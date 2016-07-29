(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'AAA'/Stable Outlook on
the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's (CIBC;
'AA-'/'F1+'/Stable) legislative
mortgage covered bonds following the annual review of the
program.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' rating of CIBC's legislative mortgage covered bonds is
based on the
issuer's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', Fitch's
unchanged
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 notches (moderate high risk), and
the program's
contractual asset percentage (AP) of 93.0% which Fitch takes
into account in its
analysis, and is equal to Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 93.0%.
The Stable
Outlook for the covered bonds rating is due to the Stable
Outlook on the
Canadian sovereign and on CIBC's IDR. Since bail-in is not an
explicit provision
under the current Canadian framework, the IDR remains a
satisfactory indicator
in Fitch's view, of the likelihood that recourse against the
cover pool would be
enforced, and no IDR uplift is applicable.
The 93.0% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralization
(OC) of 7.5%, is driven by the cover pool's credit loss of 7.8%
followed by the
asset disposal loss which increased the OC by 2.9%. The cash
flow valuation
component decreased the OC by .7%. The 7.8% 'AAA' credit loss
represents the
impact on the breakeven OC from the 16.11% weighted average (WA)
frequency of
foreclosure and the 55.0% WA average recovery rate for the
mortgage cover
assets. The breakeven AP considers whether timely payments are
met in a 'AA'
scenario and tests for recoveries given default of at least 91%
in a 'AAA'
scenario, this is why the sum of the breakeven OC drivers is
higher than CIBC's
'AAA' breakeven OC.
Canadian covered bond program documents include a feature called
the Selected
Assets Required Amount (SARA) clause, which places some
conditions on the sale
of assets in the event of an issuer default. Fitch has
considered the impact of
this clause by modelling an issuer default in each of the first
six quarters and
before the first benchmark covered bond maturity and determined
that the OC
level is sufficient for all possible sale periods under a given
rating scenario.
The following criteria variations were applied during the
analysis of this
program. Fitch utilized the Canadian RMBS Loan Loss Model
Criteria for the asset
analysis of the CIBC legislative covered pool. For the cash flow
analysis, Fitch
assumed that the defaults on the assets occurred at 25% per year
for the first
four years, the servicing fee was .32%, the negative spread on
cash
reinvestments was .10%, and prepayment assumptions of 5% and 30%
were used.
These assumptions are not currently described in existing
criteria for analyzing
Canadian covered bonds. The rating impact of applying these
criteria variations
is undetermined.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the Issuer Default Rating is downgraded by three or
more notches to
'A-' or below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the
D-Cap is reduced
to 0; or (iii) the Asset Percentage that Fitch considers in its
analysis
increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 93.0%.
The Fitch breakeven Asset Percentage for the covered bond rating
will be
affected by, amongst others, the profile of the cover assets
relative to
outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in
the absence of
new issuance. Therefore the breakeven Asset Percentage to
maintain the covered
bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update report, which will be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Susan Hosterman
Director
+1-212-908-0670
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sara De Novellis
Analyst
+39 02 879 087 295
Committee Chairperson
Suzanne Mistretta
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0639
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Canadian RMBS Loan Loss Model Criteria (pub. 20 Jun 2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 18 Jul
2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 11 Mar 2016)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009736
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.