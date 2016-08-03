(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Attijariwafa Bank's (AWB)
and BMCE Bank's (BMCE) Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to
'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The two banks' Long-term National Ratings
have been affirmed
at 'AA-(mar)'.
Fitch has also affirmed Societe Generale Marocaine de Banques's
(SGMB), Banque
Marocaine du Commerce et de l'Industrie's (BMCI) and Eqdom's
National Ratings.
The Outlooks on all Long-Term Ratings are Stable.
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of Morocco's
Long-Term Local
Currency IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' as a result of which it is now
equalised with
Morocco's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. This was driven by the
change in
Fitch's sovereign rating criteria (for more details see 'Fitch
Applies Criteria
Changes to Morocco's Ratings' dated 22 July 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The Long-term Foreign Currency IDRs, Support Ratings and
Viability ratings of
these entities are unaffected by this rating action.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DOMESTIC SYSTEMATICALLY IMPORTANT BANKS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AWB's and BMCE's IDRs, National Ratings, Support Ratings (SRs)
and Support
Rating Floors (SRFs) reflect a moderate probability of support
from the Moroccan
authorities. AWB's and BMCE's Long-Term Local Currency IDRs have
been downgraded
following the rating action on the sovereign Long-Term Local
Currency IDR. The
Stable Outlooks on the banks' Long-Term IDRs reflect the Outlook
on the Moroccan
sovereign's Long-Term IDRs.
Fitch believes that the Moroccan authorities would have a high
propensity to
support AWB and BMCE if needed, given the two banks' systemic
importance in the
country. However, Fitch views the probability of support as only
moderate given
Morocco's financial strength (BBB-/Stable). As a result the
entities' Long-Term
Local and Foreign Currency IDRs and SRFs continue to be rated
one notch lower
than the Moroccan sovereign's Long-Term IDRs, reflecting the
banks' high
systemic importance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - MOROCCAN FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS AND BANK'S
SUBSIDIARY
NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS
BMCI's and SGMB's National Ratings and SRs reflect a high
probability of support
from the respective banks' majority shareholders, BNP Paribas
(BNPP, A+/Stable)
and Societe Generale (SG; A/Stable), if required. However,
BMCI's and SGMB's SRs
continue to be constrained by Morocco's Country Ceiling of
'BBB'. All ratings
have been affirmed, as these entities' relative positions in the
country have
not changed as a result of the sovereign rating action.
Eqdom's ratings are based on a high probability of support from
SGMB's ultimate
majority shareholder SG in case of need. Eqdom's main
shareholders are SG
Consumer Finance (SGCF, 100%-owned by SG) and SGMB
(AAA(mar)/Stable;
57.4%-controlled by SG). Their stakes in Eqdom are 34.9% and
18.8%,
respectively. All ratings have been affirmed as Eqdom's relative
position in the
country has not changed as a result of the sovereign rating
action.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
DOMESTIC SYSTEMATICALLY IMPORTANT BANKS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AWB's and BMCE's IDRs, SRs and SRFs would be sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
view of the Moroccan state's willingness or ability to support
the banks. These
ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
around the
availability of sovereign support for Moroccan financial
institutions should any
progress be made towards providing a framework for resolving
banks, including a
bail-in tool.
AWB's and BMCE's National Ratings would be downgraded if the
sovereign is
downgraded by multiple notches or if the Moroccan state's
willingness to support
AWB and BMCE diminishes, most probably as a consequence of
reduced systemic
importance. Both scenarios are unlikely in the near future.
MOROCCAN FOREIGN-OWNED BANKS AND BANK'S SUBSIDIARY
NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS
A downgrade of BMCI's, SGMB's and Eqdom's National Ratings and
SRs remains
sensitive to a reduction in ownership, in integration with or in
strategic
importance to their respective parents.
A downgrade of SGMB's and BMCI's National Long-Term Ratings and
their SRs would
result from a multiple-notch downgrade of SG's and BNP Paribas'
Long-Term IDRs,
which Fitch views as highly unlikely. A one-notch downgrade of
SG's Long-Term
IDR would lead to a downgrade of Eqdom's National Long-Term
Rating. An upgrade
of Eqdom's National Ratings could result from stronger
integration with SGMB.
Eqdom's SR would also be downgraded if SG's Long-Term IDR is
downgraded.
BMCI's, SGMB's and Eqdom's SRs could also be downgraded if
Morocco's Country
Ceiling is revised downwards by at least two notches. An upgrade
of BMCI's and
SGMB's SRs would result from a two-notch upward revision of
Morocco's Country
Ceiling.
The rating actions are as follows:
Attijariwafa Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'B'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(mar)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Support Rating: unaffected at '3'
Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'BB+'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bb-'
BMCE Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: unaffected at 'B'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(mar)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+ (mar)'
Support Rating: unaffected at '3'
Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'BB+'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b+'
Banque Marocaine pour le Commerce et l'Industrie
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(mar)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Support Rating: unaffected at '2'
Societe Generale Marocaine de Banques
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(mar)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Support Rating: unaffected at '2'
Eqdom
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(mar)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Support Rating: unaffected at '2'
