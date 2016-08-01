(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) UBS Group AG reported resilient
profitability in 2Q16
in a difficult market environment as adjusted pre-tax profit
rebounded from a
weaker first quarter and increased slightly yoy, says Fitch
Ratings. Revenue
generation remained under pressure as client transaction volumes
remained low.
Performance in Asia Pacific was particularly affected as revenue
declined by
about a third yoy, and pre-tax profit generation in the region
declined by about
two-thirds. Capital ratios remained strong, and the group
maintained a high
liquidity buffer throughout the quarter.
UBS's 2Q16 adjusted pre-tax profit increased 2% yoy to CHF1.7bn,
excluding
CHF377m restructuring costs, CHF26m foreign currency translation
losses and
CHF220m net gains from the sale of assets. Adjusted operating
revenue declined
4% yoy, driven by weak client transaction volumes. Continuing
weak market
conditions will make it difficult for UBS, as for most of its
peers, to generate
strong earnings for the remainder of the year. This highlights
the importance of
cost control for the group. UBS announced that it achieved
CHF1.4bn of net cost
savings as at end-2Q16 and confirmed its CHF2.1bn cost reduction
target by
end-2017.
UBS's Wealth Management division (WM) reported CHF606m 2Q16
adjusted pre-tax
profit, down 21% yoy, as declines in transaction-based income
and recurring fee
income outweighed stronger net interest income. The division
reported CHF6bn net
new money (NNM) as strong inflows in Asia Pacific and
Switzerland compensated
for outflows elsewhere in Europe and emerging markets. Invested
assets (AuM)
increased qoq to CHF935bn, but a slight qoq increase in gross
loans was the
result of FX effects as client deleveraging resulted in outflows
from Lombard
lending. The net margin over AuM at 26bp remained relatively
stable qoq, but
fell 6bp compared with 2Q15.
Adjusted pre-tax profit in the Wealth Management Americas (WMA)
business
division saw good performance as adjusted pre-tax profit
increased 28% to
CHF275m, partly due to FX effects. In US dollar terms, net
revenue remained
broadly flat yoy as higher net interest income compensated for
lower recurring
and transaction-based income. WMA continued to see loan growth
as gross loans
increased 6% yoy in US dollar terms. AuM amounted to USD1,077bn
at end-2Q16, up
3% yoy. UBS is working on improved collaboration between WMA and
WM. This should
result in better economies of scale for its US operations, which
are smaller
than those of its larger US peers. Greater emphasis on the
retention of
financial advisors and reduced investment in new recruitment
should also help
improve WMA's performance further.
The Asset Management business division saw improved adjusted
pre-tax profit,
which increased 10% yoy to CHF148m, mainly because of higher
performance fees
and a 2% decline in operating expenses. AuM declined 3% yoy to
CHF633bn at
end-2Q16, and NNM outflows amounted to CHF7.7bn in 2Q16.
Performance in the Personal & Corporate Banking (P&C) division
was sound as
adjusted pre-tax profit increased 12% yoy to CHF463m, the
highest result since
4Q08. Revenue generation benefited from higher transaction-based
income, and net
interest income remained resilient despite pressure from low
interest rates.
P&C's net interest margin remained broadly stable at 165bp
despite the interest
rate environment as spreads on lending have held up well.
Performance was also
helped by a small credit loss recovery. We expect the division
to generate
resilient profit in the future, but net interest income is
likely to come under
pressure, and loan impairment charges could increase given the
challenging
environment for Switzerland's export-oriented corporates.
Adjusted pre-tax profit in the Investment Bank (IB) division
improved sharply
compared with 1Q16, but at CHF447m, was 28% below the 2Q15
result. The decline
was driven by 19% lower revenues from the Corporate Client
Solutions segment,
which includes debt and equity capital markets, advisory and
financing
solutions. Revenue from foreign exchange, rates and credit
improved 15% yoy,
helped by market volatility. Income from equities fell 22% yoy,
reflecting
weaker performance, particularly in Asia Pacific and in equity
derivatives. IB's
pre-tax profit in Asia Pacific fell to below CHF50m in 2Q16,
from CHF0.4bn in
2Q15, driven by a 50% revenue decline. UBS plans to continue
strengthening its
businesses in the Americas, where revenue pools have remained
more stable, and
IB in that region improved pre-tax profit to about CHF0.3bn in
2Q16 from
CHF0.1bn in 2Q15.
UBS's capitalisation remains a strength, and its fully-applied
CET1 ratio stood
at 14.2% at end-2Q16, which is among the strongest in its peer
group. The bank's
Basel III fully-loaded Tier 1 leverage ratio stood at 4.2%, and
we expect the
ratio to improve further. UBS's liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)
remained high at
an average of 133% in 2Q16. The group's portfolio of
high-quality liquid assets
amounted to CHF220bn during the quarter as UBS prepared for
liquidity
requirements in its US intermediate holding company (IHC). We
expect liquidity
to remain strong, but the LCR is likely to be reduced once the
group has
strengthened its liquidity risk management systems following
increased liquidity
requirements for individual legal entities, including the US
IHC.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.