LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed US-based
tobacco group
Philip Morris International, Inc's (PMI) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
and senior unsecured long-term rating at 'A'. PMI's Short-Term
IDR and
short-term debt rating are affirmed at 'F1'. The Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is
Negative.
The ratings reflect the strong operating profile of PMI,
supported by its
leading market shares and pricing power, which translates into a
healthy
operating EBITDA margin for the sector in excess of 40%.
However, this is
balanced by a lack of leverage headroom. Fitch expects PMI's
funds from
operations (FFO)-adjusted gross leverage over 2016-2018 to be
slightly above the
3.0x maximum threshold compatible with the current 'A' rating.
Fitch expects PMI
to retain strong overall financial flexibility and to maintain a
prudent
financial policy as we do not assume the resumption of share
buybacks and
acquisitions during 2016-2019.
The Negative Outlook reflects our expectation of profit margin
erosion and
limited free cash flow (FCF) after dividends over 2016-2017, due
in part to
investment in reduced risk products (RRPs), and high financial
leverage for the
ratings. We also expect credit metrics to continue to be
impacted, albeit
decreasingly, by currency depreciation.
A one-notch downgrade could result from PMI's cash flows being
permanently
impaired due to continued investments, operating challenges in
key markets or
elevated shareholder distributions. The Outlook may be revised
back to Stable if
PMI's superior price/product mix growth and evidence of RRPs
breaking even,
without profit margin dilution, translate into strengthening FCF
generation,
while maintaining a conservative financial policy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
No Leverage Headroom
PMI's FFO-adjusted gross leverage continued to increase to 3.3x
in 2015 (2014:
3.2x), above the 3.0x ceiling for PMI's 'A' rating. Fitch
forecasts FFO gross
leverage over 2016-2018 to continue to be above 3.0x, driven by
RRPs-related
capital expenditure and continued currency depreciation, albeit
to a lesser
extent during 2016-2017.
Fitch revised the Outlook to Negative in July 2015, reflecting
PMI's stretched
credit metrics, after profit margin and compressed cash flow in
2014 due to
market challenges, investments in RRPs, and the negative impact
from currency
depreciation. Shareholder returns also contributed to
exacerbating the
deterioration of credit metrics.
RRPs' Potential
Fitch believes that, combined with PMI's market clout, the
products that the
company has available (i.e. iQOS) and under development, should
allow it to win
market share against peers. We believe PMI's guidance for
incremental operating
companies' income (OCI) from RRPs of between USD720m and
USD1.2bn pa. by 2020 is
achievable given the current success enjoyed, especially in
Japan where PMI has
now reached capacity limits for its Heatsticks (refills for its
heat-not-burn
iQOS product). PMI has begun commercialisation of iQOS since
October 2014. Japan
was the first market with nationwide roll-out in April 2016.
However, investments in RRPs since 2014 have further impacted
operating profit.
Fitch expects FCF (post-dividend) to be neutral over 2016-2017,
due in part to
increased capital expenditure in RRPs, yet we envisage FCF
margin would trend
towards 4% by 2018 (2015: 2.4%) which could contribute to a
revision of the
Outlook to Stable.
Shareholder Distribution Revisited
Fitch also views positively the suspension of PMI's share
buyback in 2015,
indicating a willingness to protect the company's credit
metrics. PMI has
historically distributed to shareholders through dividends and
share buybacks,
more than the FCF it generated. A large part of those share
buybacks has
historically been debt-funded, which has resulted in an increase
in debt quantum
over time.
Undistributed Foreign Earnings (UFE)
PMI faces a mismatch between the location of its earnings and
debt, given that
the company does not have any sales in the US while debt is
raised at the
holding company domiciled in the US. While PMI regularly
repatriates the
majority of its foreign earnings, a portion of it is held
abroad.
The company had USD3.4bn of cash and cash equivalent on balance
sheet at
end-2015, all held outside of the US. While Fitch recognised
that this cash
balance can be accessed, it also attracts a potential tax cost
when repatriated.
Our adjusted net leverage ratios now include a generic 35% tax
haircut on cash,
which is based on our conservative assumption that, if
repatriated back to the
US, these cash balances would be subject to the maximum US tax
rate.
