(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
assigned
Thailand-based retailer CP ALL Public Company Limited's (CP ALL,
A+(tha)/Negative) new senior unsecured bonds No. 2/2559 an
'A(tha)' National
Long-Term Rating.
The bonds, which will total up to THB5bn, will have maturities
as long as 2028.
The proceeds from the bonds will be used to refinance some of CP
ALL's existing
unsecured debt.
The senior unsecured notes are notched down one level from CP
ALL's 'A+(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating due to a significant amount of
prior-ranking debt,
which made up 4.4x of the company's EBITDA in the 12 months to
March 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slower Deleveraging Expected: The Negative Outlook reflects weak
economic growth
in Thailand, which meant CP ALL is taking longer than expected
to reduce its
leverage to below Fitch's threshold for negative rating action.
CP ALL's
FFO-adjusted net leverage for the last 12 months to end-March
2016 was 5.9x and
leverage is likely to remain above 3.5x beyond 2017, which is
not compatible
with its 'A+(tha)' rating. The pace of deleveraging has been
hampered by
weaker-than-expected profitability and cash generation. However,
CP ALL plans to
divest a portion of its interest in cash-and-carry wholesaler
Siam Makro PCL
(Makro) and use the proceeds to reduce debt. This should trim
its leverage to
below 3.5x.
Moderate but Defensive Growth: Fitch expects CP ALL's sales to
increase by about
11% in 2016, mainly driven by new store openings, while
7-Eleven's same-store
sales growth is likely to be in the low single digits in 2016
(1Q16: 2.6%). The
company continues to benefit from the "defensive" nature of its
business, which
sells daily essentials with low revenue and margin volatility,
amid a
weaker-than-expected recovery in the Thai economy. Its
medium-term growth
potential is still supported by Thailand's immature market for
modern food
retail.
Leading Market Position: CP ALL is the largest operator in
Thailand's
convenience store market. It is likely to maintain its leading
position despite
intense competition. CP ALL has more than 9,000 stores
nationwide; it has a
market share of more than 60% of all convenience stores in the
country, far more
than the second-largest operator. Its dominance is supported by
a large network
and coverage area, along with well-established functions such as
logistics,
supply and maintenance, and staff training and development.
Strong Retail Brand: CP ALL operates 7-Eleven stores, a leading
international
brand of convenience chain stores. CP ALL was granted an area
licence agreement
for Thailand from 7-Eleven, Inc., USA, with the first store
opening in 1989.
Thailand is now the second-largest international licensee of
7-Eleven, Inc.,
after Japan.
Proven Competitive Advantage: CP ALL's acquisition of Makro,
the market leader
in modern food wholesaling stores in Thailand, increases and
broadens the
company's customer base to create Thailand's largest company in
the food retail
sector. The leadership and synergy have enabled both CP ALL and
Makro to post a
stronger growth than other large food retailers with no
deterioration in margin
amid the weak operating environment over the past 12-18 months.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- 11%-12% revenue growth in 2016-2017;
- EBITDAR margin in the range of 9.5%-10.0% in 2016-2017;
- 650 new 7-Eleven stores and 13-14 new Makro stores in 2016;
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Failure to divest Makro shares or take other initiatives to
reduce its
FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 3.5x by 2017 (End-March 2016:
5.9x)
- Deterioration in EBITDAR margin to below 8.5% on a sustained
basis (1Q16:
10.2%)
- Negative free cash flow generation for two consecutive years
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
revision of the Outlook to Stable include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage at less than 3.5x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 2 October 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
