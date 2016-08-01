(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Cellnex
Telecom S.A.'s
(Cellnex, BBB-/Stable) proposed benchmark sized senior unsecured
bond issued
under the existing EMTN Programme an expected rating of
'BBB-(EXP)'. We expect
the proceeds of the transaction to be used in part to refinance
Cellnex's
existing bank loan of EUR200m and revolving credit facility of
EUR300m, of which
EUR210m is drawn. The refinancing will result in an improved
debt maturity
profile with no material impact on leverage. The final rating is
contingent upon
the receipt of final documentation confirming materially to the
preliminary
documentation reviewed.
Cellnex's rating reflects the stability and visibility of the
company's cashflow
streams. These are derived from inflation-linked long-term
contracts of the
group's mobile towers portfolio in Spain and Italy and the
market position of
the group's TV broadcasting infrastructure in Spain. Cellnex has
a strong and
scalable, cash-generative business model with low capital
intensity requirements
relative to the telecoms sector and demand-driven growth capex
that reduces
related investment risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Contractual Revenue Visibility
Cellnex derives about 49% of its revenues from its telecoms site
rental business
in Spain and Italy, 37% from its broadcasting infrastructure in
Spain and 14%
from network and other services.
The contracts for Cellnex's telecoms site rental are typically
10 to 15 years
long while TV broadcasting contracts are up to five years long.
The long
duration of the contracts reflects the high dependency of mobile
operators and
broadcasters on the infrastructure that they rent from Cellnex.
The contracts
are inflation-linked and fixed with a high chance of renewal for
a further 10 to
15 years on terms that have been pre-determined as part of the
original
contracts. This provides long-term visibility and stability to
the group's cash
flows.
Cash-Generative Business Model
Fitch estimates that Cellnex has the ability to generate a
pre-dividend free
cash flow (FCF) margin of 22% to 23% of revenues. The strong
margin is a
combination of underlying rental contracts, economies of scale
in operations,
the pass-through of certain costs to clients (e.g. energy costs)
and low capital
intensity requirements for maintenance of 3% to 4% of revenue.
While Cellnex may
have further capex related to expansion or tower consolidation
projects, this is
typically deployed with visibility on project economics.
Cellnex could further expand its margins depending on the growth
of towers,
increase in tenancy ratios and rationalisation of mobile towers.
Growth-Supportive Sector Trends
Mobile operators are likely to maintain their dependence on
tower providers due
to growing data capacity requirements, geographic coverage
obligations and the
need to reduce costs. The lack of EU clearance for in-market
consolidation
between mobile network operators may also provide greater
opportunity for tower
companies to grow their tenancy ratios. In 1Q16 Cellnex raised
its tenancy
ratios by 5.5% yoy to 1.54 while increasing its points of
presence (POP) by 5.3%
to 20,954.
TV Broadcasting Risks
The shift in advertising spend away from TV to other forms of
media, such as the
internet, is an industry risk, which creates some uncertainty
around the
long-term revenue streams of Cellnex's TV broadcast
infrastructure business in
Spain. A reduction in the number of TV channels could see a
decline in
frequencies used for broadcasting with consequential revenue
loss for Cellnex.
There is currently no evidence of the materialisation of this
risk in Spain.
On a comparative basis, Spain has one of the highest proportions
of households
(over 80%) who view TV via digital terrestrial (DTT)
broadcasting, which bodes
well for prospects in the short- to medium-term. In the long
run, competition
from pay-TV operators may erode the share of DTT.
Operating Leases Matched by Revenue
Cellnex has significant operating leases, which have thus far
contributed to
EUR1.1bn to Fitch adjusted net debt. However, Cellnex's ratings
recognise that a
significant proportion of these leases are based in Italy, where
the average
contract duration is higher than the average lease term, the
backlog of revenue
is significantly greater than the total costs of the leases and
that the group
has some flexibility in cancelling leases if needed.
Progress on Deleveraging
The acquisition of Galata in 1Q15 raised FFO-adjusted net
leverage to 5.5x in
2015 from 2.8x in 2014. This was, however, still lower than
expected by 0.3x,
primarily due to higher than expected EBITDA. Based on a
dividend pay-out ratio
of 20% of FCF (as defined by company), Cellnex has the ability
to deleverage by
0.4x to 0.5x per year. As a result we expect leverage will
reduce to around 5.1x
by FY16. After 2016, strong FCF generation will give the company
improved
financial flexibility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Cellnex
include:
-Revenue growth of 14% in FY16 due to full-year acquisition
benefits (primarily
Galata) and recovery of Spanish TV broadcasting before
stabilising at 2%-3% per
year thereafter (broadly reflecting modest improvements in
tenancy ratios,
stable number of total towers and average revenue per tower
growth being in line
with inflation).
-EBITDA margin of 39% to 40% in 2016, gradually increasing to
just below 42% by
2019, reflecting efficiency measures and improvements in tenancy
ratios.
-Discretionary expansion capex of around 8% of revenue which,
alongside
maintenance capex, increases total non-M&A capex to 11%-12% of
revenues
annually. No further M&A expenditure is assumed.
-Adjusted debt of EUR 1,070m. This is based on a blended lease
multiple of 7.7x,
reflecting 5x multiple relating to satellite lease expenses and
8x multiple for
tower rental and other operating lease expenses.
-Dividend pay-out at around 20% of recurring levered FCF (as
defined by company)
for 2016.
-Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA exercises its EUR77m Galata put
option in 2016 at
first available opportunity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- A decrease in FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 4.5x on a
sustained basis,
which could lead to an upgrade to 'BBB';
- Fixed charge cover of 3.0x or higher (2015: 2.7x).
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A failure to reduce FFO-adjusted net leverage below 5.0x on a
sustained basis
two years after the Galata transaction, with Fitch expecting to
see significant
and consistent deleveraging progress during this period;
- Deterioration in FCF generation leading to a reduced ability
to deleveraging
while leverage is higher than the threshold for the 'BBB-'
rating and FCF margin
at below 10% (2015: 0%);
- Fixed charge cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis;
- Significant deterioration in the operating environment, due to
consolidation
within the mobile market or market trends in digital terrestrial
TV leading to a
material reduction in revenue.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 19 May 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.