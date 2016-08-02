(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed S.A.C.I.
Falabella's
(Falabella) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed Falabella's National Scale
rating at
'AA(cl)'/'N1+(cl)' and affirmed the National Scale equity rating
at First Class
Level 1. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Diversified Business Model:
Falabella's ratings reflect the company's dominant business
position as a
leading regional retailer with store formats that include
department stores,
home improvement stores, real estate and food retailing
businesses. The company
also operates an integrated financial business that comprises a
proprietary
credit card business (Promotora CMR Falabella S.A. ) and
retail banking
operations in Chile, Peru, and Colombia. Falabella's strong
positioning of its
retail formats and brands combined with the solid asset quality
of its private
credit card allows the company to create operational, commercial
and financial
synergies which have resulted in stable operating results during
the last
several years. The company's business model also offers some
degree of
geographic diversification, as approximately 28% of its EBITDA
comes from
international operations (21% from Peru).
Stable Operating Performance:
Falabella has demonstrated stable operating results throughout
weak economic
periods, with strong 13%-14% EBITDA margins and stable cash flow
from operations
(CFFO) generation. Fitch expects single-digit revenue growth in
2016 and stable
EBITDA margin due to a subdued consumer environment notably in
Peru, Colombia,
and Brazil. Free cash flow (FCF) margins are expected to remain
negative in the
low single digits, which is consistent with the company's growth
strategy. The
company expects to spend about USD4 billion on capital
expenditures during
2016-2019 for organic growth, remodelling of existing stores,
logistics and IT.
Stable Credit Metrics:
We expect Falabella's credit metrics to remain relatively
unchanged in 2016.
Fitch projects corporate adjusted gross leverage - excluding
liabilities related
to the banking business - to remain stable at about 3.7x (3.8x
in FYE15), and
retail-only adjusted leverage to also remain steady at about 3x.
The company's
total gross adjusted financial leverage, measured by the total
adjusted debt/
EBITDAR, was 5.6x as of the latest 12 months (LTM) ended March
31, 2016. This
ratio calculation considers debt related to the banking
operations.
Portfolio Credit Quality Remains Stable:
CMR has shown good profitability and performance throughout the
cycle due to its
solid margins and good credit risk management. CMR manages a
loan portfolio of
about USD2.1 billion. Past due loans of more than 90 days
represented 2.2% of
gross loans as of March 31, 2016 (2.2% in 2015), while debt
restructuring
represented only 4.4%. CMR's loan loss reserves represented
3.75% of total gross
loans as of March 2016 and provide ample coverage for total
expected losses;
these levels are considered adequate.
Equity Rating:
Falabella's equity rating considers its long and consolidated
track record in
the Chilean stock exchange, and the company's strong credit
profile and
conservative risk management of its businesses. While the float
on the company's
stock is at the lower end of the range for the Level 1 category,
the company's
relevant size and financial strength compare well with other
Level 1 rated
peers, particularly several banks. The float on the company's
stock increased by
2.17% to about 22.5% in June 2016, following the sale of shares
by one
controlling shareholder.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Falabella
include:
--EBITDA margin remains in the 13%-14% range;
--Annual free cash flow (FCF) margin remains negative in the low
single digits;
--Capex of USD4 billion up to 2019;
--Corporate-only gross adjusted leverage - excluding banking
operations - below
4x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--Significant deterioration in the credit quality of the
company's credit card
and banking businesses;
--Corporate-only gross adjusted leverage - excluding banking
operations -
remains consistently above 4.0x;
--Retail-only gross adjusted leverage - excluding CMR, banking
operation and
real estate - consistently above 3x-3.5x.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Positive FCF generation after interest and dividends;
--Corporate-only gross adjusted leverage - excluding banking
operations -
remains consistently below 3x.
--Retail-only gross adjusted leverage - excluding CMR, banking
operation and
real estate - consistently below 2x.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is adequate due to the company's good access to the
capital market and
its internal cash generation consisting of USD1 billion of CFFO
during the LTM
ended March 31, 2016. Cash and equivalents of USD916 million and
the short-term
receivables portfolio of its CMR business of about USD2.1
billion further
bolster the company's liquidity; short-term credit card
receivables are highly
liquid and are financed with short-term debt. The company faces
debt maturities
of USD903 million in 2017 and USD548 million in 2018 which
comprise mainly bank
debt and commercial paper notes. Refinancing risk is low due to
the company's
financial flexibility resulting from its CFFO generation, credit
card portfolio
and ample capital market access.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following:
S.A.C.I. Falabella
--Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' ;
--Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--USD400 million unsecured bonds due in 2025 at 'BBB+';
--USD500 million unsecured bonds first tranche due in 2023 at
'BBB+';
--CLP94,500 million unsecured bonds second tranche due in 2023
at 'BBB+';
--Long-Term National Scale rating at 'AA (cl)';
--Bonds No. 395, series K and L at 'AA(cl)';
--Bonds No. 468, series F at 'AA(cl)';
--Bonds No. 578, series O and N at 'AA(cl)';
--Bonds No. 579, series J at 'AA(cl)';
--Bonds No. 467, series M at 'AA(cl)';
--Bonds No. 578, series P at 'AA(cl)';
--Bonds No. 578 at 'AA(cl)';
--Bonds No. 395 at 'AA(cl)';
--Bonds No. 467 at 'AA(cl)';
--Bonds No. 468 at 'AA(cl)';
--Bonds No. 579 at 'AA(cl)';
--Commercial paper instruments No. 028 at 'AA(cl)'/'N1+(cl)';
--Commercial paper instruments No. 035 at 'AA(cl)'/'N1+(cl)';
--Commercial paper instruments No. 036 at 'AA(cl)'/'N1+(cl)';
--Commercial paper instruments No. 037 at 'AA(cl)'/'N1+(cl)';
--Commercial paper instruments No. 038 at 'AA(cl)'/'N1+(cl)';
--National equity rating at Level 1 (cl) (Primera Clase Nivel
1).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+1-212-908-0367
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Tatiana Sclabos
+56 2 2499 33 22
Committee Chairperson
Daniel R. Kastholm, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312 -368-2070
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Aug. 1, 2016.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Aug. 1, 2016.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
