(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Marina
District Finance
Company, Inc.'s (Borgata's) ratings. The issuer is no longer
considered by Fitch
to be relevant to the agency's coverage because Borgata's credit
facility has
been repaid and Fitch believes that Borgata will no longer be a
debt issuer.
Prior to the withdrawal, Borgata's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating was 'B' on
Rating Watch Positive. Borgata's senior secured revolver and
senior secured term
loans were rated 'BB/RR1' and 'BB-/RR2', respectively, and were
also on Rating
Watch Positive.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating Sensitivities are not applicable as the rating has been
withdrawn.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9179
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Colin Mansfield, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0899
Committee Chairperson
Eric Rosenthal
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0286
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: June 9, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
05 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.