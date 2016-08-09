(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chilean Banking Sector: 1H16 Performance here NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its Chilean Banks Performance Dashboard report with Chilean banking sector 2016 Mid-Year Results. Mid-year six-month banking system results (1H16) continue to be supported by recurring operating income and adequate asset quality and cost control, which helps compensate for lower loan growth, higher corporate taxes and local currency devaluation. The latter factors are likely to continue pressuring the Chilean banking system's profitability in the near term, according to Fitch's report. The banking system's gross loans, excluding lending by foreign subsidiaries and branches, increased by 7.4% year-over-year but only 2.5% since YE15, well below the 11.8% CAGR growth in the five years ended YE15. Despite the end of real state tax stimulus enacted by 2014 tax reform, mortgage lending continues to report the strongest level of growth, reaching 11.0% year- over-year at June 2016 but only 1.2% since YE15. Fitch Ratings expects these trends to persist during 2H16 based on the banks' cautious risk appetite and continued sluggish economic growth. The full report, 'Chilean Banking Sector 1H16 Performance,' is available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Abraham Martinez Director +56-2-499-33-17 Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda. Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes Santiago, Chile Santiago Gallo Director +56-2-499-33-20 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.