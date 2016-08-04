(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
the Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of four Chinese
mid-tier
commercial banks with Stable Outlooks. At the same time, the
Viability Ratings
(VRs) of all four banks were also affirmed. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
The four banks are:
- China Merchants Bank
- China CITIC Bank
- China Everbright Bank
- Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
All of the IDRs are based on state support, and are at the
banks' Support Rating
Floors (SRFs), reflecting continued expectations that
extraordinary support from
the central government would be forthcoming in the event of
stress.
China Merchants Bank, China CITIC Bank and China Everbright Bank
have Support
Ratings (SRs) of '2' and SRFs of 'BBB', indicating a high
probability of state
support, if needed. This is based on a combination of factors,
including their
relative size and domestic significance (for China Merchants
Bank and China
CITIC Bank), ownership by state-owned conglomerates (all three),
direct central
government ownership (for China Everbright Bank), and a history
of past
government support (for China Everbright Bank). Fitch does not
expect the
corporate restructuring at the parents of China CITIC Bank and
China Everbright
Bank to affect the state's propensity to support these two
banks, as both parent
groups remained majority-state-owned financial conglomerates.
SPDB has an SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-', based on its close
integration and
perceived support from the Shanghai government. The
strengthening of the bank's
role in the development of Shanghai as a major financial centre,
and SPDB's
enhanced systemic importance following the acquisition of
Shanghai Trust (by way
of capital injection from Shanghai International Group, which is
wholly owned by
the Shanghai government) should further increase SPDB's regional
significance,
and warrant a higher propensity for state support relative to
other mid-tier
banks not covered in this review. The one-notch difference
between the IDRs of
SPDB and the other three mid-tier banks with SRs of '2' reflects
their different
ownership structures (all three) and the level of
interconnectivity with other
financial affiliates within their parent groups (for China CITIC
Bank and China
Everbright Bank).
VIABILITY RATINGS
The VRs of China's four mid-tier banks range from 'bb-' to 'b+',
reflecting
varying degrees of intrinsic strength, which are affected by the
extent of
off-balance sheet activity; the level and pace of credit growth
in the financial
system; issues with transparency and corporate governance; an
evolving
regulatory framework; and nascent legal system.
System-wide provision buffers have fallen, and the average
provision coverage
ratio for joint stock banks declined to 179% at end-March 2016
from 218% at
end-2014 and is approaching the regulatory minimum of 150%, even
though the
banks have made new provisions and disposed of NPLs at the same
time. The need
to comply with higher capital requirements at a time of
weakening profitability
has put pressure on the capital of the four mid-tier banks.
Fitch's analysis of Chinese banks' asset quality places greater
emphasis on
loss-absorption capacity (which includes factors such as
capitalisation,
loan-loss reserve coverage, and profitability) than data on loan
classification.
Fitch estimates the four mid-tier banks had loss-absorption
buffers of around
4%-6% of credit based on end-2015 data, compared with an average
of 7.9% for
state banks. This shows the four mid-tier banks can withstand
less deterioration
in their buffers relative to the state banks before some form of
remedial action
would be likely to be required to restore capital to a
sustainable level.
However, recognition of asset impairment is likely to be a
protracted process
given that authorities often encourage support for troubled
counterparties. In
the meantime, delinquencies will continue to manifest in eroding
liquidity and
cash buffers, as inflows from distressed borrowers remain weak
and more
resources are directed at forbearance and support.
The raising (or planned raising) of additional capital in 2016
at some mid-tier
banks should help increase their risk buffers, provided there is
no acceleration
in growth. Fitch took into account situations where capital had
been raised by
banks to offset rapid growth and maintain loss-absorption
capacity at levels in
line with similarly rated peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The banking system's continued rapid growth, combined with the
rise in nonbank
credit extension, means that the potential claims on the state
are increasing.
Pressures will build on the banks' IDRs if Fitch perceives the
state's ability
to support the banking sector is undermined by the growing size
of the financial
system. Authorities in China have not yet provided any clear
guidance on the
classification of domestic systemically important banks - such
guidance could
lead to changes in the SRs, SRFs and, in turn, the IDRs of the
banks. Over the
near term, Fitch expects the state's propensity to support the
banking sector
remains high (and extremely high for systemically important
banks).
Significant changes to the sector's liability structure
resulting in the banks
becoming more reliant on wholesale and/or offshore funding (that
is, when the
system loan-to-deposit ratio reaches over 100%), may affect the
willingness of
the state to support the entire financial system - especially
less systemically
important banks - in the longer term, including resolving the
rising stock of
problem assets. Reduction in the state's ownership in the four
mid-tier banks,
either directly or indirectly through state-owned-enterprises,
may affect the
propensity of the state to support these banks if the reduction
is significant
and results in materially lower state influence.
VIABILITY RATINGS
Downgrades of the mid-tier banks' VRs could be triggered if
(absent adequate
external or internal capital being raised) excessive growth,
particularly in
areas such as wealth-management product (WMP) issuances,
investments in
receivables, non-loan credit, renders capital more vulnerable to
deterioration.
There has been notable growth in WMPs by the four mid-tier banks
over 2015,
especially China Merchants Bank, which is building a leading
asset management
business on the back of its retail banking franchise. China
Merchants Bank's
outstanding WMPs more than doubled in 2015 and grew to around
33% of total
assets at end-2015. This is second highest among our rated
Chinese banks after
China Everbright Bank (with outstanding WMPs equivalent to
around 39% of
assets). The magnitude of growth in China Merchants Bank's WMP
issuance and
investment in "non-standard" assets over the past year indicates
that the bank's
risk appetite is increasing, and this can become a key source of
credit and
liquidity risk, if such growth is not managed prudently and
accompanied by a
build-up of additional buffers.
Similarly, downgrades to VRs are possible if concentrations in
exposures
increase relative to peers, if the deterioration in asset
quality begins to
undermine solvency, or if severe deposit migration and/or
reliance on WMPs leads
to greater funding and liquidity strains. The sector benefits
from a degree of
ordinary support from Chinese authorities, most notably in the
form of market
liquidity injections and aid for financially troubled borrowers,
but major
disruptions in the issuance of WMPs, quasi-substitutes for time
deposits, or
interbank market distress could lead to VR downgrades for those
entities highly
exposed to, or that experience a material increase in, these
activities.
VR upgrades for China's mid-tier banks are possible if Fitch
considers the
operating environment to have stabilised, if not improved. This
would likely be
evidenced by the pace of credit (both loan and non-loan) growth
further slowing
to a more sustainable level, stronger regulation contributing to
less
off-balance-sheet activity (or being less of a concern,
including due to greater
transparency around such activity), greater confidence that
reported
asset-quality ratios will hold, or the banks improving their
loss-absorption
capacities and/or strengthening their deposit funding and
liquidity. Further
development in the country's financial markets would also help
reduce the
financing and asset-quality burdens currently placed on the
banking system, as
well as support eventual deleveraging of the economy.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
China Merchants Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '2'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
China CITIC Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '2'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
China Everbright Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '2'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '2'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen (China Everbright Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development
Bank)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7614
Secondary Analyst
Jack Yuan (China Merchants Bank, China CITIC Bank)
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3038
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