Nevertheless, gross leverage remains a primary ratio for Fitch
when evaluating
PMI.
Strong Organic Revenue Performance
In 2015, the company reported pricing gain of 6.8% (2014: 4.8%)
and volume
decline of only 1% (2014: -2.8%), its best performance since
2012. As a result
organic revenue grew 5.8% while adjusted OCI grew 6.6% (2014:
flat). This trend
continued in 1H16, where the company reported still reasonable
pricing gain of
5.1% but declining volumes, resulting in organic revenue growth
of 1.9%. We
expect PMI's organic growth for 2016 to be stable, driven by
better
price/product mix, against a predictable global excise tax
environment and
stable global illicit trade activities.
Regulatory Changes Manageable
Fitch views the impact of smoking bans, cabinet display bans and
graphic health
warnings on consumption, including the revised European Union
Trade Product
Directive, as broadly manageable.
Following its introduction in Australia since 2012, the UK and
France
implemented plain packaging in May 2016 with full compliance at
the retail level
by January 2017 in France and by May 2017 in the UK. In Ireland,
implementation
is subject to a Ministerial Commencement Order, which has yet to
be issued. We
believe that while plain packaging erodes the pricing power for
more premium
brands and in the longer-term could contribute to reducing the
number of new
smokers, the medium-term effect on tobacco companies is
manageable, due to their
geographic diversification and to the still limited popularity
of this
regulation.
Leading Industry Player
The ratings continue to reflect the leading position of PMI in
the global
tobacco industry (excluding the US and China), supported by the
diversity of its
portfolio of brands and the countries in which it operates. It
enjoys large
market shares and pricing leadership in many of the most
profitable and growing
tobacco markets, with superior diversification across
continents. All these
factors remain consistent with a strong 'A' IDR in relation to
other sector
peers and compensate for the elevated leverage which would, in
isolation, lead
to a lower rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for issuer
include:
- Revenue and profits impacted by currency headwinds as well as
investments in
RRPs in 2016-2017
- Low single-digit sales growth and slight increase in
profitability from 2018
onwards with price gains offsetting volume declines
- Neutral FCF generation with FCF margin resuming to around 4%
from 2018 onwards
- Dividends increasing 2%-3% annually, resulting in a dividend
pay-out ratio of
around 80%-90% between 2016 and 2019
- No share buybacks between 2016 and 2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Persistently weaker-than-historical performance with low or
negative organic
growth, the continuation of negative currency impact and
slower-than-expected
progress of RRPs leading to operating EBITDA margin remaining
under 45% (2015:
42.7%)
- FCF margin failing to return to at least 3.5%- 4% of revenues
(2015: 2.4%)
- High debt levels or failure to increase FFO causing
FFO-adjusted gross
leverage to remain permanently within the 3.0x-3.5x range (2015:
3.3x) and
FFO-adjusted net leverage above 2.8x (2015: 3.0x)
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 6x (2015: 7.5x)
- Unfavourable tobacco litigation outcome requiring PMI to pay a
large
compensation
Positive: Fitch does not currently expect management to pursue
financial
policies that would be commensurate with an upgrade. However,
future
developments that could lead to a revision of the Outlook to
Stable include:
-Improving FCF due to debt reduction, resulting in FFO-adjusted
gross leverage
trending below 3.0x or FFO-adjusted net leverage below 2.5x by
2018
- FCF margin on track to recover to a level sustainably above 4%
beyond 2017
- FFO fixed charge coverage sustainably above 6x
- No material cash outflow from ongoing litigation
LIQUIDITY
At end-2015, PMI's gross debt of USD28.5bn was well spread out
with no more than
USD3bn of bonds maturing in a given year. Fitch views liquidity
backstop
resources of up to USD8bn are more than adequate.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS
-Leases: Although operating leases are modest, Fitch has
adjusted the debt by
adding 8x of annual operating lease expense related to long-term
assets of
USD143m.
-Adjustment for restricted/not available cash: We have taken a
generic 35% tax
haircut on cash, which is based on our conservative assumption
that, if
repatriated back to the US, these cash balances would be subject
to the maximum
US tax rate.
