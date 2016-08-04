(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 03 (Fitch) The impending spectrum allocations
in 2H16 will
intensify telecom rivalries and shape 4G competition in
Indonesia, Singapore and
Malaysia, says Fitch Ratings. These markets are widely expected
to announce
spectrum details in the next few months, as telecom regulators
reallocate
spectrum to meet fast-growing demand for data services.
Telecom operators are facing increasing challenges of high capex
investments and
spectrum inadequacy, thanks to the proliferation of data
services - driven by
the availability of low-cost smartphones, and the rise of
long-term evolution
(LTE) services. LTE networks are more cost efficient, enabling
operators to
offer bigger data bundles at cheaper cost than 3G. However, this
will eventually
put a strain on the networks, resulting in the need for more
spectrum and
network capacity.
In Indonesia, it will be crucial for fourth-largest telecom
operator PT
Hutchison 3 Indonesia (Hutch) and the largest mobile operator PT
Telekomunikasi
Selular (Telkomsel, AAA(idn)/Stable) to win spectrum in the
upcoming assignment.
Hutch has the smallest spectrum holding among the four largest
Indonesian
telcos. Meanwhile, Telkomsel still serves a large 2G market and
will require
additional spectrum to cater to its growing 4G subscriber base.
Approximately
48% of its mobile subscribers are still on the 2G network.
Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Information
Technology is scheduled
to announce the spectrum assignment of two 5MHz blocks of
2100MHz, and two 15MHz
blocks of 2300MHz in 2H16. It is still uncertain whether the
regulator will run
a, so-called, beauty contest - a comparative tender based on
certain criteria -
as it did in 2013, or an open auction. 4G adoption has been slow
in Indonesia,
although the reassignment of 1800MHz spectrum in end-2015 helped
eased spectrum
constraints on LTE services.
In Singapore, the Infocomm Development Authority's decision to
lower the reserve
price of the total 60MHz spectrum set aside for a new mobile
network operator
(MNO) and double the allocation in the 2.3GHz band to 40MHz,
were pro-consumer.
The October 2016 auction will set aside 2x10MHz in 900MHz and
40MHz in 2300MHz
for the new MNO, enabling the entrant to compete more
effectively as it will
have a good mix of spectrum for wide coverage and capacity for
4G services.
Fitch believes the smaller spectrum allocation in the 900MHz
band for the
incumbents Singapore Telecommunications Limited (A+/Stable),
StarHub and M1,
will result in the companies raising their capex in the next two
years. We think
the new MNO will focus on price to gain market share.
The spectrum reassignment by the Malaysian Communications and
Multimedia
Commission in early 2016 is likely to intensify competition in
Malaysia when it
takes effect in July 2017. The third-largest mobile operator
DiGi and mobile
virtual network operator U-Mobile will benefit from a larger
allocation of the
coveted 900MHz spectrum. This lower-frequency band is more
cost-efficient for 4G
deployment because of its wider coverage and better penetration
within
buildings. Fitch believes this will enable them to challenge the
market leaders
Celcom and Maxis, whose allocations for 900MHz and 1800MHz have
been reduced.
The spectrum fee has yet to be determined. However, the loss in
spectrum for
Celcom and Maxis may result in the companies increasing capex to
construct new
sites to ensure service quality is not compromised. There will
also be more
competition with the debut of fixed-line operator Telekom
Malaysia's (A-/Stable)
mobile service with unlimited data, SMS and voice plans.
In the Philippines, the two incumbent telecom operators' joint
bid for San
Miguel Corporation's telecommunications business should ease
escalating
competition in the sector, giving the incumbents access to,
among others, the
700MHz spectrum-frequency. Meanwhile, in Thailand, Advanced Info
Service Public
Company Limited's (BBB+/Stable) 1800MHz and 900MHz spectrum
acquisitions in
November 2015 and May 2016, respectively, have eased regulatory
risk for the
incumbent, although second-largest mobile operator Total Access
Communication
Public Company Limited (BBB/Stable) still faces spectrum
uncertainty with its 2G
concession expiring in 2018.
