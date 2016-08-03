(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of 10 Polish local and regional governments (LRGs). It has also upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of Poland-based Zaklad Komunikacji Miejskiej w Gdansku Sp. z o.o. (ZKM) and its PLN220m tram revenue bond programme and bonds. The full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions reflect the recalibration of the Polish National Rating scale following the downgrade of Poland's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating on 22 July 2016 (See 'Fitch Applies Criteria Changes to Poland's Ratings at www.fitchratings.com). RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating sensitivities for each entity remain unchanged as outlined in the respective Rating Action Commentaries published previously. The rating actions on the National Long-Term Ratings are as follows: The City of Gdansk: upgraded to 'AA+(pol)' from 'AA(pol)', Outlook Positive The City of Gliwice: upgraded to 'AA+(pol)' from 'AA-(pol)', Outlook Stable The Region of Mazowieckie: upgraded to 'AA+(pol)' from 'AA(pol)', Outlook Stable The City of Szczecin: upgraded to 'AA+(pol)' from 'AA-(pol)', Outlook Stable ZKM Gdansk: upgraded to 'AA-(pol)' from 'A+(pol)', Outlook Positive ZKM Gdansk's Tram Revenue bond programme: upgraded to 'AA(pol)' from 'AA-(pol)' The City of Rybnik: upgraded to 'AA+(pol)' from 'AA-(pol)', Outlook Stable The City of Bydgoszcz: upgraded to 'AA(pol)' from 'A+(pol)', Outlook Stable The City of Rzeszow: upgraded to 'AA-(pol)' from 'A+(pol)', Outlook Stable The City of Torun: upgraded to 'A+(pol)' from 'A(pol)', Outlook Stable The City of Kielce: upgraded to 'A+(pol)' from 'A(pol)', Outlook Stable The Municipality of Ostrow Wielkopolski: upgraded to 'A+(pol)' from 'A(pol)', Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analysts Maurycy Michalski (City of Gdansk, City of Gliwice, ZKM Gdansk) Director +48 22 330 67 01 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Magdalena Mikolajczak (City of Szczecin, City of Bydgoszcz, City of Torun, City of Kielce, Municipality of Ostrow Wielkopolski) Analyst +48 22 338 62 85 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Dorota Dziedzic (Region of Mazowieckie, City of Rybnik) Director +48 22 338 62 96 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Renata Dobrzynska (City of Rzeszow) Director +48 22 338 62 82 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analysts: Maurycy Michalski (City of Torun) Director +48 22 330 67 01 Magdalena Mikolajczak (City of Rzeszow, City of Gliwice, Region of Mazowieckie, City of Rybnik) Analyst +48 22 338 62 85 Renata Dobrzynska (City of Szczecin, City of Bydgoszcz, City of Kielce) Director +48 22 338 62 82 Dorota Dziedzic (City of Gdansk, ZKM Gdansk, Municipality of Ostrow Wielkopolski) Director +48 22 338 62 96 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.