about 16% of total Nigerian
banking sector
assets and 10-year senior bonds yield about 15.3%. Despite the
rate rise, real
interest rates remain negative when considering inflation, which
reached 16.5%
in June 2016. Nevertheless, for the domestic banks government
bonds represent
low-risk, low capital intensive investments. Lending,
particularly in foreign
currency, carries higher risks.
The rate increase will also lead to higher funding costs for the
banks. This and
the switch away from loans and into fixed-income government
bonds are likely to
squeeze Nigerian bank net interest margins. We also expect
operating costs and
loan impairment charges to rise but still expect Nigerian banks
to remain
profitable in 2016.
We downgraded Nigeria's sovereign rating to 'B+' in June and
various bank
ratings were downgraded in July. The challenging and volatile
operating
environment in Nigeria, as well as such factors as the banks'
financial
profiles, mean Nigerian bank standalone Viability Ratings (VR)
are in the highly
speculative 'b' category. Nigerian bank VRs are sensitive to a
prolonged
economic downturn and depressed oil prices, and to materially
weaker asset
quality.
