HONG KONG/LONDON, August 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated
its Country
Ceiling criteria, with no material changes. The main difference
is that African
monetary arrangements are now treated in a similar way to the
eurozone, making
differentiation in Country Ceilings between individual member
states of these
arrangements possible.
Country Ceilings capture the risk of capital or exchange
controls being imposed
that would prevent or materially impede the private sector's
ability to convert
local currency into foreign currency and transfer the proceeds
to non-resident
creditors - transfer and convertibility (T&C) risk. Country
Ceilings are not
ratings but rather a key analytical input and constraint on the
foreign-currency
ratings of entities and transactions originating in the
sovereign's
jurisdiction.
Fitch assesses the likelihood of the imposition of capital or
exchange controls
or a formal or informal moratorium on private-sector external
debt by evaluating
the incentives faced by the individual country's authorities to
impose such
controls and the costs and benefits involved.
Country Ceilings are determined by sovereign rating committees
for all countries
with Fitch-rated sovereign issuers. Rating committees are aided
by Fitch's
Country Ceiling model, but may decide to deviate from the model
outcome. The
relevant rating committee can decide a maximum uplift over the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of three notches, unless the ceiling concerns a
member of a
currency union or supranational monetary arrangement.
Fitch imposes a maximum Country Ceiling uplift of six notches
above the
Foreign-Currency IDR for each member country of the eurozone,
the Central
African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC), the West
African Economic and
Monetary Union (WAEMU) and the Common Monetary Area (CMA).
Previously, the Country Ceilings of all member countries of the
African monetary
arrangements were linked to the Foreign-Currency IDR of the
dominant sovereign
in the grouping - France for CEMAC and WAEMU, and South Africa
for CMA. The
change in the criteria for these three arrangements reflects
Fitch's view that
T&C risk can differ among their member countries. The Country
Ceiling was
already limited to a maximum of six notches above the
Foreign-Currency IDR of
the other members of each grouping.
