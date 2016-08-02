(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 02 (Fitch) This year's dramatic fall in yields
on bonds issued
by investment grade sovereigns has again raised the risk that a
sudden interest
rate rise could impose large market losses on fixed-income
investors around the
world, Fitch Ratings says. A hypothetical rapid reversion of
rates to 2011
levels for $37.7 trillion worth of investment-grade sovereign
bonds could drive
market losses of as much as $3.8 trillion, according to our
analysis.
Unconventional monetary policies in Japan, Europe and the US,
together with a
surge in investor demand for safe assets, pushed sovereign
yields to new lows in
2016, with $11.5 trillion in sovereign securities trading at a
negative yield as
of July 15. This figure fell slightly from the June 27 total of
$11.7 trillion
as a result of changes in dollar-yen exchange rates and a slight
uptick in
yields for long-term Japanese government securities.
Global bond investors have seen significant gains this year,
particularly on
longer-term fixed-rate securities where prices are most
sensitive to changes in
interest rates.
As rates hit record lows, investors face growing interest rate
risk. A
hypothetical rapid rate rise scenario sheds light on the
potential market risk
faced by investors with high-quality sovereign bonds in their
portfolios.
Global composite yield curves, derived by Fitch from median
yields of the 34
IG-rated countries (with at least $50 billion of outstanding
debt) in July 2016
and July 2011, fell across all maturities over the past five
years. Median
yields on 10-year securities are 270 basis points lower than
they were in July
2011. At the shorter end of the curve, median yields on 1-year
securities have
fallen by 176 bps.
Using July 2011 yields for similar securities to re-price
current sovereign
debt, we calculated $3.8 trillion in aggregate market value
losses across over
2,500 securities currently outstanding.
Potential market losses would be greatest for holders of
European sovereign
bonds. Sovereign yields for European countries, particularly
Italy and Spain,
declined significantly since summer 2011 as Eurozone credit risk
remained high
during that period. If yields in these countries returned to
July 2011 levels,
the market loss on their debt would be 21% each.
Additionally, the UK's relatively longer maturity stock of debt
outstanding
would drive total market losses of 19%. For debt with 25 or more
remaining years
to maturity, investors in European countries would lose 44% in
market value on
average in this scenario.
The pace of any potential global rate shock would be important.
A more gradual
rate rise, perhaps driven by a slow tightening of monetary
conditions worldwide,
would result in far less significant market losses for
investors.
The exposure of any particular investor to this type of severe
market risk
depends greatly on that investor's strategic objectives,
duration and fixed-rate
risk profiles, as well as reliance on leverage. For many
institutional investors
such as insurance companies and pension funds, a
hold-to-maturity strategy
mitigates market risk. Moreover, financial institutions'
operating profiles
could benefit from a rise in long-term rates, especially if such
a change
occurred gradually.
This study analyzed the debt issues from the 34 Fitch-rated
investment-grade
sovereigns with at least $50 billion in debt outstanding,
according to Fitch
calculations on July 15. The population was comprised of all
fixed-rate,
publicly held debt listed in the countries' local currencies
with yield data
available from Bloomberg. The study did not include
international bond issues,
strips, sinkable, callable, or retail-only bonds.
Loss figures were calculated by mapping yields from 2011 bonds
with currently
outstanding securities with analogous remaining years to
maturity from each
country and calculating a new present value bond price, assuming
an immediate
rise in bond yields. Source: Fitch, Bloomberg.
Contact:
Robert Grossman
Head of Macro Credit
Macro Credit Research
+1 212 908-0535
Bill Warlick
Senior Analyst
Macro Credit Research
+1 312 368-3141
Jonathan Boise
Associate Director
Macro Credit Research
+1 212 908-0622
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
