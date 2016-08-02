(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 02 (Fitch) Barclays (A/Stable/a) reported
GBP1.3bn pre-tax profit
(excluding Africa) for 2Q16, including gains on the disposal of
a share in Visa
Europe and own credit gains, says Fitch Ratings. Excluding
these, operating
profitability was a modest GBP363m, resulting from lower
revenues and mounting
losses at its non-core unit (Barclays Non Core, BNC). The group
navigated the
volatility around the Brexit vote fairly well, benefiting from
increased trading
activity in foreign exchange and the weakened GBP on the group's
USD-denominated
revenues.
The group's core business continued to experience pressure on
revenues from
lower interchange fees on cards due to the regulatory cap and
compressed
mortgage margins in its UK division, counterbalanced by
increased volumes in US
cards and low impairment charges. In the Corporate and
Investment Bank (CIB)
revenues were modest, despite benefiting from increased client
activity across
rates, foreign exchange and credit, and costs were burdened by
structural reform
implementation.
Barclays reports its divisional results according to its future
expected
ring-fencing structure. Barclays UK, the division containing
businesses set to
be transferred to the regulatory ring fence, continued to see
the benefit of
past cost-cutting programmes. This division is likely to be more
exposed to a
deterioration of the operating environment following the outcome
of the EU
referendum, but we believe that the impact will be mitigated by
Barclays'
contained risk appetite and diversification. Fitch believes that
UK banks will
likely face a slowdown in business volumes and higher
loan-impairment charges
(LICs) as growth in the economy slows down, with possible
pressure from rising
unemployment and asset value falls on LICs. Furthermore, there
could be
additional margin pressure in the context of "lower for longer"
base rates.
LICs rose slightly in 2Q16 but remain at historically low
levels. Retail
mortgages show very low arrears and have low average LTVs (47%).
While the bank
is highly exposed to consumer loans through its UK card
business, risk-adjusted
returns in this business are very high. LICs in Barclaycard
increased in 2Q16
due to a model update but have been well contained to date,
benefiting from the
benign UK operating environment. Despite the strong performance,
this division's
profits were eroded by a GBP400m further provision for customer
redress (PPI) in
the quarter, which reduced its pre-tax profits by more than
half.
Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB), one of the
businesses which will
remain outside the ring fence, saw a decline of 19% in its
profit before tax yoy
because of declining revenues and higher structural reform
related costs,
despite a favourable net impact of foreign exchange movements.
Trading revenues
benefited from increased client activity across rates, foreign
exchange and
credit, but this was more than offset by a 31% decline in equity
trading
revenues, driven by weak market performance and planned business
closures in
Asia and Europe. Advisory and debt underwriting fees compared
well with European
peers, but corporate lending and transaction banking income were
subdued. We
believe that the division may see some structural change as a
result of the
forthcoming negotiations surrounding Brexit, as operations will
be subject to
the outcome of agreements reached on "passporting".
Earnings in Barclays' international consumer, cards and payments
businesses
benefited from strong growth particularly in US Cards and
Barclaycard Germany,
helped by US dollar and euro appreciation against sterling.
Impairments also
increased, reflecting business growth and these businesses'
riskier lending, but
risk adjusted returns remain high.
BNC generated a GBP1.4bn loss, which included the GBP372m
impairment on the
French retail businesses, which Barclays is in the process of
selling and a
GBP182m loss on restructuring the LOBO portfolio, so the group
can account for
it at amortised cost. The portfolio includes long-dated loans
with high credit
quality to public sector entities, which before restructuring
experienced fair
value sensitivity to gilt swap spread movements. Barclays'
management agreed
with the market expectation that BNC will generate around
GBP2.6bn losses in
2016, but the earnings drag should ease considerably in 2017,
for which they
issued a guidance of losses of GBP400-500m, excluding notable
items. We expect
the run-down of the unit to be achieved in a manner that is
accretive to
capitalisation.
Barclays' regulatory CET1 ratio improved to 11.6% in 2Q16, while
the leverage
ratio decreased modestly to 4.2% reflecting increased cash
holdings around the
UK referendum, and foreign exchange movements. We understand
that the group's
CET1 ratio is broadly hedged against movements in EUR and USD,
while the
protection on the leverage ratio is less efficient.
Capitalisation is set to
improve by over 100bp relative to risk-weighted assets once
regulatory
deconsolidation of the African businesses and the planned
run-down of BNC are
achieved.
However, the bank is still working through legacy misconduct
investigations,
including into pre-financial crisis RMBS-related misconduct,
which judging by
the outcome for some of its global peers, could result in large
fines that will
impact its capitalisation once resolved.
The group targets a 100-150bp buffer over the regulatory
minimum, which after
the reduction of the countercyclical buffer requirement by the
Bank of England
in June, and with current Pillar 1, Pillar 2a and fully loaded
buffer
requirements, results in a target of above 12.2%.
The recent results of the EBA stress on its capitalisation (CET1
in the adverse
scenario reduces to 7.3%) show that the bank is somewhat
vulnerable to increased
impairment charges, conduct costs and trading losses, but the
simulated impact
is well within our assessment of the bank's capitalisation. In
addition, we
understand that due to the stress test's static balance sheet
assumption planned
asset and business disposals not completed by end-2015 - such as
components of
BNC, the African businesses - were not taken into
consideration.
The group's liquidity situation is solid, with LCR at 124% and
the GBP149bn
liquidity pool, of which around half in cash and central bank
deposits, covering
double the amount of maturing wholesale funding over the next
year. The group is
preparing for TLAC/MREL requirements by increasingly issuing
subordinated and
senior debt from the holding company, Barclays plc. The bank's
US intermediate
holding company became operational in July 2016, and its first
financial filings
are expected in 4Q16.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ioana Sima
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1736
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
