(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chilean Banking Sector: 1H16
Performance
here
NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
its Chilean
Banks Performance Dashboard report with Chilean banking sector
2016 Mid-Year
Results.
Mid-year six-month banking system results (1H16) continue to be
supported by
recurring operating income and adequate asset quality and cost
control, which
helps compensate for lower loan growth, higher corporate taxes
and local
currency devaluation. The latter factors are likely to continue
pressuring the
Chilean banking system's profitability in the near term,
according to Fitch's
report.
The banking system's gross loans, excluding lending by foreign
subsidiaries and
branches, increased by 7.4% year-over-year but only 2.5% since
YE15, well below
the 11.8% CAGR growth in the five years ended YE15. Despite the
end of real
state tax stimulus enacted by 2014 tax reform, mortgage lending
continues to
report the strongest level of growth, reaching 11.0% year-
over-year at June
2016 but only 1.2% since YE15. Fitch Ratings expects these
trends to persist
during 2H16 based on the banks' cautious risk appetite and
continued sluggish
economic growth.
The full report, 'Chilean Banking Sector 1H16 Performance,' is
available on
Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the
link above.
Contacts:
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda.
Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes
Santiago, Chile
Santiago Gallo
Director
+56-2-499-33-20
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
