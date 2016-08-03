(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Commercial
Bank of Ceylon
PLC's (CB; AA(lka)/Stable) proposed subordinated debentures of
up to LKR7bn an
expected National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)(EXP)'.
The debentures, which are to have tenors of five and 10 years
and carry fixed
and floating coupons, are to be listed on the Colombo Stock
Exchange. CB expects
to use the proceeds to reduce asset and liability maturity
mismatches, and
improving its Tier II capital base.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed subordinated debentures are rated one notch below
CB's National
Long-Term Rating to reflect the subordination to senior
unsecured creditors.
The National Long-Term Rating of CB reflects its measured risk
appetite relative
to peers', strong funding profile, solid domestic franchise and
sound
performance. The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that its
non-domestic
operations will remain small.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
CB's National
Long-Term Rating.
CB's ratings are follows:
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures:
'AA-(lka)'
Proposed Basel II compliant subordinated debentures:
'AA-(lka)(EXP)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 17 June 2016
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
CB has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria - Effective from 20 March 2015 to 15
July 2016 (pub.
20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.